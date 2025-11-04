Men Who Genuinely Cherish Their Wives Always Remember To Do These 11 Simple Things

They're always thinking about the best interests of their marriage.

Written on Nov 04, 2025

deeply in love man cherishing his wife PeopleImages | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Considering many men struggle with getting the support and love they need from friends and family outside of romantic relationships, largely because of toxic societal norms and expectations, it’s not surprising that many men are reliant on their wives for more than just company or love. Like therapist Charlie Huntington suggests, men need relationships more than women do, because their wives also play a role in their emotional and physical well-being and stability.

That’s why many of them show up so well, actively listening to their wives and keeping their commitments out of respect. Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things, because they’re not only committed to their partners, but they also need the relationship to truly thrive.

Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these 11 simple things

1. They actively listen

woman smiling with her husband who actively listens fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a study from the International Journal of Listening, active listening often boosts responsiveness in the person we’re interacting with, whether it’s an initial reaction or a conflict resolution with our partners at home.

It may seem like an obvious habit, to listen when someone else is talking, but for many people it’s quickly overlooked amid the heat of an argument, stress, or complex emotions. Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things, because they’re considerate about protecting and uplifting space for their wives to be honest and open.

RELATED: People In The Healthiest Marriages Prioritize One 'Unorthodox' Thing

Advertisement

2. They notice the little things

couple laughing together after husband noticed little things Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

One of the simplest, yet most underrated things a healthy partner can do for their spouse is to simply recognize the little things. Whether it’s remembering their favorite coffee order at Starbucks or keeping little promises throughout the week, it’s the little things that matter the most in a marriage.

If a couple starts to overlook these little things and small moments of their everyday life, their entire marriage and routine becomes stagnant, where they’re probably bound to feel more like roommates than real partners.

RELATED: 3 Signs Your Marriage Is Basically A Roommate Situation With Tax Benefits, According To Research

Advertisement

3. They check in often

man checking in with his wife kissing her head Dani D.G | Shutterstock

A great deal of research argues that open, consistent, and honest communication is the key to maintaining a healthy long-term relationship. Because even when things get hard, partners have the tools to express their needs and work through concerns.

Even if it’s just something simple like sending a “How’s your day going?” text at work, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things.

RELATED: If A Husband Has These 15 Qualities, Psychology Says He's One Of The Rare Ones

Advertisement

4. They do things without being asked

man who does things without being asked sitting with his wife Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Whether it’s emotionally supporting their partners during hard times, noticing their bad moods, or showing up around the home doing chores and other labor, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do things without being asked.

Considering many women deal with burdens of household, cognitive, and emotional labor with their partners at home, it’s not surprising that the average woman is consistently burnt out from managing her household and her partner. However, wives in these relationships always find a balance because their partner is intuitive, compassionate, and intentional.

RELATED: 5 Examples Of Emotional Labor That Women Do In Private To Keep Their Relationships Working

Advertisement

5. They speak kindly behind her back

man speaking kindly of his wife to his friend we.bond.creations | Shutterstock

Men who are happy in their relationships and who genuinely cherish their wives would never speak poorly about them behind their backs for the sake of external validation or acceptance. Even if all of their friends or all their co-workers are complaining about their own partners, they’re not willing to sabotage the well-being of their wife or relationship to do so.

Even if everyone around them is prone to spreading drama and gossip, men who cherish their wives always remember to keep their positive wits about them in any conversation.

RELATED: 7 Truths About Marriage That Couples Who Stay Together For Life Already Know

Advertisement

6. They offer compliments often

man offering compliments to his happy wife PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, feeling attracted to a partner often plays a large role in promoting intimacy and closeness for men in their relationships. Not just on a physical level, but on an emotional one, it’s important for men to feel attracted to their wives.

That’s why men who love and cherish their wives give compliments often. Even before work or at the end of the night, when everyone is tired and cranky, they make time to make their wives feel beautiful.

Men who genuinely cherish their wives aren’t just worried about making sure they feel needed, but also wanted, desired, and attractive, even amid the mundanity of everyday life.

RELATED: Husbands Who Are No Longer Attracted To Their Wives Do These 11 Things At Home

Advertisement

7. They use physical touch in affectionate ways

man using physical touch in affectionate ways with his wife Face Stock | Shutterstock

Men who genuinely cherish their wives aren’t thinking about physical touch in the same way as other men. They’re not living in a lustful state of only following desire, but making space for physical touch that sparks a deeper bond and promotes closeness between them and their spouses.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, partners who engage in more affectionate physical touch often boast higher relationship satisfaction and intimacy than those who don’t. It’s not just about sleeping together or sharing space, but going out of their way to have moments of closeness, like holding hands outside or even cuddling before bed.

RELATED: Couples Who Are Deeply Connected Prioritize These 4 Types Of Physical & Emotional Intimacy

Advertisement

8. They apologize openly

man apologizing to his wife with flowers PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Instead of relying on defensiveness to protect their own ego or blame-shifting to cope with insecurities, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to apologize openly after they make a mistake. Even if they don’t necessarily agree with their wives in the middle of an argument, they’re willing to emotionally support them in whatever way that looks like — an apology, physical touch, or even space.

At the heart of their relationship is respect, so of course, even during these difficult moments, they’re going to offer that space and respect to their partners.

RELATED: Men Who Still Adore Their Wives After Years Always Do These 11 Ordinary Things That Mean Everything

Advertisement

9. They choose their partners over and over again

man who chooses his partner over and over again Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Even after rough patches, arguments, or struggles, a man who truly cherishes his wife will continue to choose her over and over again. Not only is he literally loyal and committed, but his words align with his actions. He keeps his commitments. He works on himself to show up as the best version of himself.

It’s this kind of commitment that experts are talking about when they say that a relationship takes “work.” It shouldn’t be a constant struggle and always draining, but it should be ever-evolving, with two partners who are willing to make things work, even when it’s uncomfortable to work through them.

RELATED: 7 Signs You're Evolving Into The Most Authentic Version Of Yourself, According To Psychology

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

10. They celebrate accomplishments often

couple celebrating accomplishments smiling together Halfpoint | Shutterstock

While jealousy is often a part of relationships that is hard to fend off, people overlook the root causes. Of course, an insecure partner will be jealous about random friendships and interactions, but some are even frustrated and resentful about their partner’s success. They find it difficult and frustrating to watch their partner achieve their dreams when they’re not themselves, finding meaning or purpose in their lives.

So, men who genuinely cherish their wives will always remember to celebrate their accomplishments often. They care about making sure their wives feel celebrated and special, even if the success and accomplishments have nothing to do with them or the marriage in general.

RELATED: 10 Traits Of A Man Who Will Become An Excellent Provider As A Husband

Advertisement

11. They protect their reputations

woman leaning on her husband for support MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Even if someone else is talking poorly about their wives or a family member is trying to egg them on to the gossip train, a man who truly cherishes his wife will always choose his partner first. He isn’t interested in bonding with other people at the expense of his relationship and will go to the ends of the earth to protect his wife’s reputation.

While these things might seem subtle amid the chaos of everyday life, conflicts, and stressors, they’re intentional choices that represent a person’s true love.

RELATED: 11 Habits That Slowly Ruin A Man’s Reputation With Everyone In His Life

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Women Who Crave Life-Long Marriage With A Dream Guy Ask Themselves These 4 Questions First
The Art Of Seduction: 5 Simple Habits Of Naturally Seductive People
If You've Found A Truly Good Man, He'll Never Say These 11 Hurtful Phrases
Loading...