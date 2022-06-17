Need A Last Minute Father's Day Gift? This App Lets Dad Access Music, Reliable News, Sports Updates & His Favorite Podcasts From Anywhere In The World

As much as we encounter it, sometimes we forget that music is magic. It only takes a moment to hear a song and experience what the artist was feeling when they wrote it, whether they’re thousands of miles away or long passed. You can share the world through music.

Even just by listening to the radio, you become part of a community of listeners, whether you’re all tuning in to a song, a story, a game, or even a podcast.

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan famously said “TV gives everyone an image, but radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains."

If you’re looking for a way to connect with the world, discover music from anywhere and get reliable news from your favorite sources all in one place, try out TuneIn Audio Streaming.

Get TuneIn Audio Streaming: Premium Plan for just $39.99 (regularly $119 — promotion ending Father's Day, June 19th!)

Organically discovering new music is a great way to open yourself up to new experiences and emotions. Flipping through a radio app can take you on a musical adventure that you might not embark on otherwise. It’s almost like stumbling upon a live concert, only you can listen to it in your kitchen while you bake or out in the garden.

TuneIn has over 120,000 audio stations, but they aren’t all music. If you love staying current on everything that’s happening, you can experience tons of live 24/7 news stations that are all commercial-free.

You might even discover some of your national favorites like CNN, MSNBC, or Fox. Or you could pick up a local station and hear the news that’s close to home. Most Americans still get their local news from television, but with TuneIn, you get access to reliable news stations and podcasts from all around the world — over 200+ countries.

Isn’t it satisfying to stay current? If you love baseball, football, soccer, hockey or any other world sport, you owe it to yourself to keep up to date with it. You can stay connected with your favorite sports team — no matter where they are located — with TuneIn.

Get live play-by-play of MLB, NHL, and college games with TuneIn. Create alerts and set up instant notifications to stay on top of the game — you can even find podcasts discussing the game after it’s done.

TuneIn is great for listeners in areas with low traditional radio signal strength. One excited reviewer writes, “Love the live sports. Living in northern MI where Tiger, Wings radio coverage is sparse, I can listen to them any time. Good buy.”

Once you get into podcasts, it’s hard not to keep finding more. You might start with a few super popular weekly listens, and then before long, you’re entrenched in long listens about your most niche interests. TuneIn is great for that deep dive into podcasts. You can listen to everything from chart-toppers through tiny single-host obsessions. Spend one day on a deep-dive through TED Radio Hours or NPR’s Up First, and then the next exploring every nook and cranny of your interests. You might find something totally new or connect with your friends through a new shared interest.

TuneIn Audio Streaming really is radio ... your way. From one app, you can stream more than 100,000 AM/FM and internet radio stations, broadcasting from 200+ countries — and you can browse between them as easily as you would scroll through Netflix.

For channel surfers, it’s a dream come true.

Connect to the world and find the music, news, sports, and podcasts you love. For a limited time, you can get one year with TuneIn Audio Streaming: Premium Plan on sale as part of our Father's Day Sale for $39.99, but usually it’s a full $119 — promotion ending June 19th!

Jessica Kanzler is a copywriter and pop-culture writer based in Arizona. Follow her on Twitter here.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.