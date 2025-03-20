The Top 5 Things A Wife Needs From Her Husband Every Single Day, According To A Marriage Expert

One of the most important aspects of marriage is understanding your spouse's needs and how to fulfill them. But do you know what a wife needs in a marriage, in particular? Luckily, we're here to help spouses struggling to figure it out. For instance, communication is a huge need, but how often should you communicate? What should it look like? Even physical intimacy is an important need, but how often should you be intimate?

There are so many things that go into making a marriage worthwhile for both partners, but some spouses aren't quite sure how to satisfy their partner's needs. If you implement these tips into your relationship, you will quickly find your wife will be more fulfilled and happier, and, in turn, you will be content in your marriage as well.

Here 5 things a wife needs from her husband every single day

1. To feel loved

A husband communicates love for his wife both through his words and his actions. A husband should tell his wife multiple times daily that he loves her, and those words should be affirmed by the tenderness and thoughtfulness of his actions.

"Emotional support is key. If he's willing to be there through challenging times and doesn't run away the first chance he gets, that's proof to me that he cares and loves me. Not everyone is capable of emotionally supporting a person and it tells a lot about a person when they can do that," advised counselor Brittney Lindstrom.

2. To feel beautiful

Whether a woman is dressed up to go out or hanging around the house in an old t-shirt, she must feel beautiful in her husband's eyes.

A husband fulfills this need by telling her she's beautiful, flirting with her, showing affection, and also having eyes only for her. A man can't gawk at every woman passing by or on TV and then be believable in telling his wife he has eyes only for her.

3. To be held

A woman's need for physical affection is a daily desire. This can be met through hugs and caresses throughout the day, as well as the husband giving a shoulder/back/foot massage at the day's end.

"For many couples, these behaviors get lost, or at least diluted, after many years of being together. Life gets busy. Children are distracting. Resentments build and affection dissipates. Maybe it’s a matter of which came first, the chicken or the egg, but there is a clear correlation between emotional disconnect and physical disconnect with couples. It is also clear that relationships in trouble need to be attended to. For those of you who are just starting, or who want to keep the positive momentum alive, you must find ways to make affection a priority," recommended therapist Julie Orlov.

Those touches meet a physical and an emotional need. This can include sexual intimacy, but women tend to have a greater need for physical touch outside the bedroom than men.

4. To have open, free communication

Olena Yakobchuk via Shutterstock

Communication should happen throughout the day, including at least one conversation per day without any interruptions (no kids, phones, or electronics).

The Gottman Institute recommended for a spouse to, "Take their partner’s side. Express support of your partner’s view even if you feel their perspective is unreasonable. If you back the opposition, your spouse will be resentful. When your partner reaches out for emotional support (rather than advice), your role is not to cast judgment or to tell them what to do. It’s your job to express empathy."

5. To be thought of with love and respect

When a man is thoughtful, it simultaneously communicates love, concern, appreciation, and respect for his wife, as suggested by an article in Technium Social Sciences Journal. Thoughtfulness isn't just for romantic holidays; it's a daily need and a vital ingredient for a healthy, happy marriage.

You can show it by bringing home a little treat your wife likes, playing a song you know she loves in the car or simply rubbing her hand when you know she had a busy day on the computer. Simple things like this go a long way in a happy marriage.

Dave Willis is a pastor, writer, and marriage expert at xoMarriage. He and his wife Ashley are co-creators of multiple marriage-based books, events, and resources.