BasketPong Is This Summer's Most Loved Outdoor Party Game

It's summertime and the living's easy. You're mostly looking forward to those lazy days out by the pool, taking long walks on the beach, and star-gazing at night with a loved one. Maybe you even want to get involved in a cool outdoor game and have some friendly competition with your girls.

If you're looking for something fun and different to get into this summer don't worry, we've got you covered. For those days when you just don't feel like dealing with summer traffic or annoying crowds, consider inviting some friends over to play a game and day drink (if that's your thing) in the comfort of your backyard and make this summer one to remember!

Play a unique game everyone will love.

If you're tired of the ordinary backyard game staples like corn hole, bocci ball, and horseshoes, BasketPong Giant Yard Pong Basketball Game is a life-sized spin on the infamous game of beer pong — a fun and unique game to try out this summer!

It's a great way to beat the heat and have a good time outdoors with your friends.

You know, that drinking game you played every weekend in college? While you may not be filling up these large baskets with beer, you can still have a good time regardless. And the beer part is totally optional too but we think you'll have more fun with your favorite alcoholic beverage by your side.

Watch the video to see how to play BasketPong:

Here's how BasketPong works: instead of Solo cups and ping pong balls, you'll get 12 large buckets which you'll fill with water along with two 7" basketballs. Set it up in a triangle as you would for beer pong. Next, you grab a ball, aim towards a bucket across the yard and try to make the basket! If you hear a splash as well as cheering, that means you've scored and your team is well on their way to winning.

It's a lot of fun and it will give you and your friends something to look forward to when you're planning your next outdoor barbecue. Plus, it's inclusive for all ages — even for those who aren't feeling very athletic. And if you've never liked basketball too much, just think of it as a giant beer pong game to get into the spirit.

Bring the fun anywhere this summer.

Don't have a backyard big enough to play but still want to enjoy the game? The portable tote bag makes it easy to bring BasketPong to a friend's house or take to the beach.

Onlookers will be so envious of that cool and unique game your crew is playing that maybe you'll make some new friends if they ask to join in.

Originally costing $150, you can get the BasketPong Giant Yard Pong Basketball Game for $120 while it's on sale for 20% off when you use coupon code JULY20 at checkout.

This sale won't last long, be sure to take advantage of it soon as it ends July 5th.

