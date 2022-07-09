Take Your Career To The Next Level With This Excel VBA Certification Bundle — Plus, Lifetime License To Microsoft Office Professional Plus

Have you heard people identify Microsoft Excel as just a spreadsheet program? Modern-day Excel is far from the typical run-of-the-mill data app. It empowers individuals to take on impressive analytical tools that help showcase and organize endless amounts of data — data that would otherwise take years to analyze manually.

Discover the possibilities of what Excel VBA can do in the workplace with The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License, now price-dropped for our Deal Days Sale.

Master one of today's most vital office skills.

According to DataRails, more than 1.5 billion people use Excel worldwide, making the platform a number-crunching powerhouse essential for all endeavors. The software has come a long way since its initial release in 1985 and has continued improving its toolbox with impressive features. Whether in finance, budgeting, management, or HR, the platform's organizational and data sorting properties strive to make your life in the office a whole lot more manageable.

While it may seem intimidating, learning to conquer Excel is not as daunting as you think and will make your life easier once you put your newly discovered systems in place.

This bundle helps you master Excel VBA and take on a certification in the process, boosting your resume and showing future employers that you've got what it takes to work with complex data.

Thirteen courses that help streamline your workflow.

Brought to you by Daniel Strong, a highly-rated certified Microsoft Excel VBA Expert with years of experience, you'll start with the basics and move your way up to get a deep understanding of advanced formulas and methods. With the content encompassing everything from creating your first macro to customizing a VBA Editor, each lesson will walk you through various software tools and put your learning into real-world use.

In this 13-course bundle, you'll be guided through step-by-step instructions and hands-on lessons and ultimately automate your own workflow, so you can work smarter, not harder.

Each technique is presented in a digestible manner and the data software features are simplified for better understanding. With plenty of exercises available, you'll put your skills to the test and accomplish tasks such as analyzing data from real-world case studies, modifying or writing macros from scratch, proficiently using data-entry Userforms and so much more.

Get lifetime access to the globally recognized MS Office Pro.

Not only will you learn Excel secrets used by the pros, but you'll also get access to the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 suite. This lifetime license includes eight top Microsoft programs, such as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and (of course) Excel, and is instantly accessible on your PC.

The ribbon-based user interface gives you quick access to all its available features, tools, and customizations — delivering endless possibilities for your professional needs. Plus, the bundle comes with reliable, high-quality customer service for any questions or inquiries that may pop up while using the platforms.

Regularly priced at $609, The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License is now only $59.99 — with no coupon code required at checkout.

The price-dropped savings is only available during the Deals Day Sale. Hurry, the offer ends July 14th!

Angelica Rosales is a writer, creative content manager, and teacher living in Los Angeles, California. She has a passion for culture and lifestyle, travel, photography and true crime.

