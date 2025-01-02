14 Phrases People Use With New Parents When They Have No Empathy

When you're a new parent, everyone has an opinion about you.

Last updated on Jan 02, 2025

New parent with her son. Getty Images | Unsplash
New parents often express annoyance at hearing phrases that minimize their experiences, question their parenting abilities, or put undue pressure on them to be perfect. A 2022 study from Antioch University concluded this is particularly true when they are already feeling overwhelmed, sleep-deprived, or dealing with the significant life changes of new motherhood.

On behalf of all new parents, especially young moms like me who have to endure assumptions, stereotypes, and personal questions, here are some phrases I'm so sick of hearing people with no empathy say to me.

Here are phrases people use with new parents with they have no empathy:

1."You're pregnant!?" Was it planned?"

What an invasive question to ask anyone, and more importantly, why does it matter? Whatever the answer is, you'll still judge me.

2."You're a mom?!"

Annoying Things Young Moms Are Beyond Sick Of Hearing Tyler Olson / Shutterstock

Then they'll act so surprised and say something like, "Oh my gosh, I could never be a mom right now! I'm way too irresponsible. Aren't you sad you can't party? Or have a life? Oh, my gosh!"

RELATED: Mom Who Had Her First Child As A Teen Told She's A 'Horrible Mother' For Giving Her Young Kids A Better Life

3."Oh, you're Catholic/Mormon/Mexican/Southern? No wonder you're a young mom!"

What a disturbing prejudice to have, and then say out loud to someone.

4."Ha. Babies having babies ..."

Do you think I'm a child and not an adult woman?

5."I'm so sorry. You could've done big things with your life."

Life doesn't end at motherhood, just so you know.

RELATED: Young Mom Reveals The 15 'Controversial' Parenting Rules She's Using To Raise Her Daughter

6. "If my tax-payer money is going to pay for that baby, I'll have an opinion about it." 

(I see this gem in internet comment sections all the time.)

7."Is that your husband? I mean boyfriend ... I mean baby daddy ... I mean ..."

Annoying Things Young Moms Are Beyond Sick Of Hearing NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

He's a person I'm having a child with, that's all you need to know about him.

8."Are your parents here to help you?"

I have my own house, a husband, and a career. I don't need to rely on anyone.

9. "So? Where's your ring? When's the big day?"

Believe it or not, you don't have to be married to have children anymore.

10. "Are you the nanny?"

No, these are my children, I'm not a teenager on a summer job.

RELATED: Young Mom Asks If She's Wrong For Not Bathing Her 3-Year-Old For A Month Because She's 'Exhausted 24/7'

11. "Well, at least you're still pretty."

Telling anyone what you think about their looks is never a good idea.

12. "Do your kids have the same father?"

These children are loved and have two parents, that's all you need to know.

13. "Ugh, I could never have a kid yet. I don't want to ruin my life."

My life doesn't end because I have kids, it just looks different now.

14. "You look way too young to have a baby!"

And you look way too old to be telling someone that!

RELATED: Boys Who Grow Up To Be Well-Adjusted Men Are Taught These 20 Things By Their Parents

Michelle Horton is a writer and advocate. Through the Nicole Addimando Community Defense Committee, she speaks out for her sister and the countless other victims of domestic violence criminalized for their acts of survival. She's the author of Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds.

