Psychology Says If These 14 Signs Exist, A Relationship Sadly Has No Staying Power

As Pat Benatar once wisely sang, love is a battlefield. Although it can be worth it to put your all into keeping a relationship alive, sometimes it’s time to wave the white flag and admit that a relationship has no staying power. You shouldn’t see that as anything close to a failure!

Instead, breaking up so you can find someone who’s right for you means you’re brave, empowered, and a whole host of other flattering adjectives. And keep in mind that most of the items on this list are by no means set in stone — these things vary from couple to couple. But no matter what, the following signs you may want to end things are worth paying attention to.

Psychology says if these signs exist, a relationship sadly has no staying power:

1. If you can’t stand each other’s friends

fizkes / Shutterstock

Fine if you both aren’t exactly fond of one or two members of your partner’s crew, but if you’d like to ship the whole lot of them to another planet, it’s a no-go.

How are you supposed to have the Friends-like dynamic where you all get along famously, become a de facto family, and have a cool hangout spot with your names on it?

Advertisement

2. If they won’t support you in front of their family or vice-versa

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

I had a friend whose relationship was the romantic equivalent of a puppy cuddling an infant: almost sickeningly adorable. The only issue was that her boyfriend’s family refused to meet her because she happened to be of a different race than them.

Out of fear of alienating his loved ones, my friend’s boyfriend never pushed them to open their minds or got honest with them about how much the relationship meant to him.

Even though my friend was head over heels for the guy, she called it off because he couldn’t back her in that vital way. After a certain point, the feeling that he was ashamed of her was too painful for love to be worth it.

Of course, these situations are complicated and can have many root causes beyond race, but standing up to your family about the person you care about is usually non-negotiable.

Advertisement

3. Your gut is telling you it’s time to end the relationship.

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Women’s intuition is no joke. Even if you can’t put your finger on what exactly is off, simply knowing something’s not right is enough. A gut feeling about ending a relationship is often tied to our subconscious mind picking up on subtle patterns, and cues that our conscious mind might miss, essentially acting as an intuition that signals something isn't right, even if we can't articulate why.

This phenomenon is linked to the complex communication between our brain and gut, often called the second brain effect. Research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology concluded that our subconscious mind constantly scans for patterns and inconsistencies. When it detects something off in a relationship, it can trigger a gut feeling without us consciously understanding why.

Advertisement

4. If they always seem to be stuck in mean mode

KinoMasterskaya / Shutterstock

When someone constantly makes you feel bad about yourself (even without meaning to!), they’ve got to go. Being single is better than being with a person who drags you down rather than lifting you to be your best self, which should be one of the major benefits of being in a relationship.

Advertisement

5. If your goals in life are complete opposites

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Say your partner wants to live in the heart of a big city while your ideal future home is the most Pinterest-perfect countryside barn. A compromise is always an option, but when you have wildly different ideas for how you want life to go, one person might have to give up too much of themselves to truly be happy.

According to 2017 research, having opposite life goals with your partner is generally considered a significant compatibility issue. The similarity in goals and values is a much better predictor of a lasting, satisfying relationship than having polar opposite aspirations. While some differences can be healthy, open and honest communication about life goals is crucial to navigating potential conflicts and assessing compatibility.

Advertisement

6. If everyone around you is telling you to dump them

lightwavemedia / Shutterstock

When your family and friends have superficial reasons for wanting you to break it off, feel free to ignore them. Who cares if your partner wears band tees instead of business suits?

But if you have a nagging feeling that their concerns are valid, then it might be worth listening to their input. After all, who knows you better than them?​

Advertisement

7. If you can’t stand their everyday habits

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

It’s normal to drive each other a little nuts sometimes — maybe her gum chewing mimics a cow’s a little too closely, or his inability to hang up a wet towel boggles your mind. But if their little quirks inexplicably flood you with rage, that’s not a pleasant way to live for either of you!

Suppose you can't stand your partner's everyday habits. In that case, the most effective approach is to openly communicate your concerns using 'I' statements, focus on specific behaviors that bother you, and work collaboratively to find solutions that address your needs and your partner's perspective. A 2017 study found this includes being patient, understanding, and willing to compromise while ensuring you do not blame or attack your partner.

Advertisement

8. If you’re always nervous about them cheating

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Maybe they’ve strayed before, or perhaps you’re worried because some of what they say doesn’t add up. Either way, you should never have to be insecure 24/7 about whether someone is staying faithful.

Think of all the other things you could do with that time, like finding someone who doesn’t have a suspiciously convenient excuse as to why there’s a pair of someone else’s underwear in their bed.

Advertisement

9. If you can’t stop dreaming about being on your own

Alliance Images / Shutterstock

Sometimes people crave a period of solo time to find themselves, and settling down before then doesn’t feel right. Even if the person you’re with is pretty much perfect, the timing can be off because you just haven’t finished growing.

Take a breather and know that if the relationship is right, you can come together again, and if it’s not, you’ll find someone who’s a better fit for the more evolved you.

Advertisement

10. If you don’t agree about children

MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

This applies if your partner is all about family life while you never want to have children or the reverse. But it can also come down to how you’d want to raise those theoretical children politically, religiously, and morally. If you’re opposed to those biggies, you can expect more than a few clashes getting in the way of your domestic bliss.

Advertisement

11. If nothing you do together excites you

Yuri A / Shutterstock

While a relationship can’t be all thrills all the time, one completely devoid of any exhilaration isn’t much fun to be in. When you’re together long-term, there will be periods when your love life is pretty quiet, which is ideal when activities outside the bedroom make you excited to be with this person.

And if everyday life is feeling too routine at times, hopefully, your intimate life keeps you both delighted. The point is, that regular excitement is key. ​

Advertisement

12. If you’re constantly fighting about the same things

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Fights are necessary for relationships, but the idea is to grow from them into an even stronger couple. If you’re reliving the same arguments over and over, it could be a sign that there are some issues you might not be able to overcome.

At the very least, it’s a clue that they may be too big for you to take on by yourselves, which is when seeing a couple’s therapist can come in handy.

Advertisement

13. If you think it can all work out if one of you makes some changes

Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

Hoping that you can change someone is usually a recipe for disaster, as is trying to change who you are just because you think it’ll make someone else happy. Sure, everyone should be on a lifelong quest to improve, but it’s often hard for changes to stick if they’re for anyone but yourself.

Relying solely on one partner changing significantly to fix a relationship is not a healthy approach, as it often leads to unrealistic expectations and can be detrimental to the relationship's long-term success.

A 2017 study from Current Opinion in Psychology found healthy relationships require mutual effort and willingness to adapt from both partners, focusing on personal growth rather than trying to change the other person to fit your needs fundamentally.

Advertisement

14. If you’re always riding an emotional roller coaster

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

It’s easy to confuse the drama of fighting and making up for actual passion, but they’re not the same. If you’re routinely going from relationship highs to lows fast enough to get whiplash, both of you might be better off finding something more stable — or being single!

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

SELF is the authority on health, fitness, beauty, and style for the woman who wants to achieve her personal best in all aspects of her life.

Advertisement