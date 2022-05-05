This Revolutionary Sleep App Trains Your Brain To Get To Sleep Faster — And Stay Asleep All Night Long

What was that thing you were supposed to get done? Or perhaps it's finally time you changed it up and got bangs. Well, there's that trusty montage of all the embarrassing things you did in middle school. Ah, the gentle sounds of not drifting off to sleep.

While for some, lying in bed is the best part of the day, for many, it's a stressful time of tossing and turning, with thoughts like these running through your brain at lightning speed.

While there are ways to help make yourself drowsy, not all of them are healthy (believe it or not, wine isn't exactly a sleep aid) for your body or your mind.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, consider something that will help you quiet your anxious thoughts and send you off to dreamland — Restly is a game-changing app that may just be what you need to get the best sleep of your life.

Your phone doesn't have to be your "sleep enemy" anymore.

It's become a vicious cycle: you can't sleep, so you mindlessly scroll through Instagram on your phone, but this makes you even more awake, causing you to never put the thing down. This happens because screens, whether it be the one on your phone, your TV, or your tablet, emit blue light, which can really mess with your sleep cycle, as your brain can't figure out if it's actually time to sleep or not.

Since putting your phone away completely before bed isn't entirely realistic, let your phone actually aid in your drifting off process, with the Restly Sleep App. The app boasts an incredible library of music, meditations, and more to help you get that much-needed shut-eye, and you don't have to constantly look at your phone to use it. Just set it next to you, or even across the room, and enjoy your descent into dreamland.

The Restly sleep app takes a personal approach to your sleep routine.

While many people have trouble sleeping, not everyone suffers from the same things keeping them awake. Whether it's stress, a wandering mind, or simply excess energy, everyone has different reasons why they toss and turn at night. That's why Restly gives each user a chance to explore their own sleep journey, giving them a wide range of content that works best for them.

When using the app, you'll have tons of sleep-inducing resources to choose from, including over 100 white noise and nature sounds, plenty of soothing music, and more than 100 guided meditations to help drift you off to sleep.

Using the same technique US army soldiers rely on to fall asleep, Restly can help you begin catching Zs in just two minutes flat.

And to further the app's personalized approach to your sleep, you'll also have access to statistics that help you learn more about your sleep progress. As if that weren't helpful enough, the app will also suggest ideal times for you to wake up based on your typical sleep cycle, helping you to set alarms that ensure you'll wake up on the right side of the bed every single morning.

Over 11,000 people trust Restly with their sleep.

No matter how long you've been a slave to insomnia, Restly uses scientifically-backed methods to help you fall asleep faster and stay that way. That's why more than 11,000 people have indulged in the app's fantastic content, appreciating its relaxing, user-friendly interface and custom reminders that help them stay on track.

The app is even safe and effective to use with kids, as it features a handful of guided meditations designed for the littlest of sleepers.

Compatible with iOS users, Restly is helping people all over get the sleep they need to be more alert and productive during the day. It's no wonder it was named #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, earning tons of rave reviews all over the net.

