People who were raised right with a strong sense of hospitality know that welcoming others into their home involves more than making pleasant small talk and offering good food. Having people over is a chance to show how much warmth and comfort they can offer, and making sure to make their guests comfortable by having certain things ready is a big part of that.

When it comes to being a gracious host, people who learned good manners when they were growing up make simple adjustments for the sake of those they care enough about to have them over. They go above and beyond for their guests, which they are sure to appreciate, even if they don't realize how much effort went into it.

People who were raised right always have these 11 things ready when guests come over

1. A clean space with no mess

People who were raised right would never leave a mess to clean up in front of guests, especially when they come over. Cleanliness is the first thing that people notice about your home, so they make sure to tidy up before guests even arrive as a form of common courtesy. Putting in this effort shows that the host cares about what their guests think and is willing to make them comfortable.

Guests often judge the state of a host's home from the moment they walk in. A survey by the American Cleaning Institute found that 74% of Americans judge the cleanliness of a host's home during holiday gatherings. When guests do offer you feedback, don't be upset and instead use it as an opportunity to improve your space.

2. Clean towels and fresh toiletries

Nobody wants to see dirty towels or used toiletries in a home that they are visiting. The state of one's bathroom can tell you a lot about a person. An unkempt one leaves a lasting and not-so-pleasant impression, but a fresh-smelling bathroom with clean towels and clutter-free counters shows that the host cares about the space that guests will be in.

According to a survey by Cintas, nearly 74% of Americans reported that dirty restrooms would lead to a negative perception of a business. If it's not good enough for a business, then it shouldn't be acceptable for the restroom in your home. So wash those towels and clean that bathroom. Your guests will thank you for it.

3. A warm greeting

Nothing says a warm welcome like a person greeting you at the door. A great host will make sure that their guests are invited in properly, regardless of whether they know them personally or not. It's this simple act of kindness that sets the tone for a memorable visit and makes everyone feel at home. A nice smile is sometimes all you need to greet a guest.

According to a survey by Passive Secrets, 40% of people were worried about meeting someone for the first time while 35% were anxious, and 23% were relaxed. This goes to show that the guests are just as nervous as the hosts to make a good impression on each other for the first time. A warm greeting before they step into your home is something that you should never leave out.

4. Drinks and snacks

It's a common rule in hospitality to never leave your guests thirsty or hungry when visiting your home. When a host goes out of their way to provide the gathering with their favorite foods and drinks, it shows that they actually care about the people they invited. Food doesn't just provide nourishment, it also serves as a form of connection.

When people eat together, they grow their bonds and connections. It's a shared activity where everyone participates and shares in the experience. By thoughtfully having drinks and snacks ready, the host is already treating the guest as if they were family. These bonds just grow with more meals and time spent together.

5. A place to sit comfortably

When a guest enters your home, the least you can do is have a place where they can comfortably sit down and relax. People who are raised right know that you have to make others feel at ease in a strange and new environment, so letting them unwind on a couch or loveseat always helps. It also shows that their presence is appreciated and that their comfort was considered ahead of time.

According to a study published in Applied Ergonomics, comfortable seating positively affects mental comfort, which in turn enhances the overall experience of hospitality. By providing guests with comfortable seating, you can make them feel more valued and free from mental anguish. So, rearrange your living room and make sure there are plenty of seats for everyone.

6. Background music or ambience

Having a little bit of ambience, like music in the background, is always a nice touch at a housewarming party or event. A soft playlist of jazz music while you prepare a meal for the group, as people chat the night away, is always going to be top-tier hospitality. Silence can be awkward, especially if there are people who don’t know each other there.

According to a survey by RX Music, 71% of consumers believe background music creates a better atmosphere, while 81% said it uplifted their mood. Playing soft music or even lighting candles for the scent. These are the kinds of little background details that guests never forget because they show that their host made them feel properly welcomed.

7. Thoughtful conversation

Having a thoughtful conversation at a gathering is definitely not something that a host would want to leave out. According to a study by the University of Kansas found that engaging in just one quality conversation with a friend each day can significantly boost your happiness and reduce stress. Whether the guest is a friend or not, they will ask them questions about their life and listen attentively just so that they can get to know them better.

This is what separates people who were raised right from others. They will steer conversations toward inclusive topics to make sure that everyone is involved in the discussion. Catching up on family news, discussing mutual interests, or even sharing a laugh over a memory, their goal is to always make their guests feel seen and heard.

8. Accommodations for dietary needs

Great hosts will take the time to find out whether their guests are allergic to anything or if they can’t eat certain foods. This could be food that is against religious guidelines or even vegetarianism. A study by FitRated found that nearly 70% of individuals with dietary restrictions eat before attending events involving food, and over 25% of guests either bring their own food or inquire about food options in advance. This is why it's so important for a host to be proactively addressing the dietary needs of their guests.

This goes beyond just picky eater, but a matter of survival. It can turn what would have been a normal event into a catastrophic one if someone has an allergic reaction to a food that they were not supposed to consume. Not to mention, it could have been completely preventable had the host taken necessary precautions.

9. Respect for privacy

People who were raised with good manners understand that respecting a guest's right to privacy is just as important as offering them a drink or a seat. They don't hover over their shoulder to see who their guests are messaging or worse, take their personal belongings without asking. Just because they are visiting your home doesn't give you the right to take their things from them.

This is not just about physical belongings either. If a guest sets a boundary by saying that they do not feel comfortable doing something, then you shouldn't force them to. This includes cleaning up your home during or after the event. Help is always appreciated, but a respectful host knows that it is their responsibility to handle it.

10. A small spot for their things

These small spaces for your guests can come in many forms, from an area where they place their shoes and handbags to a closet where they can place their oversized coats. Everything that you offer shows them that you are being considerate of them and that you care about them having a stress-free time. It shows that you were prepared and thought of everything that they could need when they visited or stayed with you.

It can also help them settle in a little faster, which frees them from that awkward moment of not knowing where to put their things. These small gestures are passed down through families where hospitality was valued in the home. Offering a spot for someone's coat might seem small, but it's one of those details that impresses people.

11. A way to make everyone feel included

Whenever people get together in a home, it is imperative that the host include everyone in some form of their planning. One group that people focus on is children and accommodating couples who have them. We all joke about sitting at the kids' table, but many don't think about the hard work it takes to prepare for that type of endeavor. Offering a space for the children to play as their parents enjoy themselves is not an easy feat, but great hosts make it happen.

They may do this by including them in the cooking or even allowing them to play outside where they can keep a watchful eye over them. They buy the necessary supplies, like certain foods and drinks that children would like. These actions speak volumes about their thoughtfulness and care, especially if they don't have children. It is because they were raised right and never leave these things out of their planning when guests come over.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.