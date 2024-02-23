12 Beautifully Tiny Ways A Man Shows Love Without Ever Saying It

Actions speak louder than words.
By Brittney Lindstrom
Last updated on Feb 23, 2024
Photo: George Rudy | Shutterstock
We all have our way of defining love and how we perceive love. How men show love without saying it is evident in their everyday actions towards the woman they love. For me, these 12 things that a guy does show me he loves me without having to say the actual words. It shows he cares about me in different ways.
Here are 12 beautifully tiny ways a man shows love without saying it:
1. He sends random sweet texts
I don't know about everyone reading, but this is one of my favorite things a guy does. It just goes to show you that they're thinking about you at random times of the day, not just in the morning or at night.
2. He goes out of his way for you
Although we should do this for those we love, guys are different when it comes to this. If he drops what he's doing with his friends or coworkers for me, I know he truly cares and loves me. It also shows a great deal of respect on his part.
3. He communicates with you
Communication seems to be one of the biggest challenges in relationships. I don't know why seeing as our way to get basic needs as a child is by communicating with our caregivers. Maybe it's because people are afraid of coming off mean or wanting to avoid confrontation. But lack of communication only makes the relationship worse gradually. So when he communicates with me about things such as how he's feeling about something or that he's going to be running late, it shows respect and dedication to making the relationship work.
4. He brings his friends around you
When he hangs out with me with his friends around, it tells me to a certain extent that he's proud to be with me and isn't embarrassed or ashamed to be with me. This is huge for me as it shows he is committed, in my opinion.
5. He helps you — within his control
No one can make life's problems or challenges disappear so I'm not holding that expectation of anyone. But if he can help me with something such as proofreading a paper for me, he is at least trying to help in a way he knows how.
6. He offers support
Emotional support is key. If he's willing to be there through challenging times and doesn't run away the first chance he gets, that's proof to me that he cares and loves me. Not everyone is capable of emotionally supporting a person and it tells a lot about a person when they can do that.
7. He shows no judgment
When he knows about my past and the mistakes I have made, I don't feel judged or criticized. I feel warmth and love. Accepting me means accepting the good and the bad with no judgments.
8. He compliments you when you've put effort into how you look that day, or no effort at all
When he calls me gorgeous and I feel like I look scummy or my hair isn't done shows me it doesn't matter what I look like and that he'll think I'm gorgeous regardless. It helps me realize that I don't always have to get dolled up to impress him or make him think I'm pretty. Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.
9. He doesn't criticize your decisions
I have parents who criticize my decisions and choices in life. I don't need another person in my life trying to tell me right from wrong. If he inquires about my decisions and is genuinely interested and offers his perspective rather than telling me if it's wrong or right, I know he loves me and respects me enough to not tell me what to do and offer his insight into the matter.
10. He hugs you — and means it
A hug can tell you a lot. When a guy hugs me, I can tell whether or not it's genuine or forced. I can tell whether he's missed me or not. If a guy hugs me tightly with both arms and doesn't immediately let go, I know he loves and cares about me. This is just my opinion and how I feel love from another.
11. He asks how your day is going
I have been in relationships where it becomes routine to ask "How was your day?" and the other person wasn't particularly interested. If he shows interest in my day at work and if anything happens, he is showing his love by making sure everything is okay with the day.
12. He asks about current things you're working on
If he asks me what I'm writing about this week or what type of papers I'm proofreading or editing, it shows he is interested in what I'm doing. It shows he cares about what I am doing and wants to be a part of it with no hidden agenda. This is an important gesture for me to feel loved and cared for. These are the things that a guy does that show me whether he genuinely cares about me and the relationship or not. Everyone is different. I want to be appreciative of the small things and not take them for granted.
