When a man is deeply in love, he shows it in many ways, not just through big gestures or physical affection. He opens up in ways he never would with anyone else and allows his walls to come down. He no longer acts out of ego and softens when he deals with the woman he loves. He is willing to share his deepest thoughts, hopes, fears, and dreams with her.

A man who truly loves a woman will share intimate thoughts and confessions with her. These emotional truths signal a deep trust and authentic connection. If you hear any of these secrets from your man, you can rest assured that he is very much in love with you and not afraid to let you know.

Here are 11 sweet secrets a man will only tell the woman he truly loves

1. 'I'm afraid of losing you'

Even the most confident men have fears, but they are not willing to share them with just anyone. He will only let you know how scared he is of losing you if he has no doubts about his love for you. His ability to talk about his vulnerability with you means he is emotionally invested in the relationship and sees you as irreplaceable.

This statement of your value is not a manipulative tactic used to make you feel guilty. It's raw and honest and comes from a genuine place. He values your presence in his life so much that the idea of being without you physically hurts. He sees you as a life partner, not just a surface-level connection.

2. 'You make me a better man'

For many men, acknowledging that a woman has significantly improved their life and made them a better person can be challenging. Their egos keep them from giving anyone else credit for their evolution. But when a man really loves you, he will openly admit that you have helped him to grow. This doesn't mean that he has changed who he is just to please you. It means your love has inspired him to be the best man he can possibly be.

Contrary to popular belief, true love doesn't mean that you just accept someone as they are. You pour into them in every way and motivate them to grow. When a man tells you that you make him a better man, your love challenges him in the best way. How you carry yourself, treat other people, and live with integrity makes him introspect and follow your lead.

3. 'I've never felt this way about anyone'

We all know men who tell every woman they meet that she inspires feelings within them that they have never experienced. More often than not, he is love-bombing the ladies to get them to believe in this "special connection" and overgive. This is not that. A man who says this and means it is consistent, and his actions match his words. He goes to depths that neither of you has known before spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Most of us have past relationships, but when a man feels like you are the love of his life, his acknowledgement feels different. You have touched parts of his heart and soul that no other woman has reached. The way he connects with you stands out to him, and it's more than just love. It's transformative.

4. 'I overthink things when it comes to you'

I remember suspecting that my husband would overthink when it came to our marriage, but he had a hard time admitting it. It came across as unjustified suspicion and insecurity. It took years and a lot of hard times for him to admit that his intrusive thoughts were a problem. Men don't always overanalyze things, but when they care deeply, they tend to overthink.

Telling you this lets you know that he puts extra thought into how he communicates with you, is attentive to your moods and reactions, and thinks about you before he acts. He might replay conversations in his mind and second-guess things. But his ability to let you know this leaves him vulnerable, but gives you the insight necessary to give grace and work through things effectively.

5. 'I want you to meet the people who matter to me'

I have to give a caveat when it comes to a man inviting you to meet his family and friends. There are some men who invite every single woman they interact with to meet their families, especially if they are narcissistic. Introducing you to the people closest to them validates them and gives them a chance to gather information about you. But there are authentic men who only allow the most special woman to meet the people who matter to them.

Introducing you to his inner circle isn't a casual occurrence. It's an important milestone letting you know that he truly does love you and sees a future with you. Healthy men tend to guard their personal lives, so if he brings you in, he thinks you fit into his world on a long-term basis. He is proud of you and serious about keeping you in his life.

6. 'I miss you when you're not here'

Prideful men find it difficult to admit that they miss you when you're gone. But a man who puts his pride aside has truly found the woman he loves. It sounds poetic and deeply emotional, but he loves you so much that he would crawl into your skin if he could. He misses you when you are away from him because he feels so emotionally, mentally, and spiritually connected to you.

Even in your presence, he wants more connection. He has a bittersweet yearning for your touch, your voice, and your aura. He experiences the longing that only comes when love runs super deep, and the bond that the two of you share is soul-level.

7. 'I worry that I'm not good enough for you'

A man who truly loves you wants to do all he can to match you on every level. He is not threatened by your success or the type of woman that you are. He is in awe of you and vulnerable about expressing his admiration. A man who feels deeply for a woman may compare himself to what he believes she deserves.

Don't take this as a lack of confidence, but as an indication that he holds you in such high regard that he wants to rise to meet your standards. He feels pressure to be someone worthy of your love. But he never tries to dim your light, so he feels better about himself. Your greatness is something to strive for, not something to compete against or stifle.

8. 'I think about our future all the time'

A man who sees you in his plans for the future truly loves you and doesn't want to do life without you. Admitting this is a powerful statement of commitment. He's not just caught up in his emotions or the moment. He is envisioning you in his future for many years to come.

That man is mentally and emotionally preparing himself for a life with you. He might be analyzing the family dynamics and how the kids will be managed, thinking about what kind of home the two of you should invest in together, looking at vacation spots to add to your shared bucket list, or looking at ways to combine finances. Either way, his default is you and him together forever.

9. 'You're the first person I want to share my wins and losses with'

Whether it's good news or bad, or something random or hilarious, you are his first thought. He wants to go through life's ups and downs hand-in-hand with the woman he really loves. This means that you are much more than a life partner. You are his best friend, emotional support, and the most valuable opinion in that man's orbit.

He trusts you with his emotions and believes that you know him better than anyone else, so you understand who he is. Not only does he share his amazing life experiences with you, but he also wants to let you in on the most difficult things he faces because he knows you are there for him through thick and thin.

10. 'I love everything about you'

A man who truly loves you loves every part of you, flaws and all. It's not just about your looks or your sense of humor. Even the things that you don't like about yourself are what make you special to him. He notices how your eyes twinkle when you talk about things you love. He chuckles at the way you have to color-code your clothing when you put it away.

It's the little things that you may not even realize you are doing that he holds close to his heart. You might even wonder why he likes certain things about you, but it's important to know that the kind of attention he gives only comes from genuine and true love.

11. 'You feel like home'

The first time I heard this was from a man with whom I was no longer in a relationship. He said I felt like home to him when we were together. Unfortunately, he didn't feel at all like home to me. A man who professes this to you is letting you know that when he's with you, he feels solace and peace. Your presence in his life creates a sense of security that he's never felt before.

That kind of love can make a man stop looking. It's a deep connection that makes him feel safe, accepted, and seen. He feels understood in a way that no one else has made him feel. There's a familiarity in you that leads him to feel like he is exactly where he belongs. If he tells you this, he is not just in love. He's found a place where he can truly let his guard down.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.