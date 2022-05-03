Want To Build A Meaningful Relationship? These 6 Expert-Led Courses Teach You The Art Of Finding Lasting Love

Finding your soulmate isn't easy for everyone. If you're ready to find a meaningful connection, your journey may be just beginning — with some help from the experts.

Jam-packed with six courses and over 150 lessons, The Art of Dating Bundle builds on your knowledge of relationships, provides dating secrets, and helps you learn your love language, ultimately teaching you a thing or two on cultivating lasting bonds.

Led by leading industry professionals from the top-rated online hub SkillSuccess, the 12-hour bundle starts by diving deep into dating psychology and how our minds work. You'll be able to look back at your former relationships and learn more about your patterns then, now and in the future.

These courses are excellent at addressing self-development and looking into our habits in order to successfully bond with someone in a healthy manner.

Educational and full of great examples, you'll learn plenty about the human mind and be provided with actionable tips to help you attract the love life you want.

Whether you're dating, thinking about dating or reflecting on the past, you'll learn what to look for and what to avoid.

Courses included within The Art Of Dating masterclass:

1. Learn How To Analyze The People You Date

A course written for people who are already actively dating or intend on dating soon, the instructor teaches the psychology of dating and makes you aware of the first signs a relationship isn't for you more quickly. You learn about the various personalities you'll come to know while dating and how to better understand (and play) the online dating game.

2. Dating Skills For Women

This course is comprised of 14 different lectures and teaches you how to improve your dating skills through intuitive guidance. It guides you through first-date anxiety, teaches you "balance theory" and the art of connection, as well as helps women better understand what men are really looking for.

3. Tinder Dating Secrets

Divided into 24 lectures, this course gets you away from the quick hookup mentality of Tinder and guides you towards finding long-term love on the platform. You learn how to quickly identify Tinder scammers and the dos and don'ts of building the perfect online dating profile.

4. Relationship Coaching For True Love And Greater Intimacy

These 30 lectures dive into the nitty-gritty topics of relationship issues and harmful communication. They teach you how to communicate openly and effectively, get to the root of your relationship challenges before it's too late, and give you the tools you need to overcome any relationship problems you run into along the way.

5. Evolve Intimacy & Relationships: Love Languages

A bundle of 32 different lectures that provide you with the tools you need to be a more supportive partner. Through these courses you'll learn the 5 primary love languages spoken between couples and understand how to navigate even the toughest of challenges.

6. Relationship Ready: Meet And Attract Your Perfect Life Partner

A masterclass in creating a more confident YOU, these 35 lectures help you break old habits that have been preventing you from finding love that lasts and give you the tools to feel more empowered and attract the partner you've been dreaming of.

With over 30 lectures on breaking bad habits, growing your confidence, enhancing your overall love life, avoiding dating pitfalls, and more, you'll be ready to kickstart your journey in finding love.

Start learning to build the relationships you seek with The Art of Dating Bundle, now price-dropped for a limited time to only $19.99 (reg. $1,194). Save over $1,000 and move one step closer to finding your life partner in 2022.

Angelica Rosales is a writer, creative content manager, and teacher living in Los Angeles, California. She has a passion for lifestyle, travel, photography, and true crime.

