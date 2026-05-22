Good memories from your childhood have the power to boost your emotional well-being as an adult by sparking more gratitude and reflection. Our childhood experiences and parent-child relationship affects more than just our mood. In actuality, it also has a profound impact on our ability to navigate adversity and advocate for ourselves in everyday life.

Whether it was spending time together on weekends or learning how to ride a bike, if your parents made sure you have specific childhood memories, they did an exceptional job raising you right, because those happy experiences from childhood become fundamental to our own identities and choices. Great parents prioritize empathy and understanding above all else, and many of those traits craft memories that linger forever.

If your parents made sure you have 11 specific childhood memories, they did an exceptional job raising you right

1. Reading together before bed

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Parents who read with and around their children generally promote better reading comprehension skills and vocabulary as well as motivation in their kids later in life. But this practice isn't just about building tangible skills and intellect. Reading together before bed and bonding over books are all core memories that bond children with their parents, opening up opportunities for better conversations and boosting self-esteem.

Storytelling by itself has profound impacts on family dynamics and development as well. It's a healing practice that great parents take the time to engage with. So, if you have memories of your parents reading to you before bed, they did an exceptional job raising you. You're not just a better reader and individual because of them, but also more bonded to your family and their stories.

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2. Sunday night dinners

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According to Harvard University experts, family dinners and shared meals at home are incredibly beneficial for family dynamics and growing children, yet only around 30% of families make them a regular priority. Not only do children tend to eat better and have improved physical health later in life because of these rituals, but they generally boast better mental well-being.

If you have memories of family dinners on the weekends or rituals with home-cooked meals, don't take those memories for granted. You're likely a healthier and more well-rounded person today because of them, and may even pass those traditions down to your own family.

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3. Family road trips

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Families that take road trips and vacations together tend to bond on a deeper level because they form a collaborative identity together when they're not stuck in the mundanity of everyday life. From improving communication between family members to strengthening family bonds, family trips and leisure activities are important to prioritize, even if it's just taking a trip to the store together or going for a walk.

Vacations and road trips aren't always feasible for many families today to consider, but there are ways to spark this energy that can promote all these benefits and create great nostalgic memories.

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4. Taking a sick day from school

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Getting sick and having to deal with physical symptoms is never fun, especially for kids, but many people have fond memories of getting to skip school while they were sick and stay home with their parents, getting pampered in front of the television while watching weekday cartoons.

Even if they weren't feeling well at the time, there was something comforting about being taken care of by one or both parents. It's these simple and unsuspecting family bonding moments that mean the most, feeling both emotionally and physically supported by a loving parent.

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5. Getting help with homework

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Children who grow up with parents willing to help them with their homework generally have better academic performance and social skills than those who don't. We've all had the dreaded moment at the kitchen table, arguing with a parent over math homework, but for the most part, having a parent supportive enough to help makes all the difference in crafting important and long-lasting childhood memories.

It's all about support, even in moments of difficulty or intense emotions. The best parents make an effort to listen to their kids and support them through their discomfort. Like in any type of relationship, healthy and open communication is key to building trust, and if you look back on this moment in time fondly, your parents raised you right.

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6. Being cheered on at school events

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According to the UCLA Center for the Developing Adolescent, there are a number of reasons why supportive parents tend to be the healthiest. They not only take the time to celebrate their kids' accomplishments, but they equip them with the self-esteem and feelings of self-worth that shape their identities and values into adulthood.

Whether it's a sports competition or an art show, if you have great childhood memories where your parents not only showed up but actively cheered you on and celebrated your wins, it's very likely your parents did a wonderful job raising you right.

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7. Learning essential life skills

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Parents are the first teachers that many young kids have growing up. They teach them empathy and social skills, as well as building more tangible knowledge like tying shoelaces or riding a bike. No matter the skill, it's their parents that equip them with the knowledge and confidence to thrive.

Your parents did an exceptional job raising you if you have childhood memories like this, where a parent went out of their way to not only model healthy skills and habits, but took the time to teach them to you.

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8. Birthday parties

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For many children, birthday celebrations and milestones are incredibly important. It's not just to signify the passing of another age, but to feel important and loved by their families. Birthday parties hold a lot of meaning for kids, creating important memories that follow them into adulthood and even influencing the way they parent their own children.

Even if it was something small, your parents raised you well if your specific childhood memories around your birthday are joyful. These moments help you feel celebrated and loved, and also left a lasting imprint on your emotional well-being into adulthood.

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9. Receiving little surprises every now and then

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Outside of birthday parties and celebrations of big life moments, some of the most important and influential childhood memories come from the little things. Getting flowers after a stressful week at school or having your parents cook your favorite meal, it's these little surprises and bonding moments that mean the most to kids.

These moments also reinforce an important value in kids later in life as well, reminding them that it's not just big life events, like getting married or getting a job, that are worthy of celebration, but all the small present moments, too.

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10. Being comforted after a nightmare

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According to research published in Demography, children who grow up with affectionate parents tend to be more confident and emotionally stable in adulthood compared to those who don't. Even small things, like being comforted after a nightmare or offered a hug after a stressful day, are important for kids' development and overall well-being.

When you look back at those moments where your mom or dad comforted you in the middle of the night after you woke up feeling scared, you certainly remember the feeling of calm in their presence. You think about their affectionate nature towards you and bonding on a deeper level.

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11. Fun weekend mornings

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Whether it was cleaning on Saturdays or going on a family date on Sunday mornings, many people look back fondly on their childhood memories of their time spent with their parents on the weekends. It brings joy thinking about cherishing that time where everyone was home together.

It's about more than affection and family bonding, it's about appreciating the little moments together and being able to look back on these memories with a sense of gratitude for the time you spent under the same roof.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.