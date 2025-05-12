11 Concrete Signs You're Stretched Too Thin & Struggling To Keep Up

Considering we all live in a hyper-competitive and productivity-focused environment, it's not surprising that burnout and chronic stress are thriving in the lives of many people across the country. According to the American Psychological Association, stress levels are at an all-time high across industries and professions, largely sparked by a culture that demonizes rest and avoids teaching people how to truly and thoughtfully care for their physical and mental well-being.

Many of the concrete signs you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up have been normalized by our society where things like sacrificing sleep and over-consuming caffeine are common practices for the sake of "professional success." However, truly mitigating the dramatic personal and social effects of burnout and chronic stress starts with unlearning these misguided truths and recentering yourself as someone worthy and deserving of rest — regardless of your job, responsibilities, or "work."

Here are 11 concrete signs you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up

1. Your diet has changed dramatically

Whether you've been skipping meals, leaning heavily into convenience and comfort, or falling short on prioritizing nutrition in your diet, big changes to what and how you eat can be one of the concrete signs you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up.

According to the American Psychological Association, people who are stretched too thin, working too hard, or battling chronic stress tend to gravitate toward more high-calorie, high-fat, comfort foods, but their bodies also tend to store more fat than it does when they're relaxed. So, not only are their eating habits quickly changing, their physical bodies quickly follow suit.

Coupled with the already diminished mental health and self-esteem issues associated with burnout, it's not surprising that many people feel sluggish, lazy, or even less confident as their eating habits and bodies change during stressful periods in their lives.

2. You're not finding time for the things you love

Whether it's a hobby like reading or running, spending time with loved ones, or even having an open conversation with a partner, people who are stretched too thin and struggling to keep up find it much more difficult to find time for the things they usually love.

With their brain trying to overcompensate for high levels of stress, anxiety, and emotional turmoil, and exhausted from burnout in their physical bodies, it's not surprising that they're avoiding these activities.

Even if they truly love their hobbies, it's likely that all they can think about is trying to sleep and mitigate the stress — whether it's from work, family responsibilities, or something else — that's causing them so much turmoil.

3. You have a short fuse

Psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter argues that irritability is a common symptom in people experiencing burnout. It not only affects relationships, things like picking petty fights and snapping at people for no reason, but it greatly affects your mental health and general well-being as well.

Especially when you're not consciously aware of your stress or fumbling around trying to figure out how to mitigate it, this irritability and having a short fuse can be emotionally draining. You're self-isolating from the people who care about you, engaging in behaviors and language that don't feel fulfilling, and adopting negativity from the moment you wake up.

Many of the concrete signs you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up can be remedied with rest and relaxation. Even if you feel like you can't find time for a moment of mindfulness or rest during the day, there's always a choice. If that means sacrificing an hour of work, setting boundaries with loved ones through an honest conversation, or re-prioritizing your sleep schedule, do it. Everyone benefits.

4. You struggle with basic tasks

When you're grappling with chronic stress, your body tends to adopt a "fight or flight" response to the anxiety and emotional turmoil you're experiencing, even if you're not consciously aware of it, according to experts from Harvard Health.

This response, the body's natural way of fending off perceived danger or threats, can make simple daily tasks feel impossible, even if it's just brushing your teeth, moving your body, or getting the mail from your mailbox.

If you're struggling with parts of your routine that help you to feel more grounded, present, and healthy, of course it's going to exacerbate the stress and anxiety you're already experiencing, which is why it's so important to prioritize rest in ways that not only motivates you, but gives you the mental and emotional space to refocus on yourself and your needs.

5. You feel numb

According to therapist and mental health counselor Joe Nemmers, numbness or emotional detachment can be side effects of chronic stress. Our body sometimes "freezes" or shuts down to cope with emotional turmoil, which affects not only our tangible routines and tasks, but our capacity for clear thinking, emotional regulation, and expression.

It's our nervous system's survival mechanism for chronic stress, but actually experiencing it can be confusing and disorienting, especially if you're already someone who struggles to acknowledge and regulate your emotions.

Whether it's sadness, anger, engagement, or happiness, one of the concrete signs you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up is being unable to truly feel your emotions in the moment. They're not only repressed and pent up waiting for an outburst to release, but affecting the way you show up for yourself and your relationships in everyday life.

6. You're always tired

From the moment you wake up to the time you go to bed, chronic exhaustion can take a mental and physical toll on your well-being. It's one of the clear signs of burnout that people tend to acknowledge the fastest. They're not only mentally foggy and unfocused, but physically and mentally drained, even when it seems like they got enough sleep the night before.

According to experts from the Cleveland Clinic, brain fog — characterized by experiences like losing your train of thought, being unfocused while working, or struggling to pay attention — is typically a temporary side effect to lacking sleep, a poor diet, or even daily stressors.

However, for people that are consistently overworking themselves and avoiding true quality rest, it can become a prolonged experience in their routine, affecting their mental health, general well-being, work success, and relationships.

7. Your friends are concerned

If the people in your life that you truly love, trust, and care about are worried for you, listen to them. Of course, they might not work the same hours as you, have a similar job, or even have the same work-life balance values and beliefs, but if they're noticing that your emotional well-being or physical health has taken a toll because of burnout, don't ignore their concerns.

We can oftentimes be ignorant to changes in our routine or the emergence of dangerous levels of chronic stress, even when we're personally experiencing the symptoms, so having an inner circle that feels comfortable enough to help us and call them out is a superpower.

Don't lose these special people by trying to overwork yourself, avoid your needs, or self-isolate from them to cope with stress that can be mitigated by honesty, change, and rest.

8. You have chronic headaches

If you're constantly experiencing physical symptoms of stress like chronic stress, immune problems, like getting sick every other week, or aches and pains in your body for no reason, chances are you're stretched too thin and struggling to keep up.

According to a study from Anxiety, Stress, & Coping, the emotional exhaustion and physical symptoms we experience when we're overworking ourselves aren't just personally draining, they can negatively affect the relationships and workplace success we're working so hard at perfecting.

By overworking yourself, maintaining vague boundaries, or failing to advocate for your rest, you're not only sacrificing your personal well-being but, ironically, also all of the good things and experiences you're putting this effort and time into.

9. You wake up tired

Of course, one of the common symptoms of burnout and chronic stress is a poor sleep routine. You're not only getting poor quality sleep — waking up every hour, struggling to unwind, or overthinking in bed at the end of the day — you're probably also not getting enough of it from overworking yourself with long hours and constant emotional burdens.

If you're waking up tired, even after getting 8 hours or more of sleep, that's one of the concrete signs you're stretched too thin and something needs to give.

10. You can't celebrate your accomplishments

Even when you meet a goal or complete something exciting in your life, if you're experiencing emotional turmoil or chronic stress, chances are you feel unaccomplished. No matter what you do, what expectations you have, or the kind of work you're succeeding at, chronic stress can overtake the feelings of excitement, joy, and relief that come from accomplishment.

Brain fog, anxiety, and stress take away the joy from these small and big moments, sabotaging your self-esteem, goals, future plans, and productivity.

11. Your weight is fluctuating dramatically

Chronic stress, burnout, and emotional turmoil can spark dramatic weight fluctuations and unhealthy eating habits in someone who's not actively prioritizing rest or habits that support their well-being. It's not just about picking nutritious foods or eating "the right things," but a sleuth of other habits, like moving your body, addressing anxiety, and coping from stress that can affect your weight and physical appearance.

A study from Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that stress hormones like cortisol can spike in the face of burnout, urging the body to store more fat when you're undergoing a period of chronic stress and anxiety.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.