4 Fears Deeply Unhealed People Have Most

Most of us know that unhealed emotional trauma can result in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and many of us have even experienced it. But did you know that we can have a fear response to emotional trauma from past lives?

There’s a direct link between ancestral or intergenerational trauma and present-day fears, phobias, and panic attacks. A study in the Community Mental Health Journal stated, "Intergenerational trauma is a discrete form of trauma which occurs when traumatic effects are passed across generations without exposure to the original event." Maybe you’re wondering: how can you carry unhealed emotional trauma from one generation to the next?

Here are four fears deeply unhealed people have most:

1. You have a fear of authority

A fear of authority can happen if you have a family history of being severely punished for not following the rules. We have no memories of traumatic events that occurred in other lifetimes. Nonetheless, when we carry unhealed intergenerational trauma into our present life, it often manifests as some distressing issue that is related to the original event.

Furthermore, when the same type of trauma is experienced in more than one lifetime, past life scars often become amplified, and, subsequently, with each repetitive experience, the symptoms of intergenerational trauma intensify.

2. You have a fear of being different or not fitting in

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

A fear of standing out can happen if you have a family history of being rejected or abandoned. When intergenerational trauma surfaces through current life issues, it often triggers traumatic responses, and, as a result, we might experience seemingly irrational fears, anxiety, phobias, or panic attacks.

Also, keep in mind that fears and phobias can include anything associated with trauma, even as simple as the fear of pencils or shoelaces. Unfortunately, until we understand the cause of our reactions, we have no control over the triggers.

3. You have a fear of losing freedom

A fear of losing freedom can happen if you have a family history of enslavement or imprisonment. Let’s be clear: whenever past life trauma manifests as current-day issues, it is never due to punishment or karma. Instead, past life trauma is carried from life to life to support our human survival and spiritual evolution.

According to The Journal of Psychohistory, "On a biological level, we have seen the influence of the trauma of economic recession on receptor genes, which can lead to an upturn in harsh parenting methods. Generations of slavery, and the aftereffects of slavery, including generations of poverty, have all exposed children to toxic stress."

You see, in response to intergenerational wounds, we develop survival mechanisms, such as specific fears, anxieties, and phobias, and due to these protective mechanisms, we automatically stay away from potential risks that could result in similar traumas.

4. You have a fear of being seen or heard

Andrii Iemelianenko via Shutterstock

A fear of being seen can happen if you have a family history of being vilified for voicing your beliefs or taking a stand. This is often the cause of public speaking phobias.

Additionally, when emotional wounds are healed during a human incarnation, we master certain virtues that our souls intended to attain, and this is why we experience emotional wounds in the first place.

So, rest assured, not only is your survival guaranteed, but the ultimate destination ensures a successful outcome. Just like light illuminates the darkness, this truth can heal you and set you free.

"Intergenerational trauma can be transmitted through attachment relationships where the parent has experienced relational trauma and has significant impacts upon individuals across the lifespan, including predisposition to further trauma," explained a study in the Journal of Clinical Nursing. Furthermore, even though details may change from life to life until we heal our emotional wounds, we could repeat the same type of issues over and over again.

Although free will allows us to ignore our wounds indefinitely if we don’t properly address the cause, these issues inevitably escalate in frequency and intensity, and, at some point, and in some lifetime, they likely result in a personal crisis that cannot be ignored.

Eventually, when emotional pain reaches a personal breaking point and familiar coping strategies no longer provide relief, we inevitably seek healing. However, keep in mind that you don’t need to reach a breaking point to heal, and you don’t need to repeat the same issues lifetime after lifetime.

Since the same issues repeat from one life to the next, and all lifetimes are interconnected through your soul, when an emotional wound is healed in any lifetime, that same emotional wound is simultaneously healed in all incarnations. Therefore, by healing emotional wounds as they surface in your current reality, you inevitably heal those same wounds in all lifetimes.

Nanice Ellis is an author, writer, and Conscious Creation Coach.