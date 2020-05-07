100 Best Mother's Day Quotes To Share With Your Mom

Say "Happy Mother's Day!" in the sweetest way possible.

On May 10, 2020, we will celebrate Mother’s Day — the day dedicated to showing our love and appreciation for everything our moms do for us. And one of the best ways to show your mom how much you love and appreciate her is to give her one of the best Mother's Day quotes that tell her exactly how you feel.

Sometimes we don’t realize how big of an impact our moms have made on us, but our entire lives would be different without her.

Not only did she bring you in to this world, but if you're lucky enough to have someone to call "Mom" — whether she be your step-mother, adoptive mother, grandma or someone else who represents this in your life — you know that being a mom is hard work that should be appreciated.

This day is all about the moms and everything they’ve done to be the best mom they can be because let’s face it, it's not easy to be a mom.

I see everything my own mom sacrificed for me and for my sister and I am SO grateful for everything she’s done. It wasn’t always easy making the choices she did, but she made them for us.

Moms sacrifice more than you may even know, but they don’t mind doing it for you. When we are born, their entire lives become revolved around us kids. I don’t know how they do it, but I do know it can’t be easy. Sometimes it doesn’t always show either, but they do what they think is best for us.

Use this Mother's Day to show your mom that you’re grateful for everything she’s done and for the life she has given you — she deserves it!

We've collected the best Mother's day quotes to remind you of your own mom and how hard she worked to give you the best possible life.

1. She may seem crazy, but it's because your mom loves you like crazy.

​

“My promise to my children. I am not your friend. I am your mom. I will stalk you, flip out on you, lecture you, drive you insane, be your worst nightmare, and hunt you down like a bloodhound when needed because I LOVE YOU! When you understand that, I will know you are a responsible woman. You will NEVER find someone who loves, prays, cares, and worries about you more than I do!” — Unknown

2. Wish your mom a happy Mother's day by telling her how strong she is.

"A mother’s love is everything. It is what brings a child into this world. It is what molds their entire being. Mothers have lifted cars off of their children and destroyed entire dynasties. A mother’s love is the strongest energy known to man." — Jamie McGuire

3. Moms persevere to give you the best.

​

“Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up.” — Sharon Jaynes

4. Nothing better than a mom's hug.

"There is no velvet so soft as a mother’s lap, no rose as lovely as her smile, no path so flowery as that imprinted with her footsteps." — Archibald Thompson

5. They work hard.

​

“It's not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.” — The Golden

6. Your mom is the best friend you'll have in your life.

"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."

7. Your mother is your best teacher.

​

“She taught me that fear is not an option.” — Diane Von Furstenberg

8. No mom is perfect, but really, she is.

"There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one." — Jill Churchill

9. She's always there.

​

“A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go.” — Unknown

10. Your mom loves you most.

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." — Charley Benetto

11. Your mom helped you become who you are.

​

“All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

12. Hug your mom for Mother's Day.

"A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." — Victor Hugo

12. Your parents will always put you first.

​

“Motherhood is a choice you make every day to put someone else's happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing, even when you're not sure what the right thing is... and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong.” — Donna Ball

14. Mothers are the light of our lives.

"A mother’s happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories." — Honore de Balzac

15. No matter what, she'll love you.

​

“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Mitch Albom

16. Mom is the strongest woman out there.

"A mother is clothed with strength and dignity, laughs without fear of the future. When she speaks her words are wise and she gives instructions with kindness." — Proverbs

17. Your mother puts you before herself.

​

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren

18. Motherhood really is the best experience.

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

19. Your mom's love is like no other.

​

“I am like a flower that is raised with love by you. You help me grow up big and strong. Mom, thanks for all you do!” — Unknown

20. Mothering is an art.

"The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children." — Elaine Heffner

21. She's irreplaceable.

​

“Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all.” — Unknown

22. Mom can handle everything (with ease).

"Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease." — Lisa Alther

23. Everything your mom does is for you.

​

“Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had, and dealing with fears you didn't know existed.” — Linda Wooten

24. Mom is the best.

"My mother is my angel on earth." — Catherine Pulsifer

25. Nobody loves like a mother does.

​

“Mothers are endowed with a love that is unlike any other love on the face of the Earth.” — Marjorie P. Hinckley

26. Mom is always there to support you.

"Everything I am, you helped me to be."

27. She's everything to you.

​

“There will be so many times you feel like you've failed. But in the eyes, heart and mind of your child you are super mom.” — Stephanie Precourt

28. Motherhood is an act of kindness.

"Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are." — Cheryl Lacey Donovan

29. Your mother stays strong for you.

​

“Mama: The glue that holds everything together. Even when she feels she may fall apart.” — Unknown

30. Moms are the best gift from God.

"You are a gift from God a friend that I can count on and a wonderful model of a mother."

31. She's many, many things.

​

“Amazing, Loving, Strong, Happy, Selfless, Graceful.” — Unknown

32. Moms are there for us through everything.

"In the mother’s eyes, her smile, her stroking touch, the child reads the message: ‘You are there!’" — Adrienne Rich

33. She gave you your life.

​

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face.” — George Eliot

34. Mothers make sacrifices every day.

"A mother is a person who, seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." — Tenneva Jordan

35. A mother's love and her capacity for forgiveness is never-ending.

​

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” — Honore De Balzac

36. All moms are super moms.

"There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, heart, and mind of your child you are super mom." — Stephanie Precourt

37. She'll always try to make you feel better.

​

“Who ran to help me when I fell, and would some pretty story tell, or the place to make it well? My mother.” — Ann Taylor

38. Mothers are the most compassionate people.

"The love and compassion you’ve always carried in your heart makes you a wonderful mother and a beloved friend."

39. Her favorite job is being your mom.

​

“As far as I'm concerned, there's no job more important on the planet than being a mom.” — Mark Wahlberg

40. Mom knows best.

"A mom forgives us all our faults, not to mention one or two we don’t even have." — Robert Brault

41. She'll teach you what you need to know.

​

“A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make learning unnecessary.” — Dorothy Canfield Fisher

42. Give mom flowers for Mother's day to represent who she is to you.

"If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." — Stevie Wonder

43. She's always in your heart.

​

“Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” — Unknown

44. Mothers bring peace to the world.

"Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm

45. You help each other out.

​

“There is nothing as powerful as a mother's love, and nothing as healing as a child's soul." — Unknown

46. Moms are always, always, always right!

"In the end, mothers are always right." — Randy Susan Meyers

47. She wants you to follow your dreams.

​

“Mother love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” — Marion C. Garretty

48. Mothers are paid in love.

"Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs since the payment is pure love." — Mildred B. Vermont

49. Nobody's perfect.

​

“There is no way to be a perfect mother ... but a million ways to be a good one.” — Unknown

50. Moms do the dirty work (and love doing it).

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling

51. You learn a lot from your mom.

​

“Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder

52. Mothers are the epitome of patience.

"Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me." — Lady Gaga

53. You were loved from birth.

​

“We are born of love; Love is our mother." — Rumi

54. Mothers are the strongest of all humans.

"We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong." — Laura Stavoe Harm

55. Nobody can replace her, but she can replace others.

​

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take.” — Cardinal Meylillod

56. Moms are magical.

"To a child’s ear, ‘mother’ is magic in any language" — Arlene Benedict

57. Her warmth is comforting.

​

“The best place to cry is on a mother's arms.” — Jodi Picoult

58. Only mom can do a mother's job.

"It’s not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it." — The Golden

59. It'll always stay with you forever.

​

“He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark.” — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter

60. Your mom's advice is the best advice, hands down.

"When your mother asks, ‘Do you want a piece of advice?’ it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway." — Erma Bombeck

61. Momma knows best.

​

“If at first you don't succeed, try doing it the way mom told you to in the beginning.” — Unknown

62. Moms are simply the best.

"A mother is a mother still, The holiest thing alive." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

63. Never poke mama bear.

​

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power” — Maya Angelou

64. Mothers are the most important people in life.

"It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters."

65. Her love will give you peace.

​

“Mother's love is peace. It need not to be acquired, it need not be deserved.” — Erich Fromm

66. It's a blessing to be a mom.

"For when a child is born the mother also is born again." — Gilbert Parker

67. Your mom will outlive anything and anyone in your heart.

​

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

68. What else are kids for but to care for us when we're old?

"I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then, I want to move in with them." — Phyllis Diller

69. She overpowers anything.

​

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws” — Barbara Kingsolver

70. Moms are superheroes.

"I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood." — Lance Conrad

71. Your mother will guide you through the dark.

​

“My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything.” — Emma Stone

72. Moms could use a few extra hands.

"If evolution really works, how come mothers have only two hands?" — Milton Berle

73. Your bond can't be broken.

​

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” — Gail Tsukiyama

74. Every child is beautiful in a mother's eyes.

"There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it." — Chinese Proverb

75. Letting go might be hard, but that means you did it right.

​

“Kids don’t stay with you if you do it right. It’s the one job where the better you are, the more surely you won’t be needed in the long run.” — Barbara Kingsolver

76. Mom is the whole world wrapped up in one person.

"To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world."

77. You can always depend on her.

​

“My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched." — Barack Obama

78. Being a mom is the best feeling ever.

"Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." — Lin Yutang

79. It's hard, but worth it.

​

“[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

80. The heart of a mother is the purest place.

"The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother." — St. Therese of Lisieux

81. You're forever thankful for your mom.

​

“My mother is a walking miracle.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

82. Sorry, mom, but it's because I love you.

"Mom, I love you, even though I’ll never accept your friend request."

83. She's your favorite person in the world.

​

“I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn’t seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life.” — Mindy Kaling

84. Mothers believe in the future.

"Mothers can look through a child’s eyes and see tomorrow." — Reed Markham

85. She'll always give her opinion and advice.

​

“When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' it is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." — Erma Bombeck

86. Grandma knows everything.

"Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a grandmother."

87. You look up to your mother.

​

“My mother never gave me any idea that I couldn't do whatever I wanted to do or be whomever I wanted to be. I don't know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her.” — Unknown

88. Mom is always there for you.

"Mother—that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries." — T. Dewitt Talmage

89. She's made sacrifices for you.

​

“A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie." — Tenneva Jordan

90. A mother's love is unconditional.

"Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved." — Erich Fromm

91. Being a mom is a hard job.

​

“All mothers are working mothers.” — Unknown

92. Grandmas know best.

"It’s such a grand thing to be a mother of a mother—that’s why the world calls her grandmother."

93. You can always talk to her.

​

“Mother - that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” — T. DeWitt

94. Moms are powerful.

"No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother’s love." — Edwin Chapin

95. She's more comforting than anyone else.

​

“A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's.” — Princess Diana

96. Mothers are the top of the top.

"Mothers possess a power beyond that of a king on his throne." — Mabel Hale

97. She helps you grow.

​

“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

98. Moms give us strength.

"Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had." — Linda Wooten

99. Your mom will never give up on you.

​

“My mom is a hard worker. She puts her head down and she gets it done. And she finds a way to have fun. She always says, 'Happiness is your own responsibility.'” — Jennifer Garner

100. Your mom will always be with you, even after she's gone.

"I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." — Abraham Lincoln

