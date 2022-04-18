3 Spring-Cleaning Essentials To Make Your Floors Look Brand New

Spring has sprung, and that signals everyone to carry out the task they have been putting off for too long: deep cleaning.

While you don't necessarily have to wait for spring to scrub every nook and cranny of your home, there's something about this season that gives you the motivation to do it once and for all. And if you want an effective clean, you need the right tools.

While you can always grab a bucket and a mop, it may take you forever to deep clean your entire home. To make the process quick, easy, and even enjoyable, here are 3 versatile floor cleaning tools on sale to help you conquer spring cleaning and keep your high-traffic areas looking brand new all season long.

Get the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop and Polisher for $119.99 (reg. $149). Use SPRING20 to get $20 off your purchase of $125 or more.

You can finally stop juggling multiple cleaning tools with this 3-in-1 tool that can mop, polish, and scrub simultaneously. Fully wireless, it reaches and cleans all the otherwise inaccessible places in your kitchen, bathroom, or any area in your home. With a 2,200mAh battery, it lets you clean for up to 30 minutes on a single charge.

Reviews rave about the long-lasting battery — particularly for large rooms. Michael B. commented, "No issues with battery life. Tossed the cleaning pads into the wash after done and ready to go next time I use it."

Get the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum with 2 Cleaning Tool Attachments (Certified Refurbished) for $114.99 (reg. $229). Use SPRING20 to get $20 off your purchase of $125 or more.

Built with DuoClean Technology, this upright vacuum can pick up both fine and large debris from carpets, area rugs, bare floors, and more. It can even extend its reach to accommodate tough, tight spots, allowing you to give your home a deep clean. And while this particular unit is refurbished, it's been tested and certified to look and work like new.

With it's 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, users have nothing but great things to say about the Shark Vacuum cleaner. Sue explained, "It is light and powerful." while another user, David, on raved about its ability to cover all the pet hair around his home, "The DuoClean brushes have been amazing at picking up the slightest dust particles to larger items, like dog food on hard floor and carpet with ease."

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $209.99 (reg. $336). Use SPRING20 to get $20 off your purchase of $125 or more.

Designed to cater to various surfaces, this vacuum cleaner packs a 350W digital brushless motor powerful enough to lift stubborn dirt and stain. It comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush that cleans both hard floors and carpets and has built-in noise optimization to minimize annoying sounds. It's also completely wireless and has a feature that reminds you when it's time to clear filters.

The Jashen brand consistently receives high reviews from its customers. Lindalva dos Santos Naccarato commented on their 5-star review on Amazon, "This machine is very light and powerful because it is portable, it is efficient to clean the house and the car."

