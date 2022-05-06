5 Unique Last-Minute Gifts To Send Mom For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is basically here, but don’t fret, there’s still time to get something special for Mom!

Moms work harder than anyone on the planet, and it’s time to show her just how much you appreciate everything she does. Take a more personal approach to Mom’s gift!

Buying flowers is quick and easy, but why not go the extra mile and spoil Mom with something she can enjoy for longer than a week? Don’t waste your time buying generic jewelry from overpriced department stores, instead give Mom a more meaningful present from the heart.

We’ve created a unique last-minute Mother's Day gift guide with some super fun items, gift cards, and subscriptions that are sure to make her smile.

Photo: NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

After a long day, there’s nothing better than that first sip of red when the kids are in bed, the last email is sent, and the leftovers are put away. The experts of Wine Insiders have carefully curated a unique selection of wines from all over the globe to satisfy any wine lover's palate.

The one-time shipment includes a mixture of varieties of red and white from the world’s top-rated wineries delivered right to Mom’s doorstep.

If your Mom loves wine, she will love you, even more, when a box of 15 bottles of award-winning wine arrives. Cheers to all the Moms out there who love a full-bodied Cab or buttery Chard — this one's for you!

Get the Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for Only $85 (originally $300), a savings of 71%.

SHOP NOW

Photo: Dragan Grkic | Shutterstock

The greatest gift you can give a Mom is a day off from cooking. Dine at over 62,000 restaurants across the country with new deals added daily. Restaurant.com certificates never expire, and this deal will allow you to savor that petite filet at your local steakhouse for a lower price.

If Mom simply wants to eat pizza in her pajamas, you can also use the gift card for takeout or delivery! No prep, dishes, mess or stress — let Mom order from her favorite place, sit back and enjoy!

Get a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for Only $18 (originally $100), a savings of 82%.

SHOP NOW

3. Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2000 on Domestic & International Flight Deals)

Photo: StackCommerce

Forget the family vacation; what Mom needs is a girls' weekend away! This nifty flight deal alert subscription will find the cheapest round trip airfares to the hottest destinations. All mom has to do is add her home airport and desired getaway spot, watch for notifications and book the trip she’s been dreaming about!

If your mom needs a recharge, some relaxation, and a strong margarita, the Dollar Flight Club Subscription will get her to a tropical destination stat — and at an insanely low price!

Get the Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2000 on Domestic & International Flight Deals) for $49 (originally $690), a savings of 92%.

SHOP NOW

Photo: StackCommerce

Catch Mom day-dreaming about travel again? Is her desktop covered in photos she saved for “dream vacation” inspo?

The Trasava travel booking platform will get Mom to Hawaii at a fraction of the retail cost. Travasa gives you exclusive access to wholesale prices, where you’ll find hotels, rental cars, cruises, and excursions for 60% less than major travel booking sites.

Don’t let Mom overpay for her stay, and give her a membership that will help her fulfill a bucket list getaway.

Stay at the hotel of your dreams with the Book 5-Star Hotels at 2-Star Prices With Trasava: 1-Yr Membership (Save up to $2000 on Domestic & International Flight Deals) for $199 (originally $399), a savings of 50%.

SHOP NOW

Photo: StackCommerce

If you’re looking for a unique, personalized gift for Mom this year, this awesome light box will brighten her day. Design the lamp with images, artwork, or patterns that are special to Mom.

The Uniqcube is easily customizable online and gives off cozy, ambient lighting. Mom will love curling up next to her new art piece at the end of the day, and looking at memories and inspirational designs that are significant to her.

Get the Uniqcube Customized LightBox Voucher Deal for $79.99 (originally $98), a savings of 18%.

SHOP NOW

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre and her writing has been featured on YourTango and SFGate.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.