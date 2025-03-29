As a result of a diverse array of developmental and environmental factors, women tend to be more verbally and emotionally expressive in their intimate relationships than their male partners, a study from Emotion Review found. But that doesn’t mean men don't have unique ways of expressing their admiration and love. Many of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say are equally supportive to healthy communication in a partnership, ensuring each partner feels heard, valued, and cared for.

Of course, the healthiest relationships, according to experts from Johns Hopkins University, aren't just the ones founded on trust, communication, and loyalty — they also have a balance of fun, with partners that know how to keep the spark alive by showing up, picking up slack, and prioritizing the little moments in life. By learning about their partner, the best husbands construct daily routines and special reminders of their love uniquely tailored to their wives.

Here are 11 signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say

1. He gives little gifts, even if it's not a special occasion

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Despite often being defined and characterized by big life moments and displays of affection, the reality is that healthy relationships are often built from little things — a partner looking out for their wife's favorite flowers, writing little notes for her to stumble upon, or subtly standing up for her in the face of in-laws.

According to social psychology professor Sara Algoe, little things like gratitude, shared laughter, and fleeting casual touch are the true habits that strengthen healthy relationships and marriages. Even if your husband doesn't always have the right words or struggles to verbalize his admiration for you, small moments like these can be just as powerful and important as a sign of love.

Advertisement

2. He buys her favorite things from the grocery store

Mallika Home Studio | Shutterstock

A study from the Journal of Family Psychology suggests that being in a marriage can boost life satisfaction, general well-being, and happiness in partners, but only if their partnership is healthy. Without the joy, connection, and communication of a healthy marriage, partners can even experience adverse effects to their mental and physical health.

While this can be a big, unsettling, but equally exciting realization, the truth is that healthy partnerships are made up of much smaller building blocks and commitments. In fact, many of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say are brief moments of little habits — like grabbing her favorite snack from the grocery store or picking up a coffee she likes on his way home.

By making an effort to intentionally show your partner how much you love them — whether it's verbally, written on little notes, or through actions like these — you encourage them to feel valued in the relationship, making everyone's life easier and more fulfilling.

Advertisement

3. He uses physical touch casually

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Physical touch can sometimes be anxiety-inducing for certain partners in a marriage, especially women who have been taught misguided truths about needing to occasionally "reject" their partner's desire for physically intimate moments, according to therapist Vanessa Marin, urging them to shy away from embracing the casual moments where physical affection is shared.

But these casual physical moments — like brushing hands, leading someone through a crowd, sharing a hug, or "play-fighting" — don't have to lead to anything more. In fact, many people with a physical touch love language use these moments to express their love and to emotionally bond with their partner. By turning or pulling away, you're sending dismissive and invalidating messages to your spouse.

People tend to respond best to the kinds of physical touch and affection they share with others, according to psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW, so if you're looking for ways to better show up and care for your partner, consider the ways they show their love to you and don't forget to be receptive to these little moments.

Advertisement

4. He does things without being asked

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

According to a study published in Archives of Women's Mental Health, many women experience burnout, emotional instability, chronic stress, and resentment in their marriages due to an unequal division of emotional and household labor. Whether it's reminding their children to clean up, mediating arguments, doing the dishes, or running errands, women tend to do the majority of this work, despite working the same, if not more, than their male partners.

In the face of this disparity, one of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say is his tendency to do things without being asked. Whether it's picking up the house, running a last-minute errand, or taking care of his kids, he doesn't wait for his wife to "parent him" or organize his responsibilities, he just does them.

Showing up for your partner isn't always about what's most convenient or comfortable for you; rather, it's about recognizing their needs, what they need help with, and what they appreciate, and intentionally making choices that benefit them and your relationship as a whole.

Advertisement

5. He speaks highly of her when she's not around

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

According to clinical psychologist Randi Gunther, PhD, many couples fall into toxic communication patterns where they're more willing to speak poorly of and to each other than they would if they took a second to think.

Especially in marriages, where there's a sense of comfort and stability, many partners fall victim to this "foot-in-mouth syndrome," as Gunther coins it, that causes them to avoid intentionality in conversations about and in their marriage.

However, making the intentional choice to speak highly of their partner when they're not around means he can't help but to bring her up around his friends, give compliments when she's not around to receive them, or boast about her accomplishments in social situations.

It's natural for people to talk more about the people that they love, but great husbands are intentional about speaking highly of their wives all the time, even through rough patches or tumultuous stages of their marriage.

Advertisement

6. He takes care of chores or errands she dislikes

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Relationships, whether it's a marriage or a friendship, are never equally split 50/50. From communicative needs, to completing chores, and expressing emotions and affection, it's never going to be completely balanced between partners. However, great partners recognize that there's going to be times when they have to step up, take on a bigger load, and support their struggling spouse, and vice versa.

When a husband does errands when his wife is sick, picks up the kids when she's stuck at work, or opens up conversations to talk about emotions, he's showing his effort to the marriage. He's not just available to lift some of the practical household responsibilities like chores and errands when his wife needs help, he's willing to share the emotional labor of being in a marriage and a shared partnership with her.

Advertisement

7. He never makes her question their mutual respect

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

According to personal coach Marty Nemko, mutual respect seems like one of the obvious relationship principles everyone needs to uphold, but it's often forgotten amid the chaos of daily life for many married couples.

However, finding ways to cultivate and uphold this mutual respect — like having open conversations, actively listening, respecting boundaries, and speaking highly of one another — is one of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say.

Advertisement

8. He's willing to personally change for the benefit of their marriage

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Despite popular belief, nobody is going to be "perfect" going into any kind of relationship. No matter how "healed," self-aware, and emotionally intelligent you think you are, there's going to be opportunities for personal development in your marriage, relationship, or connection. But that's natural.

Every marriage should provide consistent opportunities for growth. An argument might reveal the ways you can show up better for your partner and more consistently meet their needs. An overstepped boundary may reveal insecurities that need to be personally addressed. It's possible to grow alongside your partner, as you don't need to be, and shouldn't be expected to be, perfect.

Feeling comfortable and even excited to change for the benefit of their partner and relationship means a man is secure and confident enough to notice where he needs to grow and to challenge himself to do so when the time is right.

Advertisement

9. He listens more than he speaks

Q88 | Shutterstock

According to Mara Hirschfeld, LMFT, the art of active listening can seem subtle in passing conversations, but perfecting the practice can actually spark important self-reflection and empathy between marital partners.

Alongside boosts to natural intimacy and trust and reduced conflict, active listening is essential for ensuring the partners feel heard and valued in their relationship. Listening more than they talk is one of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say.

He's not just intentional about what he says, the nonverbal cues he uses, and his body language when talking to his wife, he also listens adamantly — not waiting for his turn to speak, but with the intent of learning and supporting his partner.

Advertisement

10. He plans regular dates

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Data from Pew Research Center found that many women are pressured into sacrificing much more of their personal time, energy, and identity in a traditional marriage than their male partners. From putting their careers on hold, to overexerting themselves caring for children, and taking on the majority of household responsibility, many wives feel unsupported and "left behind" by their husbands.

However, healthy husbands that genuinely love and care for their wives don't follow this traditional pattern. Instead, they craft a daily routine and marriage that's equally supportive and loving for both of them.

By planning quality time together and making the effort of scheduling consistent dates, great husbands show their wives that they're not just looking out for them, but adamant about building and growing together. Even if it's just watching their favorite television shows from the couch at the end of the night, prioritizing quality time makes a big difference.

Advertisement

11. He finds joy in making her happy

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

So many relationships suffer under the veil of subconscious envy and jealousy, whether they're intimate partnerships, friendships, or parent-child relationships. If you're not able to celebrate other people's success, boost their happiness, or let them shine, what's the point?

It's natural to feel a kind of subtle jealousy occasionally when people achieve things you want or are "ahead" of you in life, but sabotaging another person's success or harboring a misguided belief that not everyone can shine brightly in a relationship only puts everyone at a disadvantage.

One of the signs of a husband who loves his wife more than he knows how to say is his ability to not just celebrate her accomplishments, but find joy in making her feel happier, more fulfilled, and secure. Her happiness is his satisfaction, time and time again.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.