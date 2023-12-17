8 Perceived Body 'Flaws' Men Actually Love About Women

By Lisa Marie Basile

Despite great strides in body positivity, women constantly scrutinize themselves in front of the mirror.

Instead of seeing our bodies as amazing, strong, life-giving machines, we sometimes tend to see only what we perceive as flaws under the glaring neon light in our minds — fat arms, cellulite, muffin tops, one bigger breast than the other — you name it.

It doesn’t help that the fashion industry designs clothes for only one body type, or that the media and TV value thinness above all, making us feel like we always need to lose weight or tone up.

And while it shouldn’t matter what anyone thinks about our bodies, sometimes it can be interesting to hear a man’s take on our bodies — so I asked several men what they thought about women’s perceived “flaws.”

I asked them to be brutally honest since I’d make them anonymous anyway.

Find out what guys think about your body, broken down by various parts of the female anatomy.

Here is what guys think about your body flaws:

1. Your arms

Men are simple creatures. We fall into a few categories — and those categories don’t ever include arm guys. We like breasts, butts, and legs. So am I worried about your arms or knees or hands? No."

2. Your belly

“I’ll be honest — if your belly is proportionate with the rest of your body, it’s fine."

3. Your body shape

“Some men like thin women and some men love curvy women. There’s a man out there who craves every type of women’s physique."

4. Your breasts

“There are men who like all types of breasts. Different size breasts, saggy breasts, big, small, full. What you see in magazines — ripe, firm, pert breasts — is probably not something they’ve ever seen in real life. Their experience of breasts is of the normal breasts, not these abnormally 'perfect' ones (that are usually implanted.) At the end of the day, if you like breasts, you like breasts. It has very little to do with size, I think. Shape trumps size any day, in my opinion."

5. Your cellulite

“Cellulite is common, we know this. It’s sort of like a woman’s armor as she grows older. It’s normal. It’s not a problem, same with stretch marks. And with all us dudes sitting here with our bellies out, who are we to judge?”

6. Your height

“Tall women feel like they need to be with taller men. That’s a woman’s hang-up. And some men want smaller women to make them feel powerful ... but a lot of guys like tall women. I don’t think I’ve ever not talked to a girl because she was crazy short or tall or anything like that.”

7. Your weight

"Most men I know like real women — real, actual women, weight and all.”

8. Your hips

“Men don’t care too much about hips, specifically. Don’t worry too much about how big your hips are. If they look good on your body with your bum, we’re into them."

Lisa Marie Basile is an award-winning author, poet, and freelance journalist. She's the founding editor & creative director of Luna Luna Magazine.