7 Signs The Messy Chapter With Your Ex Truly Needs To Be Closed For Good

When every interaction with your ex feels like déjà vu drama, these signs prove it's time to cut ties for good.

Last updated on Oct 05, 2025

Woman who realizes she needs the chapter with her ex to be closed for good. siamionau pavel | Shutterstock
Advertisement

We get it — breaking up with your ex and moving forward with your love life is easier said than done. That’s why we are here to tell you how to perform an “ex-orcism” on yourself.  Read on, and we assure you that you will feel more confident and ready to finally stop obsessing over someone who is holding you back from finding the man you deserve. 

There is no definite answer for how long it takes to get over a breakup, but one study showed it took an average of 12 weeks. Whether you’re still tipsy-calling your ex or merely emotionally holding on by a hangnail, staying connected to your ex in any way can wreak emotional havoc on what’s next for you.

Here are 7 signs the messy chapter with your ex truly needs to be closed for good:

1. Your level of contact with your ex makes your current partner uneasy

woman in a relationship that is beyond repair as her partner is in contact with his ex Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Whether you’re serious or not, if your new love interest can see your connection to your ex, it’s a sign that you need to cut the ties. 

Your contact with an ex can lead to jealousy and insecurity, emotional confusion, decreased satisfaction in the current relationship, and a lack of closure for one or both individuals. Some research indicates that continuing contact with an ex is associated with greater emotional distress and poorer adjustment after a relationship ends.

RELATED: 12 Subtle Behaviors Of Women Who Are Thinking About Leaving Their Relationship

Advertisement

2. You become jealous when your ex mentions a new love

woman who is in a relationship that is beyond repair as she becomes anxious when ex admits new love Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Feelings of jealousy when your ex starts seeing someone new can be confusing, especially when you've convinced yourself that you've moved on emotionally or are seeing someone new yourself. Don't be hard on yourself — take this as a sign that you may still have healing work to do.

To avoid the pain, some people resort to unhelpful behaviors such as seeking revenge, sending 'accidental' messages, or rushing into new relationships. A 2023 study concluded that these actions can backfire, causing more emotional distress and prolonging the healing process.

RELATED: 15 Emotional Clues You’ve Reached The End Of The Relationship Road, According To Psychology

Advertisement

3. Your mood is negatively affected when you don’t hear from your ex

woman who needs to close chapter with ex as her mood is negatively affected when she doesn't hear from him DimaBerlin / Shutterstock

Going "no contact" after a breakup is a crucial part of the process of moving on. As marriage therapist Leanna Stockard explained, ceasing contact with your ex helps to prevent both you and your ex from falling back into the same patterns and potentially ending up in a relationship again.

If your ex went from talking to you regularly to slowing down contact, they may be struggling with their feelings for you or could be seeing someone else. Either way, if you find that their lack of contact is affecting you regularly, it may be a sign you're still harboring feelings for them.

"If you continue to stay in contact with an ex, there is a possibility that these emotions will continue to remain high in intensity," psychology professor Ernesto Lira de la Rosa, PhD, explained.

RELATED: The Sentence That Finally Ended 23 Years Of Pining Over My Ex

Advertisement

4. You've saved old texts from an ex and revisit them frequently

woman who needs to close the chapter with her ex as she looked at old emails fizkes / Shutterstock

This is one of the biggest things keeping you in the past with your ex, thus keeping you from moving on, according to one study from the University of New Hampshire.

Reflective nostalgia is the unhealthy version of restorative nostalgia. This happens when memories make your current life seem disappointing by comparison, convincing you that your best days are behind you.

RELATED: 17 Clear Signs Your Ex Is Just Pretending To Be Over You

Advertisement

5. You still cyberstalk them on social media

woman who needs to close the chapter on her ex as she cyberstalks him on facebook Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

Don't worry — we're all guilty of this. Unfortunately, research has proven that keeping tabs on your ex's social media is actually bad for your health.

What this habit is really doing is keeping you tethered to someone who's supposed to be in your past. Delete the apps if you have to. Whatever it takes to break the cycle. 

The discomfort of not knowing is temporary. The freedom that comes from finally letting go? That's permanent.

RELATED: The Painful Ways I Finally Got Over An Ex I Missed Like Crazy — 'It Felt Impossible'

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

6. You compare every person you meet to them

woman who needs to close the chapter on her ex as she compares every guy she meets to ex MAD_Production / Shutterstock

The tough love truth is, you could be casually casting your future husband aside because of the inaccurate pedestal you’ve propped your ex up on. (How many future husbands are you willing to miss out on in your quest to keep your ex in your life? We vote for none.) 

Obsessively comparing new people to an ex often involves idealizing the former partner while minimizing the problems that led to the breakup. A 2019 study concluded that this distorts reality and creates a fantasy that no one can live up to.

RELATED: 11 Psychological Tricks To Make Your Ex Regret Losing You

Advertisement

7. You're more focused on your ex's future than your own

woman who needs to close the chapter on her ex as she is more worried about his future than hers Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

If you are obsessed with who he’s dating, what he’s doing, worrying about whether he’ll get married first, have a baby first, win the lottery first, then you need to perform an “ex-orcism” and kick your former flame to the curb immediately.

No more calls, texts, emails, or contacts of any kind. Going cold turkey is hard, my friend. Believe it or not, it can also be your best friend who will one day lead you to your future husband.

Don’t you agree that you deserve to move on to a better, brighter man? Don’t become trapped in your past relationship.

Breaking up with him is not an easy task, but we are confident that you can fulfill it! Just think: every time you resist the temptation to call, text, or cyberstalk him, you will be one step closer to finding the man of your dreams.

RELATED: 10 Ways To Get Over A Painful Breakup As Quickly As Humanly Possible

Dr. Shelia Robinson is a celebrated publisher, best-selling author on leadership, inspiring speaker, and talent innovation specialist.

Lisa Steadman is a breakup expert, bestselling author, media personality, and highly sought-after voice for women who are redefining what having it all looks like. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
12 Comforting Signs You're His 'One That Got Away'
Man’s New Girlfriend Demands His Ex-Wife Change Her Last Name So They Can Get Married
Woman Shares Texts She Received From Her Ex A Decade After They Broke Up Asking Her To ‘Show A Little Mercy’
Loading...