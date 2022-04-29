13 Fun Lamps & Cool Mood Lighting For Your Home Or Office

When it comes to lighting in our home, the mood can make or break our spirit. Lighting is everything. We may not stop to think about it often, but the proper lighting can genuinely make you feel more at peace in your environment.

We've rounded up 13 of the most enticing lighting devices to make your space stand out.

Whether it's a house party with friends, a romantic date, or a cozy wine night, these lamps and mood lighting will help set the tone in your home or office.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $74.99 (reg. $149).

SHOP NOW

In need of lighting that fits neatly into any sized space? Created with a minimalist approach, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp will fit discreetly into any corner and pair nicely with any home decor aesthetic. There's also no need for a switch — use its remote control until you find your perfect setting and change it as many times as possible.

Its integrated soft-white LED bulbs with over 300 multi-color effects and 16 million+ colors in RGB color rendering that last for up to 50,000 hours to make the lamp cost-efficient and durable for years to come. As reviewed by verified customer Eric J., "The light changes with so many different light effects. I like how you can set it [to] a combination of lights and just leave it.

Get the Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting for $49.99 (reg. $75).

SHOP NOW

The Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting doubles up as lighting and wall art with 13 fixed colors and three dynamic modes that make any room come alive. Choose from a colorful slow change, fast change, or monochrome flash mode, and let the exciting touch-sensor lighting control begin.

Other features include timing functions, six individual lamp tiles that can be moved into different configurations, and an included remote control.

Get the Shadow Lamp Color Projector for $124.99 (reg. $199).

SHOP NOW

Wow your guests with moody shadow play with the Shadow Lamp Color Projector. The warm-colored projector is made of anodized aluminum carved from a solid plate and creates intricate graphic patterns that overextend into yellow and orange projections — showcasing brilliantly on any surface.

With 50,000 hours of bulb lighting capabilities, you'll be able to enjoy immersive lighting whenever you like.

Get the Edward Visage RGB Lamp for $94.99 (reg. $200).

SHOP NOW

The Edward Visage RGB Lamp is the perfect addition for those who seek uniquely designed lighting that doesn't take up a lot of space. Doubling as both an artistic statement piece and a light source, the vivid lamp comes with 16 million light colors and 358 light effects with just a few clicks of the remote.

The lightweight lamp is made out of aluminum, iron, and silicone and radiates up to 1,674 lumens while also saving energy.

As reviewed by verified purchaser Todd F., "It is cool and very different. I set it up in my bedroom and am enjoying it every day. [I] have gotten lots of [compliments] on it and would recommend it to anyone who likes different and unique art. [It] will make the perfect gift [for] anyone."

Get the RGB 360 Pole Lamp for $119.99 (reg. $159).

SHOP NOW

With the ability to choose from many colors and textures, you'll always be on point with the perfect lighting for any occasion with the RGB 360 Pole Lamp. Whether it's a cozy night in or a get-together with friends, the slender and sleek design provides an impressive glow of vivid color effects that cast 16 million color options.

Choose from 358 multicolor effects and save up to 90% on energy usage with long-lasting lighting.

Get the RGB Shadow Table Lamp for $39.99 (reg. $49).

SHOP NOW

Want to turn any room into a mystical place full of color? With over 1 million color effects to choose from, the portable RGB Shadow Table Lamp lets you enjoy colorful lighting that matches any mood. Measuring in at only 4"L x 4"W x 11"H and fully adjustable, you can even take it with you and create the perfect lighting anywhere you go (yes, even to your new boo's house) with 400 lumens of beautiful hues.

Get the LampDepot Tetrad Cubic Corner Lamp for $131.99 (reg. $159).

SHOP NOW

Living in a small apartment should not sacrifice your unique aesthetic. The LampDepot Tetrad Cubic Corner Lamp displays vibrant lighting with soft-white integrated LEDs without taking up too much space.

With over 16 million colors to choose from and plenty of color effects available, you'll get fantastic illumination in even the smallest of spaces.

Get the LampDepot Ocean Wave Lamp for $249.99 (reg. $349).

SHOP NOW

Ocean fans unite. The breathtaking LampDepot Ocean Wave Lamp created a soothing water ripple illumination reflecting on any wall or ceiling to create an airy and relaxing vibe. With seven different lighting modes that include names such as Magic Zone and Green Aurora Borealis, you'll have plenty of romantic lighting for hours to come.

Get the Sky Smart Floor Lamp for $69.99 (reg. $89).

SHOP NOW

With a remote-controlled app that connects to your phone and can be controlled with Amazon Alexa, Echo, and Google Home, the Sky Smart Floor Lamp will be your new favorite lighting accessory.

Advertisement Discover your personal power with an astrology reading! Get free $10 credit now!

Adjusting in brightness from 5% to 100% with the touch of a button or a single command, the impressive lamp even color matches lighting from a photo on your phone. It changes colors with the beat of your favorite song — making it the perfect lighting to really capture any particular moment.

Get the Metal Mother-Daughter LED Floor Lamp with Reading Light for $39.99 (reg. $52).

SHOP NOW

Love to read before bedtime? The 2-in-1 Metal Mother-Daughter LED Floor Lamp with Reading Light diffuses softer lighting and has a nifty side lamp that helps you get through that thrilling chapter in the latest bestseller.

With an adjustable head that can be rotated 90° and a durable 4.4lb base that prevents toppling, you'll have a sturdy lamp that aims to provide lighting for your everyday needs.

Get the Miroco LED Sky Modern Torchiere Height Adjustable Floor Lamp for $36.99 (reg. $46).

SHOP NOW

The Miroco LED Sky Modern Torchiere Height Adjustable Floor Lamp is the perfect addition for anyone seeking lighting that protects your eyes while reading or working. With a disc-shaped lamp head design that works as a torch lamp and reading lamp, either simultaneously or separately, the versatile light comes with a 1-hour timer that automatically turns off.

Get the Decobeam RGB Table Lamp for $72.99 (reg. $99).

SHOP NOW

Are you looking for fun lighting to add to your collection? The colorful and unique Decobeam RGB Table Lamp comes with over a million colors and multicolor effects that turn any room into a disco party.

Part lamp, part art piece, you'll have plenty of options to showcase any mood with just a button click. Weighing in at only 2.2 lbs, it's also portable, letting you quickly take it to a last-minute event.

Get the Ripple Floor Lamp for $159.99 (reg. $179).

SHOP NOW

Energy-saving, dimmable, and impressively colorful, The Ripple Floor Lamp brings you artistic lighting effects that will transform your room's look.

Choose from over 16 million color options and customize the lighting to your liking while saving 90% more energy than halogen lamps. Go bold or stay neutral with endless lighting possibilities.

Angelica Rosales is a writer, creative content manager, and teacher living in Los Angeles, California. She has a passion for culture and lifestyle, travel, photography, and true crime.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.