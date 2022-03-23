Make Life Easier (And Cook Faster) With The 10 Best Kitchen Gadgets For Busy People

When you’re trying to balance work, childcare, a social life, and rest, 24 hours in a day can feel like far too few.

Luckily, there are helpful and handy gadgets you can get to make your life easier and reduce the time you spend in the kitchen — giving you more hours to be with your family, friends, pets, and yourself.

Let your appliances do the work for you and spend your valuable time doing things you love — from air fryers to pressure cookers to automatic pot stirrers, there are plenty of kitchen gadgets here to make your life less stressful.

Make cooking faster and easier without sacrificing health or quality with these 10 time-saving kitchen gadgets, specially designed for busy people:

Get the GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer for $89.99 (reg. $99.99).

Air fryers live up to the hype as all-in-one kitchen gadgets that deliver the taste and texture of fried foods without all the oil. This multi-function air fryer has eight settings to air fry, roast, toast, grill, reheat, bake or dehydrate your food. Try new recipes and simplify old classics with this easy-to-use appliance.

Get the GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Programmable 8.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker for $139.99 (reg. $169).

Pressure cookers can change the game when it comes to hands-off cooking. Prepare healthy and complex meals at a pace that works for you with options to cook food quickly with the pressure cooker setting or slowly with the slow cooker mode.

Get the Mini Rechargeable Blender for $38.99 (reg. $54).

There’s nothing like a refreshing and nutritious smoothie on a hot day, after a hard workout, or as a snack at work. Take the power of smoothies and shakes with you wherever you are with this mini rechargeable blender. It’s USB-powered and is equipped with six blades so you can mix and drink smoothies whenever you like.

Get the PowerXL 10-in-1 Air Fryer Steamer with Muffin Pan for $99.99 (reg. $179).

Cook healthy foods that taste great with this air fryer and steamer combo. In addition to cooking with little to no oil, you can use this device to proof dough, toast, defrost, boil, and even bake muffins in the included muffin pan. With an average of 4.6 out of 5-star reviews on Amazon, the PowerXL Air Fryer Steamer is trusted to help you prepare nutritious meals any day of the week.

Get the Fruit & Vegetable Cleaning Machine for $114 (reg. $150).

Cleaning your produce can feel like a task that no one has time for. Automate the process and ensure that your fruits and vegetables are cleaned of pesticides, bacteria, and stains with this device.

Get the StirMATE VS Variable Speed Smart Pot Stirrer - Gen 3 for $59.99 (reg. $65).

Make risotto without the constant stirring with a device that does it for you. Updated with a more powerful motor, the StirMATE is like an extra pair of hands in the kitchen to stir food while you chop veggies, play with your kids or take a break after a long day.

Get the Automatic Fruit & Vegetable Peeler for $52 (reg. $56).

When your garden or grocery basket fills with fruit, finding ways to preserve and eat it can be overwhelming. Streamline the process of peeling apples, potatoes, carrots, and more with an electric peeler. This is ideal for when you have surplus produce or are cooking for a crowd.

Get the Stainless Steel 6-Blade Vegetable Slicer for $38 (reg. $46).

Scalloped potatoes, crunchy veggie slaws, and other delicious meals depend on meticulous slicing. This multi-blade mandoline slicer will make your kitchen prep faster, easier, and more precise.

Get this Automatic Food Stirrer for $28.99 (reg. $35).

Whisk eggs, foam milk, and mix liquids with this handheld electric mixer. It’s a simple and easy way to combine ingredients for healthy and delicious treats like matcha lattes, protein shakes, and bulletproof coffee.

Get the Butter Mill Butter Dispenser: 2-Pack for $23 (reg. $29).

Butter makes everything better but spreading it evenly on your food can be tricky. This dispenser lets you evenly distribute butter, margarine, or cream cheese as a thin ribbon on your favorite foods.

All photos courtesy of StackCommerce

Liz Sommer is a writer based in Los Angeles who enjoys writing about lifestyle and culture. Follow her on Twitter.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.