25 Best Brunch Quotes That Pair Exceptionally Well With Bottomless Mimosas

Bottoms up!

We all know that Sunday brunch is dedicated to the girls, and if you don't 'gram it did it really even happy?

Going out the night before is a highlight of the weekend. But, the most important part of your weekend isn't partying on Saturday nights; it is waking up at 12 p.m. on Sunday and calling up the girls for a brunch date.

Of course, you will all be indulging in some of the tastiest treats that will curb your hangover. The real star of the day will be your waitress walking over to your table with fresh mimosas. And not just any mimosas, they're bottomless — and you'll need some good brunch quotes for the perfect Instagram captions of your morning (or afternoon?).

For those of you who are not up to speed with some of the foodie lingo, any item that has the word "bottomless" in front of it simply means you pay a fixed amount for an unlimited amount of that item.

Whether that is bottomless fries or buffalo wings (my personal favorite), you will be getting your money's worth!

Brunch dates are essential to any friendship. Your friends agree that waking up at 9 a.m. is ungodly, and you all know that 'brunch' is short for, "Are you getting dressed up? Or are we going casual?" The answer is always 'dressed up', FYI.

If you've ever seen a group of girls that are dolled up and taking pictures of their meals, sorry, it's me. I am those girls. We can't help but feed our aesthetic desires and show our Instagram followers that we are sippin' on some of the finest champagne and eating the best meals in the city.

Some of the best memories are disrupted by the constant chattering and flashes from our phones taking an excessive amount of pictures that will most likely end up in the trashbin.

That is why I have found some of the best brunch quotes that not only remind you of the good times, but they also pair well with those bottomless mimosas!

Best Brunch Quotes

1. "We accept the brunch we think we deserve."— Unknown

2. "Brunch without booze is just a sad, late breakfast."— Unknown

3. "Champagne in the membrane."— Unknown

4. "Brunch so hard mimosas want to find me."— Unknown

5. "A Sunday brunch well-spent brings a week of content."— Unknown

6. "'Brunch!' scream chalkboards propped up outside every restaurant and cafe, in every city in the Western world, every weekend morning."— Rico Gagliano

7. "More than any other time of the day, we look to breakfast and brunch to revive and refresh ourselves."— Irma S. Rombauer

8. "Brunch is cheerful, sociable, and inciting. It is task-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week."— Peter Joseph

9. "A special meal, often leisurely, occasionally decadent. A meal that's even celebrated by its own cocktails, such as the Bloody Mary or the Mimosa."— Kit Wohl

10. "Brunch is an opportunity to be a little naughty — or a lot extravagant — at the table."— Kit Wohl

11. "There is no other meal but brunch that can be stretched from 9 am until 5 pm, depending on who you are, your stage in life, and what your mood dictates."— Lonely Planet Food

12. "Breakfast is a meal but brunch is a culture."— Matt Basile

13. "Brunch is something people get behind and believe in. It's habitual, it's comforting, and it has the power to let you indulge, allowing you to be you in the most liberating kind of way."— Matt Basile

14. "Eat diamonds for breakfast and shine all day."— Unknown

15. "Brunch is not a meal. Brunch is a competition. And I’m winning."— Matt Bellasai

16. "Brunch: one meal to rule them all."— Unknown

17. "One of the main reasons I love breakfast and brunch so much is that it's the one meal where you can eat dessert as your whole meal."— Waylynn Lucas

18. "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could have eaten that!'"— Unknown

19. "Move over, coffee. Today is a job for champagne."— Unknown

20. "Waffles are just pancakes with abs."— Unknown

21. "The fact that brunch is not on the everyday 'schedule' in the same way breakfast, lunch, and dinner gives it an air of spontaneous, devil-may-care, unstructured abandon that we all deserve to indulge in from time to time."— Lonely Planet Food

22. "By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers."— Lonely Planet Food

23. "Brunch is breakfast without an alarm."— Unknown

24. "I've never had a bad day that started with champagne."— Unknown

25. "This coffee martini beans so much to me."— Unknown

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, love and relationships, and astrology topics.