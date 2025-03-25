We all love and miss our partners; telling them that is a great way to express affection, but not the only way. After a while, “I love you” and “I miss you” get old and lose meaning.

The good news is that you’re not limited to only these two expressions of love and affection. There are a lot more fun and romantic compliments for a woman that tell her how much she means to you.

Sharing romantic compliments with women can help you shine like a prince charming. Make sure they come from the heart and feel genuine. Remember, the best way to give a woman a compliment that feels special is to express your true feelings. The most romantic compliments are those you sincerely mean from the depths of your heart.

Advertisement

Here are 9 little phrases that make women think, 'Wow, he’s different':

1. 'I can’t stop thinking of you'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

One thing I love to do sometimes when talking to a woman is to make that face of defeat and say, “Okaaay, I admit, I pretty much can’t stop thinking of you, most of the time.”

This might be the only moment in our entire conversation when I would express my affection toward her. But because it was such a cute and sweet way of letting her know how much I miss her, she needs no more. I don’t need to tell her that I love her and miss her 5 times. This one little line is more than enough.



You can also turn it into a text and say, "What did you do to me!?! I can’t stop thinking of you!"

Advertisement

2. 'You make me feel like a man'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

By telling her how she makes you feel like a man, you’re acknowledging her femininity and making her feel like she’s doing a good job being your woman.

I bet you’d love to hear her tell you, “You make me feel like a woman!” And so will she.

A 2024 study found that men acknowledging and valuing femininity in themselves and others can lead to increased empathy, stronger relationships, and a more balanced understanding of gender roles, ultimately benefiting both men and women. Creating spaces where men can openly discuss their fears and anxieties about changing gender roles is crucial for fostering healthier relationships and improving mental well-being.

Advertisement

3. 'How did I get so lucky!?'

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

You can’t imagine how GOOD it feels to hear that from the person you love most. It’s a beautiful way to acknowledge how much she means to you and make her feel special.

So go ahead and use it — and use it more often. Every time she does something nice for you, say, “Wow, how did I get so lucky!”

When you're in public and she says something nice about you, say, “How did I get so lucky?” When you’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s presence, say, “How did I get so lucky?”

You’ll make her feel loved and appreciated. And she’ll love you for that!

Advertisement

4. 'You drive me crazy!'

fizkes / Shutterstock

She said it with the right tone; she just makes you crazy about her. She makes you feel in love and alive. And if that’s true, go ahead and tell her that.

You’ll tell her that you love her tomorrow. Today, tell her that she "just drives you crazy!”

While driving you crazy in a relationship can be a significant challenge, some research suggests that it can sometimes catalyze growth and deeper understanding. However, a 2022 study concluded that it's crucial to distinguish between healthy challenges and unhealthy patterns.

Advertisement

5. 'You’re adorable'

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Isn’t this the sweetest compliment you could ever make to a woman? I think it is. And she’ll think so too. So don’t be shy about using it.

And, of course, use it when appropriate, like when she has that shy smile on her face, or when she’s prepared something cute for you, or when she’s put some thought into how she looks. Make her feel like a princess with this compliment.

Advertisement

6. 'Nobody makes me happier than you'

Yuri A / Shutterstock

With this compliment, you're comparing her to your previous girlfriends and putting her above them. And the truth is that women are very competitive, so if you tell her she’s the best woman ever for you, that’s a BIG compliment.

Trust me on that. Strong, fulfilling romantic relationships, where partners provide social and emotional support, can significantly boost happiness and well-being and influence long-term health and life satisfaction. While some studies show a brief increase in joy after getting married or entering a relationship, the long-term effects are more nuanced, with happiness levels tending to stabilize over time.

Advertisement

7. 'You're the sweetest'

Look Studio / Shutterstock

This is another little way to make her feel special. It’s super simple and highly touching when used at the right time and with a warm and caring tone.

Like the “How did I get so lucky? “!”, you can use this one more often to remind her of how much you appreciate her.

Advertisement

8. 'God, you’re just perfect'

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

For special occasions, you can exclaim, “God! You’re just perfect!” This will let her know that whatever she’s just done has had a huge effect on you.

Like the amazing guy you are, you know how to appreciate a good woman. But (this is important) don’t use this too often, or she might take it too seriously.

While the idea of a partner telling you you're perfect might seem appealing, research suggests that idealizing a partner can hinder relationship satisfaction and growth. Instead, healthy relationships are built on mutual respect, open communication, and a realistic understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

Advertisement

9. 'Come on, stop being so cute'

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Lastly, this is one of my favorite ways to tease and compliment her simultaneously. It’s a fun, playful way of spontaneously adding affection to an otherwise normal conversation.

Commit these phrases to memory, and tell her what she’s been dying to hear for so long when the time is right. And guess what? She’ll love you for it.

Warning! One thing must be clear. As much as we want to make our partner feel loved, we don't want to overdo it. Because yes, it’s possible to overdo it and tread into cheesy territory.

Affection is like food. If you feed her too much, the stomach will start hurting. If you shower her with too much affection, she’ll take it for granted and enjoy it less, instead of more. Make her happy, but don’t get too carried away.​

Besski Livius is a freelance writer, editor, and former The Good Men Project contributor.