Hate Dealing With Night Sweats? Try GhostBed Luxe Cooling Mattress For 21 Nights — Worry-Free

If you’re tired of tossing and turning night after night or constantly dealing with night sweats, it may be time to reevaluate your sleep situation. Once you’ve tried the GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress, you’ll wonder how you ever slept without it.

Whether you struggle with getting comfortable or just can’t find an even temperature while you sleep, the GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress has got you covered — it uses innovative cooling technology to keep you cool, and cozy throughout the night.

It’s the only mattress on the market that utilizes a 2-stage core, and surface tech to ensure the perfect temperature.

If you’re a hot sleeper, you'll love how the Ghost Ice Fabric instantly cools to the touch. Night sweats and drenched sheets will be a thing of the past because this mattress will adjust according to your body heat.

Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress for $1,199.99 (originally $2,245) SHOP NOW The bed is built with 7 different layers to maximize relaxation so you can peacefully drift off to dreamland. The Ghost Ice layer uses thermosensitivity technology to detect heat and neutralize it, while the Cooling Fibers create a cool burst of airflow immediately upon sensing pressure. You’ll especially love the cloud-like sensation of the Ghost Bounce layer because you’ll feel like you’re floating! Even with all of the cushy layers, don’t think the Ghostbed architects forgot about stability. Beneath the comfy layers is the High-Density Support Layer (7.5" thick) that provides maximum support and durability. Your new bed will be as sturdy as it is soft! If you suffer from back pain or other discomforts, the Ghostbed is designed to relieve aches and irritations. The Gel Memory Foam will conform to your body and provide pressure-point relief. It will align your spine without contorting or twisting it the way other mattresses do. You’ll wake up pain-free and ready to start the day after just one night on the Ghostbed Luxe. Make napping and night snoozing fun again!

Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress for $1,199.99 (46% off!) SHOP NOW Getting a solid night’s sleep may seem like an unattainable luxury, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right bed and mattress, sleeping through the night is more feasible than you might think. How we sleep affects our day-to-day more than we realize, from how we handle stress, work performance, and our moods. If we aren’t getting the proper amount of rest, it can throw everything off and eventually lead to more severe health issues. By investing in a high-end mattress, you’ll fall asleep faster and sleep sounder.

Believe it or not, sleep is a dire part of self-care, and without it, we aren’t happy people.

Stop sacrificing sleep and start prioritizing what your body needs. A good night’s sleep can improve focus, memory, digestion, athletic performance, heart health, and more.

Your daily mentality generally goes off of how well you sleep, and how much of it you get. Take back control of comfortability and finally get some shuteye.

This one-of-a-kind mattress comes in a queen size and will fit any bed frame no matter the foundation. Fitted sheets go on smoothly, and the setup is effortless. Order it right to your doorstep, open it and watch it expand!

The GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress has a lot of happy sleepers, and the reviews speak for themselves.

Sandra O. said,” I love my mattress! The cooling effect has changed my sleep. I would wake up several times during the night sweating. Now with the cooling mattress and pillows, I am sleeping ‘cool’ and not waking up in a pool of sweat! It is the best purchase ever.”

With over two decades of experience in the mattress industry, Ghostbed has a 20-year warranty guarantee. Try it out for 21 nights, and if you aren’t satisfied, you can simply send it back.

Truth be told, you'll feel better if you sleep better—and it all starts with investing in a quality mattress!

Get the GhostBed® Luxe 13" Cooling Mattress for $1,199.99 (originally $2,245), a savings of 46%!

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater and her writing has been featured on YourTango and SFGate.

