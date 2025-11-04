Considering many men struggle with getting the support and love they need from friends and family outside of romantic relationships, largely because of toxic societal norms and expectations, it’s not surprising that many men are reliant on their wives for more than just company or love. Like therapist Charlie Huntington suggests, men need relationships more than women do, because their wives also play a role in their emotional and physical well-being and stability.

That’s why many of them show up so well, actively listening to their wives and keeping their commitments out of respect. Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things, because they’re not only committed to their partners, but they also need the relationship to truly thrive.

Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these 11 simple things

1. They actively listen

According to a study from the International Journal of Listening, active listening often boosts responsiveness in the person we’re interacting with, whether it’s an initial reaction or a conflict resolution with our partners at home.

It may seem like an obvious habit, to listen when someone else is talking, but for many people it’s quickly overlooked amid the heat of an argument, stress, or complex emotions. Men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things, because they’re considerate about protecting and uplifting space for their wives to be honest and open.

2. They notice the little things

One of the simplest, yet most underrated things a healthy partner can do for their spouse is to simply recognize the little things. Whether it’s remembering their favorite coffee order at Starbucks or keeping little promises throughout the week, it’s the little things that matter the most in a marriage.

If a couple starts to overlook these little things and small moments of their everyday life, their entire marriage and routine becomes stagnant, where they’re probably bound to feel more like roommates than real partners.

3. They check in often

A great deal of research argues that open, consistent, and honest communication is the key to maintaining a healthy long-term relationship. Because even when things get hard, partners have the tools to express their needs and work through concerns.

Even if it’s just something simple like sending a “How’s your day going?” text at work, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do these simple things.

4. They do things without being asked

Whether it’s emotionally supporting their partners during hard times, noticing their bad moods, or showing up around the home doing chores and other labor, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to do things without being asked.

Considering many women deal with burdens of household, cognitive, and emotional labor with their partners at home, it’s not surprising that the average woman is consistently burnt out from managing her household and her partner. However, wives in these relationships always find a balance because their partner is intuitive, compassionate, and intentional.

5. They speak kindly behind her back

Men who are happy in their relationships and who genuinely cherish their wives would never speak poorly about them behind their backs for the sake of external validation or acceptance. Even if all of their friends or all their co-workers are complaining about their own partners, they’re not willing to sabotage the well-being of their wife or relationship to do so.

Even if everyone around them is prone to spreading drama and gossip, men who cherish their wives always remember to keep their positive wits about them in any conversation.

6. They offer compliments often

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, feeling attracted to a partner often plays a large role in promoting intimacy and closeness for men in their relationships. Not just on a physical level, but on an emotional one, it’s important for men to feel attracted to their wives.

That’s why men who love and cherish their wives give compliments often. Even before work or at the end of the night, when everyone is tired and cranky, they make time to make their wives feel beautiful.

Men who genuinely cherish their wives aren’t just worried about making sure they feel needed, but also wanted, desired, and attractive, even amid the mundanity of everyday life.

7. They use physical touch in affectionate ways

Men who genuinely cherish their wives aren’t thinking about physical touch in the same way as other men. They’re not living in a lustful state of only following desire, but making space for physical touch that sparks a deeper bond and promotes closeness between them and their spouses.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, partners who engage in more affectionate physical touch often boast higher relationship satisfaction and intimacy than those who don’t. It’s not just about sleeping together or sharing space, but going out of their way to have moments of closeness, like holding hands outside or even cuddling before bed.

8. They apologize openly

Instead of relying on defensiveness to protect their own ego or blame-shifting to cope with insecurities, men who genuinely cherish their wives always remember to apologize openly after they make a mistake. Even if they don’t necessarily agree with their wives in the middle of an argument, they’re willing to emotionally support them in whatever way that looks like — an apology, physical touch, or even space.

At the heart of their relationship is respect, so of course, even during these difficult moments, they’re going to offer that space and respect to their partners.

9. They choose their partners over and over again

Even after rough patches, arguments, or struggles, a man who truly cherishes his wife will continue to choose her over and over again. Not only is he literally loyal and committed, but his words align with his actions. He keeps his commitments. He works on himself to show up as the best version of himself.

It’s this kind of commitment that experts are talking about when they say that a relationship takes “work.” It shouldn’t be a constant struggle and always draining, but it should be ever-evolving, with two partners who are willing to make things work, even when it’s uncomfortable to work through them.

10. They celebrate accomplishments often

While jealousy is often a part of relationships that is hard to fend off, people overlook the root causes. Of course, an insecure partner will be jealous about random friendships and interactions, but some are even frustrated and resentful about their partner’s success. They find it difficult and frustrating to watch their partner achieve their dreams when they’re not themselves, finding meaning or purpose in their lives.

So, men who genuinely cherish their wives will always remember to celebrate their accomplishments often. They care about making sure their wives feel celebrated and special, even if the success and accomplishments have nothing to do with them or the marriage in general.

11. They protect their reputations

Even if someone else is talking poorly about their wives or a family member is trying to egg them on to the gossip train, a man who truly cherishes his wife will always choose his partner first. He isn’t interested in bonding with other people at the expense of his relationship and will go to the ends of the earth to protect his wife’s reputation.

While these things might seem subtle amid the chaos of everyday life, conflicts, and stressors, they’re intentional choices that represent a person’s true love.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.