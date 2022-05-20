Understand Your Cat's Breed, Behavior & Potential Health Concerns With This Easy-To-Use At-Home DNA Test

Cats are complicated creatures and can be furry balls of mystery when it comes to behavior and genetics.

Get to know your kitty better with the Basepaws Breed + Health DNA Test: At-Home Cat Genetics Test and plan for the future.

Why Genetic Testing Is Important For Cats

If you’re a cat owner, you know they’re loyal, loving companions and there’s truly nothing sweeter than kitty snuggles. Learning about your cat’s genetic make-up will help you better understand who they are and where they came from.

Dissecting your cat’s genome is beneficial for researching facts about their breed, behavior, potential health concerns, etc. The Basepaws testing kit will unfold a world of important knowledge about your kitty’s temperament, habits and even screen for diseases. Getting ahead of your little best friend’s health is the best way to ensure they live a long and happy life.

Basepaws uses a world-class feline genetic database to store information on more than 21 breeds and in 4 breed regions. The database cross-examines the results compared to others who’ve taken the test and draws conclusions based on the findings.

The test has 39 genetic markers and will reveal carrier status, suspected mutations, and predisposition to 17 diseases.

Any prominent hereditary health conditions will show up in the report. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to take precautionary measures to give your cat the type of care they need.

Our feline friends are commonly vulnerable to oral health issues, and this testing kit will expose any potential concerns. The Oral Health Report will identify risks for periodontal disease, gingivitis, tooth resorption, and more. Early detection of arising problems in dental health is extremely important, as it can lead to more serious issues if gone undiscovered.

Ever wonder if your cat has wild blood? The Basepaws kit will give you a Wild Cat Index report that will tell you just how close to a lion, tiger, cheetah, or mountain lion they might be. Imagine learning your lazy tabby has similar DNA to a puma!

Testing Is Super Easy And The Results Come Back Fast

The Basepaws testing kit is easy to use and non-invasive. This at-home test is a painless process for both you and your pet. Gently swab the inside of your cat’s cheek for 5 seconds, seal the sample in the biohazard specimen bag and send it off using the free shipping label.

After setting up your account on basepaws.com, all communication is done through email. You’ll get a notification once the lab has received your sample, and another when the report is ready. Reports are ready in 4-6 weeks and can be easily shared with your veterinarian. From there you can start an open dialogue with a professional about the findings in your cat’s reports.

Learning About Your Cat’s Genome Is Informative And Fun

Whether you're interested in breaking down your cat’s genetic composition for health reasons or out of plain curiosity, this kit is super informative in more ways than one. Have fun learning if your favorite feline is part of the Exotic, Western, Eastern, or Persian breed region. The Basepaws Breed and Health DNA Test makes the purr-fect gift for cat parents everywhere.

Your cat deserves the best life possible, and being proactive with their health is the only way to give them the best care. This awesome kit has 4.6 stars on Amazon and is featured in several major publications such as Glamour, Buzzfeed, and Wired. Grab yourself a kit and brace yourself for the results—your cat’s ancestry might shock you!

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater and her writing has been featured on YourTango and SFGate.

