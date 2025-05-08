If you've felt distant from everyone lately, these 11 things might explain why

Many people struggling with emotional turmoil, unresolved trauma, or even chronic stress in their lives find it difficult to live in the present moment — both in their own bodies and with their inner circles and relationships. If you've felt distant from everyone lately, these things might explain why.

Of course, many of these subtle reasons and behaviors for disconnection don't have to be all-consuming. By acknowledging them and taking actionable steps toward mitigating their impact on your life — whether that means reaching out to a friend for support or adopting a new mindfulness practice — you can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Nothing is forever — even if you're struggling right now, there's a path moving forward full of beauty, relief, and comfort waiting for you.

1. You're burnt out

It's easy to feel disconnected from your personal life, relationships, and internal sense of peace when you're chronically overworked. The effects of burnout — ranging from poor sleep, to anxiety, and even physical illness — can take precedence over our routines and healthy habits, making it difficult to find a sense of calm and peace in a chaotic and stressful routine.

So, if you've felt distant from everyone lately, it's probably not because there's something inherently wrong with you or your relationships, but rather, you're overcompensating and overwhelmed by burnout, with little time and energy left to invest in other aspects of your life.

2. You're overly anxious

Whether you have a diagnosed anxiety disorder or not, manifestations of nervousness and anxiety in our daily lives can make us feel disconnected from reality and our personal lives quite easily. When our brains are trying to keep up with overthinking, self-doubt, and anxious uncertainty all the time, we have less and less to give when it comes to alone time, personal relationships, and social interactions.

Even social anxiety can further disconnect us from other people, according to psychiatrist Steven Gans, when we're constantly worried about how other people are perceiving and judging us in casual social interactions.

3. You're going through a life change

Major transitions in our lives, like starting a new job, getting into a new relationship, or moving cities, can often make us feel disconnected and distant from everyone, even if we're not acutely aware of it.

Psychologist and researcher Dr. Konstantin Lukin argues that the stress of life changes, especially when they're unexpected, can cause a lot of internal stress and emotional turmoil that heightens feelings of self-doubt, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Some may even resort to a "fight or flight" response to cope with this stress, isolating themselves from new connections and struggling to ask for help.

4. You're holding onto resentment

Oftentimes, the resentment that we secretly hold inside from trauma or toxic relationships goes unresolved for months and even years. We hold onto it unknowingly, trying to cope with the stress, anxiety, and frustration it causes, without addressing it and moving forward.

Even holding a grudge can spark this resentment, making us feel disconnected from our friends and family, even when we're not entirely sure what we're holding onto anymore. Of course, open communication is the key to overcoming this resentment, but it starts with self-awareness.

What's bothering you? What kind of behavior are you willing to tolerate? What do you need, whether it's an apology or a better path forward, to move on?

5. You feel misunderstood

According to a PLOS One study on relationships, feeling heard is often fundamental to our well-being and ability to connect with other people. When we feel valued and understood by the people in our lives, everything gets better — we're more confident, present, and in tune with our emotions.

However, with the wrong people in your life or a nagging feeling of anxiety, stress, or disconnect, it can be easy to quickly feel misunderstood in ways that isolates us from living in the present moment.

6. You've grown out of your friend group

It's natural to grow out of friendships and relationships as you both change — that's human nature. However, people who struggle to acknowledge this fact and embrace change in their lives can cling onto people and relationships that are no longer meant for them, sabotaging their own well-being and building resentment that grows into irritability, disconnection, and anger.

If you've felt distant from everyone lately, you have to get honest with yourself about the kind of people you're surrounding yourself with. If there's room for growth and improvement with the right kinds of conversations, step outside your comfort zone to have them. If it's time to end a relationship and move forward going your separate ways, be intentional about prioritizing yourself in the process.

7. You're in a toxic relationship

Toxic relationships, especially with narcissistic and emotionally manipulative partners, can leave you feeling disconnected from the people and support that truly matters. In many ways, that's their motive — to leave you feeling more isolated, so you're not seeking out advice and help that sheds light onto their toxic behaviors.

So, if you've felt distant from everyone lately, an honest and uncomfortable look at the people in your life might be able to explain why. Are you holding onto a toxic relationship? Is someone taking advantage of your empathy and kindness? Is it time to move on from an unhealthy friend or partner dynamic?

8. You're dependent on your phone

Phone dependency can take over your life and routine quite easily, affecting not just your emotional and mental well-being, but also your physical experience. When we feel disconnected from other people, chances are we're relying too much on our phones and social media for comfort, rather than embracing the allure of getting out of our comfort zone, trying new things, and pushing ourselves toward growth.

Whether you're reliant on social media to unwind before bed, doomscrolling at work, or getting easily distracted in conversations by the ringer on your phone, a phone dependency could be the key to addressing the isolation that's been negatively affecting your life.

9. You struggle with vulnerability

The foundation of a healthy, meaningful, and deep relationship is open communication and trust. If you're unable to tap into your own vulnerability, resolve conflicts with the people in your life, and express your needs, chances are you're struggling to find relationships and connections that move past the threshold of superficiality.

If you've felt distant from everyone, try tapping into discomfort. If you're avoiding certain conversations or uncomfortable around vulnerability, you're either around the wrong people or avoiding the kind of connection you're actually yearning for on a much deeper level.

10. You're insecure

According to a study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, there's no ignoring the inherent association between emotional well-being and insecurity. When we struggle with low self-esteem, self-doubt, and uncertainty, our brain overcompensates with overthinking patterns, anxiety, and depression. It's human nature, but still a struggle to experience and navigate through.

If you're feeling isolated and distant from everyone lately, it could be because of the emotional turmoil you're experiencing alongside insecurity. Whether it's a fear of abandonment in a relationship or a pull to external validation in your friendships, acknowledging where you have room for internal growth is key to reconnecting back with yourself and others.

11. You're struggling with grief

Whether you lost something in your life recently or are still grappling with a loss from years ago, there's no time limit or playbook on how to navigate grief. Even in casual conversations or passing moments at work, it can sneak up on you without warning — making it feel impossible to "fit in," connect with other people, and prioritize your needs without breaking down.

It's human nature to feel grief deeply — it's a reminder of the empathy, love, and connection we're capable of fostering in our lives. But it can also feel isolating, especially in our world today that's so superficial in so many ways alongside social media and societal norms.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.