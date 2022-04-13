Surprise Mom With These Stunning Mixed-Color Long-Stem Roses Picked Fresh From The Farm For Mother's Day

It seems like every year, time passes more quickly. After Thanksgiving, the next few months of holidays fly by, the snow starts to melt and before you know it, BOOM...it's Mother's Day and you've got zilch.

Lucky for you, we're reminding you early enough to give you an amazing gift idea before you start scrambling at the drugstore to find something random you don't even like.

This Mother’s Day, show your mom, grandma, aunt or any other special maternal figure in your life just how much she means to you with these stunning, mixed-color long-stem roses for $39.99, delivered free to her door with coupon code SHIP4FREE.

SHOP NOW

Moms brought us into this world, but more importantly, they were there to nurture us, guide us, give us advice — even when we don’t want it — and to bestow us with unconditional love.

This farmer's choice bouquet, with each stem selected from the Rose Farmers™ premier collection of roses, is sure to make her smile (and brag about you to all of her friends).

Roses have been symbolic for a long time — 35 million years in fact, according to fossil evidence. The rose plays a role in ancient Greek mythology, where it was linked to love. It is believed that when Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, came across her lover, Adonis, who was wounded by a wild boar, a mixture of her tears and his blood produced a beautiful red rose bush when they hit the ground.

Then there's the Victorian Era, when any sign of public affection was considered vulgar and basically banned. Red roses were commonly used to send love messages. And Shakespeare essentially put the seal on it, with his poetic verses. "Of all the flowers, methinks a rose is best." We agree with ya there, Will: What's not to love about the flower of love?

Roses come in a surprising number of hues, and while not every shade has been given meaning, some of the more popular rose colors symbolize certain emotions and are often explicitly chosen to relay a certain sentiment.

Did you know that orange roses denote energy or that yellow roses embody friendship and joy?

Even shades of the same color can represent different feelings. Dark pink roses say thank you. Pale pink roses are a symbol of gentle admiration. So no matter which two colors the farmers select for your Mother's Day gift, there's sure to be an extra bit of significance in the package.

Of course, flowers are beautiful no matter the hue, and these individually selected roses are particularly so, thanks to the special care taken with each order.

For only $39.99, mom will receive (and love) two dozen gorgeous long-stem roses in two colors chosen by Rose Farmers (12 of each), delivered directly to her door anywhere within the 48 continental United States.

Advertisement Need help in your relationship? Click here to chat with a certified relationship coach.

SHOP NOW

You'll want to plan ahead if you'd like to surprise mom with a shipment of fresh-from-the-farm mixed-color roses. We definitely recommend that you schedule a delivery date a couple of days before Mother’s Day to avoid any delays. And keep in mind that there are no Sunday deliveries. Once your purchase is made, you will receive a digital voucher that must be redeemed on the Rose Farmers website to place your actual flowers order.

To all mothers out there, present, past, and soon-to-be, we wish you a Happy Mother’s Day!

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Renata Antonic is a freelance copywriter and creative thinker based in Vancouver, BC, with a wide variety of interests, including travel, animal behavior and design. View samples of her writing here.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.