11 Fun Cat Toys Your Kitten Will Actually Play With (That Aren't A Box)

We know we don’t have to extol to you the virtues of owning a cat. After all, the mere fact that you are looking at ways to make your feline friend happier shows that you’re a true cat person through and through. But here are a few facts that you may not have been aware of.

Not only are cats and kittens adorable, playful, extremely photogenic and often the source of great entertainment — it turns out that having a cat at home can actually be good for you. They can reduce your risk of having a heart attack, and promote healing and bone density. Being a cat owner can even help stave off depression.

So since your furry friends are doing all that for you, why not return the favor and make their lives more fulfilling by loading up their toy box with one or more of these fun items?

Celebrate National Pet Day by getting your cat some of the best cat toys around so you can keep them active and healthy all year long.

Get "The Fat Cat" Cat Backpack for $119.99 (reg. $199).

SHOP NOW

Being the independent creatures they are, your kitty is totally fine on their own, but really, we know you’d prefer to bring them with you whenever you could.

This backpack is going to allow you to do just that. This tote is structured to ensure your cat is safe, comfortable, and protected from the elements while offering you an adjustable fit and added convenience.

Get this Cat LED Toy Spinner for $19.99 (reg. $39).

SHOP NOW

One thing about cat toys is that they often end up in the most inconvenient places, like under the couch, or worse, under your feet.

This ingenious LED toy spinner features strong suction cups that allow you to securely affix it to any flat surface, where your cat can enjoy it for endless hours. More than just a toy, though, the transparent bins can be filled with catnip and other items to make play more intriguing, while the embossed centerpiece is great for helping to clean teeth and providing a spot to rub up against.

Get the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats for $48 (reg. $78) with code CHEERBLE30.

SHOP NOW

While you tried to get your cat to join you in a game of Monopoly, seems all he was interested in was swatting the hotels off of Boardwalk. Here is a board game that will be more up his alley.

Complete with a scratcher playground, your kitty will keep themselves fully entertained chasing a tiny Cheerble ball, which in itself automatically rolls once touched, through a maze of interesting holes. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this toy is perfect for cats of all sizes.

Get this Flipping Fish Toy for Cats for $19.99 (reg. $24).

SHOP NOW

Now you can ensure that your goldfish stay in their bowl, but still let your beloved feline have her fish. She will simply flip over this fun toy, while it flops around trying to “escape” your cat’s clenches.

Fully rechargeable and designed with high-quality, pet-safe materials, this flipping fish is bound to keep your cat happy and healthy.

Get this MyZoo Spaceship Gamma: Wall-Mounted Cat Bed for $146.99 (reg. $232).

SHOP NOW

A cat in a spaceship? It was bound to happen. Fortunately, your beloved pet won’t actually be leaving earth, but rather cozying herself up in this cat bed that does look like it might be at home at NASA.

By mounting the bed on the wall you immediately save space, while the acrylic dome gives the kitty the ability to still see around her. Made of solid walnut and featuring a left-side opening, the MyZoo Spaceship Gamma is a cat bed that’s out of this world.

Get this Smart & Interactive Self-Rotating Ball Cat Teaser for $28.99 (reg. $32).

SHOP NOW

It’s not that you don’t like playing with your cat but, for you, tossing a little ball around can get pretty monotonous after a while. The cat, of course, could go on for hours. That’s why this self-rotating ball is the perfect solution.

Complete with LED lights that change color with every movement and an intelligent sensor system that detects and avoids obstacles along the path, this toy will keep your cat entertained while you go on to do other things.

Get this KiTiDOT: The Amusing Cat Collar Toy for $23.95 (reg. $25).

SHOP NOW

If you have ever used a laser pointer to entertain your cat, you know exactly what a kick they get out of it (and how much you laugh watching them never catch their “prey”).

With this cat collar, your kitty can amuse both themselves and you on their own as the laser point is built right in. A little wicked, but a lot of fun, slip the KiTiDOT around your feline’s neck and let the games begin.

Get this Sneaky Snake: Smart Interactive Cat Toy for $33.99 (reg. $39).

SHOP NOW

Let your cat enjoy the thrill of the hunt without actually harming any animals. This Sneaky Snake looks and acts like the real thing—from the tongue to the tail—and will keep your kitty on his paws.

Being the sneaky reptile it is, it stays very still and only moves when you touch it, careful not to hit obstacles as it slithers around in all directions.

Get this Automated Cat Robot Toy with LED & Feathers for $29.99 (reg. $35).

SHOP NOW

While it’s true that your cat sleeps a majority of the day, during their waking hours they are all about the chase. Since we don’t want our beloved pet hunting mice and birds outside, it’s imperative to keep them exercised and entertained while indoors.

This interactive toy rolls on the floor taunting your kitty with its feather wand and daring it to come near. As soon as your cat touches it, off it goes, flashing its light and leading it into another cat and mouse game.

Get this Interactive Balance Feather Cat Toy for $18.99 (reg. $39).

SHOP NOW

It seems our cats can be easily amused. This cat toy is designed with the same premise where the rod returns to its place after being hit, but with some added fun.

Attach the ball or the feather at the end of the rod (which is being held upright by two balanced wheels) and your cat’s interest is sure to be piqued. Although truth be told, we think that it’s the high-quality catnip ball that’s sure to seal the deal for him.

Get this Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats for $45.99.

SHOP NOW

With this billiard-style scratcher board, your kitty will be pocketing balls and hitting bank shots like a pro. Complete with an interactive Cheerble ball, which on its own will provide hours of entertainment, this board game will not only keep your cat happy and active, it could help prevent your furniture from getting scratched.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this Cheerble Board Game is great for cats of all shapes and sizes.

Renata Antonic is a freelance copywriter and creative thinker based in Vancouver, BC with a wide variety of interests, including travel, animal behavior, and design. View samples of her writing here.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.