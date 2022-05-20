Sleep Better, Stress Less, Train Your Brain & Work Out With The World's Best Athletes — All In One App

Life can be chaotic, messy, and overly complicated and self-care is often the first thing that gets put on the back burner.

The Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription is a revolutionary platform that will get your mind and body back on track.

Get the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription for $49.99 (originally $399 — 87% off!)

Balancing physical and mental health is a constant uphill battle for most of us. Finding the time and energy to exercise and practice mindfulness can be extremely challenging.

The Ultrahuman app was designed to provide a variety of effective workouts, meditation, sleep assistance, brain music, and other self-improvement practices.

You’ll get access to yoga, marathon training, HITT classes, running, etc., all taught by some of the world’s best athletes and celebrity trainers.

The progressive workout programs will give you the results you want, and grant you access to real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned.

Calming the mind is also an important element of our health, and this app offers an array of rituals to choose from. Dive into the sacred practice of guided meditation, and start to quiet those wandering thoughts. Learn how to connect to your breath and listen to what your body needs.

Meditations are led by psychologists and neuroscience experts who have experience in both spiritual and mindful meditation. So lay back, relax and let the healer take you to your happy place.

Another crucial factor for improving one’s mental balance is getting a solid night's sleep. If you find yourself tossing and turning for hours or relying on melatonin to help you fall asleep, this app will prepare your body for a state of rest.

Ultrahuman offers unique sleep tools to help you peacefully drift off to dreamland. It will even tell you bedtime stories and you’ll feel like a kid again!

The Ultrahuman brain music series is a beautifully curated collection of sounds, rhythms, and beats that will ease your mind whenever you’re feeling restless.

Sound therapy is great any time of the day, be it in the morning before work, after an intense workout, or when you need to decompress before bed. Simply tune into the music, and tune out the world.

Prioritizing mental health takes dedication, time, and patience. Sometimes we just need a little reset and the Ultrahuman app will do just that.

With more than 200 workouts, meditations, nutrition tips, and sleep tools, the Ultrahuman app is like having a personal trainer and health coach right in your pocket, checking in on your mental health will help you align personal goals for fitness, diet, and sleep so you can truly become the best version of yourself.

Stress shows itself in many forms, but having the right tools to tackle them head-on is key. The Ultrahuman platform will help you focus on improving physical and mental strength.

Once you regain control over your external and internal state, you’ll find it easier to manage emotions, behavior and any other obstacles life throws at you.

Get lifetime access to Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App for $49.99 (87% off!)

Customers are loving this app for its convenience and variety of self-help instructions. One reviewer stated, "The new fitness and meditation app we all need right now. Ultrahuman wants to help you work out, relax and sleep."

Access the app on Apple and Android devices, and enjoy everything it has to offer at your own pace. This one-time purchase will keep you in the Ultrahuman fit club forever.

Retrain your brain and body with this innovative platform, and begin your new wellness journey with the support of the Ultrahuman community.

Dana Chab is a freelance writer who writes about the hottest products in tech and other nifty life-changing gadgets. Dana has a Bachelor’s Degree in Theater and her writing has been featured on YourTango and SFGate.

