The Fitness App By Jillian Michaels Is Like Having A Personal Trainer In Your Pocket

Staying healthy and fit isn't easy. Between buying the right equipment, programming a routine, grocery shopping, meal prepping, and finding the motivation to get up off the couch, it's no surprise that many of us only focus on our wellness in spurts.

Of course, there are some hacks to get up and moving, like laying out (or sleeping in!) your activewear the night before, splurging on pre-cut veggies, infusing your water with mint — but one of the best things you can do for yourself is to keep things as simple as possible.

That's where a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels' incredibly customizable fitness app like comes in.

How many health and fitness apps do you have on your phone? If you're like me, it's around a dozen. And if you're like me, you're regularly using maybe one of them.

Well, now I use two: my preferred food logger (which you don't even need to purchase separately) and the Jillian Michaels' Fitness App.

Whether I'm getting my sweat on at home, outdoors or at the gym, Jillian Michaels' revolutionary fitness app has me covered, no matter the type of movement.

When I want to dial in my nutrition or get sick of eating chicken for the 90th day in a row, I can get the guidance I need. No longer do I need to swipe and scroll through a handful of apps that are somewhat useful — this one can do it all, in one place.

This app — loaded with over 800 exercises — has all the usual suspects, like pre-planned workout programs and stand-alone routines of varying lengths categorized by body focus (Booty Boot Camp), training style (HIIT Tabata Protocol), and experience level (Fitness For Beginners).

It goes a step further with categories for seven-minute circuits, audio workouts (Mount Whitney Treadmill Workout), and equipment type (Slider Shred). Beyond that, you'll also find pre-and post-natal programs, meditation, and the Jillian Michaels' DVD Library (can you feel the nostalgia?).

And that's before you dive into the customizations to refine the types of workouts the app recommends to you. In settings, you can apply the following across the board: fitness level, available equipment, and coaching level. Add your height and weight, choose your goal (fat loss or muscle gain), and connect a heart rate monitor for the full experience.

All of that is already impressive for a fitness app, but the absolute best part is the workout generator. I use the generator more than any other feature because it can match your workout to your vibe.

Exhausted? Keep things low impact and focus on recovery. Already running late? Ten minutes is better than no minutes. Got a pep in your step? Dial-up 45 minutes of HIIT set to "Hard" and rock it.

Every time you generate a workout on the Jillian Michaels fitness app, you'll get a different series of exercises — so you'll never get bored.

As a bonus, you can push yourself to whatever tunes you please.

There's built-in music or you can link up with Spotify, Apple Music, and more. If you have music on your device, you can take advantage of tempo matching with BeatSync and Smart Shuffle, which pick the best song for your activity.

There's even a fully customizable meal planner and food logger in The Fitness App. Set things like your dietary preferences and whether or not you want leftovers and the app generates a meal plan for you — breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks — with options to go off-plan for one meal or a whole day. Recipes and calories are included for everything, and you can ban, swap, or favorite whatever you want.

Once you get your plan set, just pull up a list of groceries right in the app.

When it's time to log food, you can add on-plan meals with one tap from your My Day tab or log off-plan food manually. If you're already using another logging app like MyFitnessPal or Lose It!, you can connect it instead. I'm a years-long MFP user, so I was thrilled I didn't have to learn a new user interface for that.

Invest in yourself and meet your goals with The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels.

The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels, which is rated 4.7 stars on the AppStore, is incredibly packed with features and fun little surprises.

Whether we're talking about time or money, the best place to invest it is in yourself. Jump-start or reinvigorate your fitness journey with this highly rated and award-winning fitness and nutrition app while a lifetime subscription is available to new customers at 66% off. For $149.99 — which is less than some gyms and diet plans can cost for a single month — you can become the best version of yourself and lead a happier, healthier life.

Lifetime subscription to The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels for $149.99 (66% off)

