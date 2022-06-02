Learn Sign Language In One Summer With This ASL Learning Bundle

When learning languages, we come to appreciate their beauty — the musicality, the inflections, the ebb and flow of words. Italian and Spanish, in particular, come to mind.

But arguably the most beautiful language is American Sign Language, not only because of the physicality of the movements but because “speaking” it involves so much more than the hands. It encompasses the movement of a person’s arms, body, and facial expressions to convey both emotion and grammatical information.

Many of the gestures are commonplace, but as with any language, it goes beyond just words.

This All-in-One American Sign Language Course Bundle is going to help you understand grammar and syntaxes, taking you from beginner to expert with over 29 hours of training.

ABCs, colors, animals, numbers, foods and drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, and key nouns … these are the basics that you would first learn in any language, and ASL is no different.

As you become familiar with the basic concepts of ASL, you will learn how to create unique phrases, complete sentences, and useful mini-dialogues. You will delve into the grammar and become skilled at expressing a variety of emotions.

You will even expand into the area of business, with basic business-related terminology and vocabulary.

Not every word has a direct translation in ASL. There may be times when you have to or prefer to, manually spell out words, notably people's names, places, titles, and brands, to name a few.

This course will teach you to sign, recognize and understand fingerspelled words, as well as to combine them with vocabulary signs to create entire sentences.

You will have to think fast, and you will have to think accurately, but just imagine how this is going to improve your overall spelling skills!

There are over 30 million Americans ages 12 years or older that have hearing loss in both ears. It is inevitable that at some point in your life you are going to come in contact with a deaf person, and how wonderful it would be if you could engage them in conversation?

Not only will having knowledge of ASL allow you to meaningfully interact with them, but it also promotes better awareness and sensitivity to the deaf community. But beyond that, learning this beautiful language offers so many personal benefits. It improves your peripheral vision and your reaction time. It offers a means of communication when you should not or cannot speak out loud, such as in the theater or library, or if you develop laryngitis, or simply want to have a private conversation.

Sign language is also a wonderful means of developing communication between you and your infant or toddler, or even your pet.

No matter what language you are learning, mastering another tongue is good for you, ASL included. Beyond offering job opportunities, honing your ASL skills is a good brain workout, perhaps even beyond learning a spoken language, given the added elements. It can help to improve cognitive abilities, intelligence, and memory.

Most courses in this bundle are imparted by a TESOL and TEFL-certified instructor who has successfully taught customized English and American Sign Language courses to students from around the world.

Highly rated, with glowing reviews that include “There is a lot of content in this package, and so far my children and I are finding it to be a useful learning tool,” and “It’s helping my one-year-old non-verbal child to communicate with everyone. This is a huge help for our family,”

When it comes right down to it, there really is no reason not to learn American Sign Language. At barely over $2.50 per course, it is well worth the investment.

