This Lifetime Cloud Backup Plan Will Keep Your Most Valuable Memories & Documents Secure Forever

How often have you tried to download an app or take a photo with your favorite humans when your device tells you it's out of data? If it's like many of us, the moment comes more often than not.

The Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2 Account Bundle) helps keep your photos, videos, and files secure, encrypted, and on various devices — so you can rest easy knowing your vital moments are safe and sound.

Photo: marinasealovers | Shutterstock

Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2 Account Bundle) for only $159 (regularly priced at $7,200 — that's 97% off!)

SHOP NOW

Keep your memories secure and searchable.

We've all had that moment when we're with a good friend and a particular memory pops up. You laugh and frantically search your phone to find the photo, but to no avail, are left giving up and saying, "Oh, I'll look for it later; I'm not sure where it is."

According to the latest statistics, at least 68 records are lost every second, and personal information is compromised. That's devastating when you have irreplaceable memories and moments you want to keep dear to your heart. Degoo's impressive AI-based cloud storage space allows you to rediscover your favorite photos and videos with just a few clicks.

Make room for more documented moments.

Are you ready to make even more memories happen? Life is constantly surprising us, and with the help of technology, we're now able to capture the spontaneous good times we have the daily. Degoo's 10TB data plan helps store countless amounts of content for all the travel, special milestones, and everyday moments that make us smile — storing everything for us in one convenient location.

Upload content from all your devices and get you the flexibility you crave for transferring data from various digital spaces. Whether you're on your phone, laptop, or tablet, you'll be able to easily upload, rearrange and send files to friends and family. As reviewed by TechRadar, "Take Degoo Cloud for what it is – a mobile-focused, consumer-focused, photo-focused archive tool – and it's a pretty polished solution."

Degoo Cloud Storage helps you protect your most valuable assets and access them anywhere.

Photo: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2 Account Bundle) for only $159 (97% off!)

SHOP NOW

Digital safety is crucial in this day and age. With ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, Degoo aims to keep all your important content put away with a lock and key until you revisit your documents. Every time you upload your files, you'll automatically get a replicated copy, giving you the additional peace of mind you need. You also won't have to worry about lurking third parties with its ad-free interface.

Advertisement You deserve to be happy! Get help today from the comfort of your home from BetterHelp, the largest therapy service, to change your life for the better.

It's no wonder the backup plan has been rated 4.0 out of 5 stars on G2 and has had countless positive feedback from verified purchasers, such as Pam B., who states, "I decided to buy this since you never know when you're going to need more storage. I'd say it's a win-win, and with reviews by Tom's Guide and Tech Radar, I figured I couldn't go wrong. A worthwhile investment."

While each Degoo Premium plan is regularly priced at $3,600 each (and $7,200 total), you can purchase the Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2 Account Bundle) for only $159. That's a fantastic deal for keeping your prized moments safe, sound, and ready to view whenever the time comes.

SHOP NOW

Angelica Rosales is a writer, creative content manager, and teacher living in Los Angeles, California. She has a passion for culture and lifestyle, travel, photography and true crime.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.