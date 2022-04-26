This Luxurious Weighted Blanket Will Help You Stop Stressing & Get To Sleep Faster

Getting a solid night’s sleep can be tricky — millions of people struggle with falling and staying asleep all over the world for a variety of reasons, including stress, anxiety, sleep disorders and more.

Whether you’ve got a lot on your mind, had too much caffeine before bedtime or just can’t seem to fall asleep naturally, you’re not alone. Anxiety can be crippling and is almost always the root of poor sleep, and when you’re overtired, you can’t function properly. It truly is a vicious cycle, but all we can do is try to find new remedies.

Thankfully, the Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket is designed to improve sleep quality in a natural way — helping you drift off to dreamland quickly so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Weighted blankets are proven to provide comfort for restless sleepers — DPT or 'deep pressure therapy' uses hands-on type pressure to soothe those nighttime jitters and is scientifically proven to relieve anxiousness and relieve chronic stress.

Weighted blankets are calming, and feel like someone is giving you the best hug of your life all night long! They’re also known to help with ADHD, stress, sadness, and nervousness. The benefits are infinite and will provide instant relief.

This innovative weighted blanket will break your pattern of sleepless nights and allow you to take back control of your body — so put down the melatonin, forget the audiobook, and try a warm, heavy blanket to keep your eyes closed until the alarm goes off.

This weighted blanket is beautifully designed and comes in a chic, charcoal color. The neutral gray will complement any room in the house and fit perfectly with any aesthetic.

It's extra soft and made of ultra-fine ground material composed of 55% cotton and 45% polyester. When sleepy time comes, you’ll love cozying up under this unique blanket—it’s as comfortable as it is beautiful.

The Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket is filled with 0.8mm glass beads, which helps keep the weight evenly distributed in 6” by 6” squares. It weighs 15 pounds, making it just the right amount of pressure to help you feel relief.

Typically, a 15-pound weighted blanket is recommended for people between 130 and 170 pounds, or can be calculated as 10% of your total body weight.

The blanket doesn’t take up much space when folded and can be stored in a closet, ottoman, or basket. Measuring 60” by 80” when laid out, it can be easily stowed away or draped casually on any piece of furniture.

Maintenance for the Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket is effortless and requires no special care. Simply hand wash, line dry and let the sun freshen the linen. Made of non-toxic, odorless material, the fabric is breathable and gentle enough for those with highly sensitive skin.

The Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket is extremely effective and loved by customers everywhere. Michael T. said,” This blanket is amazing!!!! It’s soft and super heavy like someone is squeezing you. Plus, it’s about $100 cheaper than the competition.” Not only is this blanket comfy, but it’s affordable too.

Made with quality sewing technology, it's carefully constructed with your sleep needs in mind. It also comes with a manufacturer's 30-day warranty for assured satisfaction. This brand takes customer service seriously and genuinely wants its blanket users to get a restful night's sleep.

In order to become a happy sleeper, you need to break the habitual patterns you’ve become accustomed to. It’s never too late to change your journey to slumberland, and the solution might be as simple as this lush, weighted blanket. Once you've tried it you'll never look back!

