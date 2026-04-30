While women are often considered to be more vulnerable than men, it can still be hard for them to feel truly comfortable with a partner. Opening up and trusting someone with your feelings can be scary. She might wonder if the man she shares her life with will become overwhelmed and leave her when things get tough.

Most women you’ll meet have been through heartbreak. It can be terrifying to put her trust in someone after enduring pain like that. If a man left her when she was going through her worst, she might be on edge, waiting for that to happen again. She might feel like she can never trust anyone again. When she meets someone new, it can take her a while to feel safe being vulnerable with them. Once she lets her guard down and trusts you with specific things, she’ll be devoted to you forever.

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If a woman trusts you with 11 specific things, she'll be devoted to you forever

1. Her fears

Jacob Lund via Canva

Everyone is afraid of something. When it comes to relationships, our anxieties can be overwhelming. Women are often afraid of being hurt or betrayed by their partner. She might not say these words out loud with them because she’s unsure of how they’ll respond. If she feels comfortable opening up about these fears, she knows there is potential in the relationship.

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Men and women share similar fears, but it’s still difficult to vocalize them. It takes a deep connection to open up about what scares her deep down inside. If she trusts you enough to get vulnerable with you about her fears, she’ll be devoted to you forever.

2. Her insecurities

As a woman, I have a hard time sharing my insecurities with other people. I’d rather keep them close to my chest and guard them like a moat around a castle. Even my closest friends don’t know every insecurity I have. When I met my current partner, it was the first time I felt safe sharing what bothered me deep down inside. It’s a special connection to feel with another person.

If a woman is open to talking about her deepest insecurities with a man, she trusts him. She believes he won’t throw them in her face the next time he is upset with her. She will be devoted to someone forever who makes her feel loved and accepted, even about her struggles.

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3. Her secrets

Although we may pretend we don’t, most of us have a secret or two. It can be something silly like a guilty-pleasure TV show or the dessert we binge when we are home alone. Other secrets are more serious, like a traumatic event that we don’t feel comfortable opening up to others about. Whether they’re light-hearted or deeply rooted pain, feeling safe telling someone your secrets is a sign of trust. If a woman has this type of bond with her partner, she will be devoted to him forever.

Trust takes work. If a man is willing to hear you out with kindness and care, he’s a keeper. Women know they’re lucky when they land a guy like this.

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4. Her dreams

If a woman is afraid of sharing her dreams with people, she may have been told she wasn’t good enough at some point. Someone may have laughed in her face about them or told her she would never accomplish them. Instead of being proud and chasing them, she may keep them a secret. She doesn’t want to be made fun of again or be made to feel inadequate. It can be scary to share their hopes and dreams with someone new after this experience.

If a woman trusts you with her dreams, she will be devoted to you forever. Being with a man who supports her passions positively affects her mental health. She’ll feel safe and loved. It can lead to a deeper connection.

5. Her boundaries

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Being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t respect your boundaries is difficult. Boundaries exist for a reason. They keep us from becoming drained by everyone around us. Our partners can expect us to do anything and everything for them, which isn’t fair to us. When a woman finds a man who respects her boundaries and knows giving her the space she needs will benefit their relationship, he’s a special kind of partner.

A woman will be devoted to someone she trusts with her boundaries. She knows she’ll be able to communicate clearly and effectively with him and never be pushed to her limit.

6. Her future

It’s not easy to put all of your eggs in one basket. When you settle down with someone, you want to make sure they are someone you can trust with your future. Some women are afraid of trusting a man like this, and who could blame them? The uncertainty of the future is always something that has given me anxiety. If she finds a guy she feels completely safe with moving into the future with, it’s a game-changer.

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Trusting someone with your future means feeling comfortable with them mentally, physically, and financially. If a man checks all of these boxes, she will be devoted to him forever. Who they picture themselves with changes how they see themselves in the future.

7. Her home

I don’t know about you, but letting someone into my space gives me anxiety. My home is my sanctuary, and it’s not easy to let another person land there when things could eventually go wrong. I don’t want negative memories in my home, and many women feel the same way. Opening up your sacred space to another person takes serious trust.

If she welcomes you into her home with open arms, she trusts you. Soon, she’ll clear out a drawer for you and keep an extra toothbrush in the bathroom with your name on it. It’s a sign that she’ll be devoted to you forever.

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8. Her personal space

I’m the type of person who needs my alone time. It can be hard for me to be around people 24/7. The only person I can handle for that long is my partner. Once I trusted him in my personal space, I knew he was the one for me. Other women may feel the same way. Once she has grown used to his presence, she’ll probably be devoted to him for life.

Some people bring stress into your life. When they’re in your personal space, you feel overwhelmed and concerned. When you find someone who feels like they’ve always been there, it’s special. They have an ‘affective presence,’ meaning they are easy and calming to be around. This type of person feels like they’ve always been in your life.

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9. Her inner circle

Valeria Ushakova from The Valeria Ushakova Collection via Canva

Have you dated someone you never wanted to introduce to your friends and family? Honestly, you were embarrassed by them. This feeling is difficult to navigate. Some people may tell you to leave if you feel this way, but it’s not always easy to do. When a woman finds a man whom she trusts with her inner circle, it’s clear she’s thinking about the future. She knows that he will fit into her life effortlessly.

Few things feel better than having a partner who seamlessly fits into your social life. When your friends and family love him, it’s a special feeling. If she trusts you with the people she loves most, she’ll be devoted to you forever.

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10. Her time

We’ve all been with someone who completely wasted our time. We spent countless hours with them, only to be hurt by them constantly. They never kept their word. When you made plans with them, they rarely showed up. Trusting a man with your time after being with someone like this isn’t easy. A woman may be afraid to get involved with someone new altogether.

When she finally finds a man who shows up for her and is reliable, she’ll learn to trust again. Once he proves himself to be a dependable person, she’ll become devoted to him forever.

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11. Her needs

In a relationship, we expect our partners to meet our needs. Whether it’s how we want to receive affection or the amount of quality time we need, these are little things that make a big impact. Some men are not willing to put the effort into their relationships to make their partners feel loved. This can lead women to lose trust easily.

If a man comes into her life and asks her what she needs to be happy, she’ll be impressed. If he follows through the best he can, she’ll be devoted to him forever. Both people need their needs fulfilled in a relationship.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.