6 Ways To Get Ahead In Your Career With A Lifetime Subscription To Rosetta Stone

In today’s competitive world there’s an abundance of talent, and learning how to stand out above the rest is dire for getting ahead in your career.

This list of career tips will help you learn to excel in your career and utilize lifetime access to Rosetta stone to get to where you want to be.

1. Learn a new language with Rosetta Stone and gain invaluable new skills you can use at work.

Learning a second language has an immense amount of benefits. Being bilingual is great for your resume, and is an incredibly attractive skill for potential employers.

If you travel for work and want to communicate with the locals and get around easier, getting to know the native tongue will make your trip go smoother. Rosetta Stone has 24 languages to choose from and uses interactive lessons and speech recognition technology to evaluate your accent.

The award-winning software starts with the basic conversational lessons and gradually advances into reading, writing, and comprehension. The next time your company sends you to Germany, you’ll be able to say, “Wurst und Bier Bitte!” without having to pull out a translation app.

Continuing education is one of the most important elements of self-improvement we can invest in. Whether you’re looking to change career paths, pick up a new hobby or move up the ranks at your current job, StackSkills offers 1000 + exciting online courses to explore. Lessons are taught by instructors who are experts in their fields. Learn photography, finance, marketing, and coding — the possibilities are infinite!

Who knows, you might find you’re exceptional at graphic design and want to leave your accounting job! Grow personally and professionally by expanding your mind with new knowledge. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself because you may discover and unlock your greatest potential yet.

2. Negotiate for the pay you deserve.

Being confident in your value is the first step in negotiating your salary or asking for a pay raise. After you’ve done research on the national salary average for the position you’re applying for, you’ll be ready to present a number.

Start at the higher end of your desired salary, and wait for a counter offer. Mentally prepare to walk away if the employer isn’t coming back to you with a respectable amount.

Knowing your worth is important, but it’s crucial to remain calm and collected during the conversation. If it’s helpful to draft a one-sheet with all of your accomplishments, awards, and year-to-date highlights, it can be a great tool to help you hit your points.

Remember to ask questions to keep the conversation flowing in the favor of the person you’re meeting with — you want to make them feel in control even if you’re steering the wheel.

3. Succeed when you work from home.

As the world continues to shift, we’ve learned to adapt to massive changes collectively as a society. Remote working has become the norm and employers are finding their employees actually prefer it. With less time spent commuting and a more flexible schedule, at-home workers love having a healthier work-life balance.

Although the work-from-home life tracks as a fan favorite, remote working can be redundant if you never change out of your pajamas or are missing the social aspect of the workplace environment. In order to stay productive, try putting on something comfy other than loungewear that makes you feel good about yourself. Throw on a cozy pair of jeans or a soft sweater to improve your mental state.

You’ll be amazed how an outfit change will boost your mood. Meet up with co-workers for happy hour after the work day is done and chat about upcoming projects in person. During your lunch break, go on walks to soak up some Vitamin D or exercise to feel re-energized.

4. Tailor your resume to each job you apply to.

Constructing a solid, attention-grabbing resume is dire to landing the job you want. Start with a basic resume that highlights your strongest qualifications and most attractive workplaces, and build from there. Jazz up your resume by tailoring your skills to appeal to the employer you’re trying to impress.

Let’s say you’re applying for a Floor Manager position at a retail store, and you’ve never actually managed a team of people before, but successfully ran your own e-commerce company. Tweak your job description to talk about how you've successfully owned and operated a high-volume product shipping business while managing on and off-site distributors.

Everything can be reworded to conform to the context at hand, and prove you’re more than capable of handling the job. Resumes just need a little spice — you just need to get creative.

5. Learn how to network and use your newly learned language skills to talk to more people.

Believe it or not, networking is the key to staying relevant in your industry. No matter what stage of your career you’re in, it’s essential to continuously make an effort to meet new people inside and outside of your company.

You never know when you’ll want to move up in your current workplace or jump ship completely. Having a roster of friends and acquaintances in different departments and businesses will help you in the long run. Should you ever need someone to put in a good word or slide your resume to the front of the line, you’ll be happy knowing you went the extra mile.

Every now and then, try to make a point to go to networking events, have dinner with co-workers or grab coffee with the CEO to chat about your future goals. If you’re an alumnus, post-college grads often host a variety of meet-ups, events, and talks where you can connect with former graduates. Alumni tend to stick together and go out on a limb for those from their alma mater — one of the easiest ways to get in front of the colleague who works at your dream company.

Be bold and reach out blindly via professional or social sites for some one-on-one time with someone you admire, and whose brain you want to pick — you never know where it may lead! It’s true what they say: It’s all about who you know! And with your developing language skills you're learning with your lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, you can talk to the most important people in your industry, no matter where they are.

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre and her writing has been featured on YourTango and SFGate.

