13 Designer Watches To Gift Mom For Mother's Day

Whether it's your mom, mother-in-law, or best friend-turned-mama you're honoring this Mother's Day, finding the perfect gift can be tricky. And if you're trying to find something a little flashy to pair with that bouquet of flowers this May 8th, a great watch is always a great choice.

Lucky for you, we have 13 fabulous designer watches that are discounted just in time for Mother's Day — you can even snag free shipping when you enter code SHIP4FREE at check-out!

If your mom loves cats, she'll get a kick out of this stylish watch that features a tiny black kitty on its face. Super chic, this timepiece can go with both casual and dressed-up looks, boasting a comfortable, durable leather strap and Quartz movement that always tells the time with incredible accuracy. Meow, indeed.

Get the Black Cat Quartz Wristwatch for $15.95 (reg. $39).

SHOP NOW

If Mom's looking for a watch that is durable to wear around to work every day but still looks stylish, this gadget is the way to go. Boasting Japanese Quartz Movement with high-precision time-telling and a non-glare, scratch-resistant, mineral crystal face, this watch is a real winner.

But what really makes it great is its criss-cross-style band that's oh-so feminine and sweet. But don't worry, it's strong enough to withstand a little rain or splashing and is made of 316L surgical-quality stainless steel.

Get the Bertha Amanda Women's Criss-Cross Bracelet Watch for $54.99 (reg. $360).

SHOP NOW

Ideal for that special sophisticated woman in your life, this luxurious timepiece is sure to put a smile on her face this Mother's Day. From its Japanese Miyota 2035 Quartz Movement to its eye-catching mother-of-pearl dial and crystal markers, this watch is sure to turn some heads. It also boasts a logo-engraved stainless steel case back and clasp, plus 3ATM water-resistance.

Get the Bertha Cecelia Leather-Band Watch for $49.99 (reg. $450).

SHOP NOW

Perfect for the wild at heart, this gorgeous watch features a unique moon-shaped design on its face, complete with a luminous star-accented dial and hands that mimic the magical night sky. It also features a gorgeous crystal-adorned bezel and an enamel color-tipped crown, sure to add a little flair to any outfit. And thanks to its surgical-quality stainless steel make, this timepiece is built to last for many years of wear.

Get the Bertha Dolly Leather-Band Watch for $64.99 (reg. $565).

SHOP NOW

Moms never fail to pay attention to detail, which is exactly why she'll love the intricate design of this stunning watch. Boasting Japanese Miyota 2035 Quartz Movement and classic Roman numeral and line markers, this timepiece is incredibly elegant, and its genuine leather strap adds a nice touch of modern style. And thanks to its 5ATM water-resistance, it can be worn in wet weather without a problem.

Get the Bertha Lydia Leather-Band Watch for $55 (reg. $470).

SHOP NOW

Any watch-lover would love to add a piece like this to their collection — and it makes for a fantastic Mother's Day gift. Available in four eye-catching hues, this watch features a stunning mother-of-pearl analog dial, jeweled Japanese automatic movement, and a durable genuine leather band. But what really makes it one of a kind is its 3D rose dial that adds a little something special to any outfit your mom wants to pair it with.

Get the Empress Alice Automatic Watch for $95.99 (reg. $805).

SHOP NOW

Boasting a jaw-dropping 20 jewels, this watch is only for the classiest of mamas. In addition to that, this timepiece also features a polished stainless steel case, a genuine leather band, and an eye-catching semi-skeleton dial, ensuring it looks great paired with both casual and dressy outfits. It also is built to last up to 36 hours when fully wound up.

Get the Empress Alouette Automatic Watch for $99.99 (reg. $810).

SHOP NOW

If you've got a mom who doesn't like to go unnoticed, this show-stopping watch was practically made for her. In its adorable, soft pink hue, this watch is more of a statement piece than anything, complete with a 3D rose design, semi-skeletal dial and jeweled automatic movement. And thanks to its genuine leather band and surgical-quality crystal-dusted case, this watch will be one that lasts a long time.

Get the Empress Anne Automatic Watch for $99.99 (reg. $1,000).

SHOP NOW

If you want to gift mom with true luxury this Mother's Day, nothing says extravagant quite like Dior. And with a name like that, you can rest assured this watch boasts a stunningly bold look, with a matte black ceramic bracelet along with its gorgeous two-tone face. And don't worry, it comes with the proper box and papers so Mom knows this is an authentic Dior piece — bragging rights included.

Get the Dior VIII Grand Bal Drape Automatic Ladies Watch (Store-Display Model) for $6,999.99 (reg. $32,500).

SHOP NOW

Your mom is selfless, always doing everything for everyone else, which is all the more reason to gift her the chance of elevating her look with something she'd never buy herself, like this diamond-adorned timepiece. Ideal for everyday wear, this watch boasts authentic Swiss-made automatic movement, diamond hour markers, a stainless steel case and a leather strap. It's even water-resistant.

Get the Raymond Weil Freelancer Diamond Stainless Steel Automatic Women's Watch (Store-Display Model) for $799.99 (reg. $2,395).

SHOP NOW

Give your mom the gift of a little extra attention with the truly stylish The Tissot Visodate Heritage, boasting a black and pink NATO nylon strap. The watch also features a super-sleek black dial and Swiss quartz movement, along with a date display you can find at the six o'clock mark. Its fixed stainless steel bezel with black PVD top ring adds a little extra something to this already-stunning watch.

Get the Tissot Quickster Stainless Steel Quartz Ladies Watch (Store-Display Model) for $178.99 (reg. $425).

SHOP NOW

This Mother's Day, gift that special woman in your life with something she can cherish forever, like this timeless watch by Tissot. In addition to its stainless steel bracelet, this timepiece also features a classic white dial with diamond-adorned hour markers, making this a truly stunning accessory. It also features a handy date window at the 3 o'clock mark and is resistant to splashes. It even comes with a two-year warranty.

Get the Tissot T-Sport Stainless Steel Quartz Ladies Watch (Store-Display Model) for $312.99 (reg. $725).

SHOP NOW

If your mom is the queen of her castle and deserves a watch fit for true royalty — that's where this piece comes in. Adorned with a total of 272 diamonds, this watch boasts a dial consisting of 11 spheres of 18-carat white gold, proving this watch to be a true luxury timepiece. It also features a transparent case back, a 68-hour power reserve, and a silver satin strap that elevates any outfit. After all, this is exactly what you would expect from a Jaquet Droz timepiece.

Get the Jaquet Droz Petite Heure Minute Celeste 18K White Gold Automatic Ladies Watch (Store-Display Model) for $28,700.99 (reg. $57,600).

SHOP NOW

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Alyson Shepard is a Los Angeles-based writer with a focus on entertainment and pop culture.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.