While there are so many nuances and intersecting behaviors that make a “good mother,” many daughters raised by hard-working moms turn out way better in adulthood in certain specific ways. Whether she was present and attentive as a stay-at-home mother or a career-oriented woman who balanced work and caring for her kids, their resilience set an example.

Especially during stressful times or moments of hardship, it’s often parental resilience that shapes how children learn to handle distress in adulthood. But, on top of that, the affection, love, and communication of a good mother adds something special to their daughter’s life and truly sets them up for success that other kids miss out on.

Daughters raised by hard-working moms turn out way better in 11 specific ways

1. They become more disciplined

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People who know how to manage their obligations, stay consistent, and still be present with their loved ones have a level of discipline that’s incredibly rare today. However, daughters of great mothers, who still had a lot on their plates, learned how to seek motivation and find consistency from watching them behave.

Whether it was getting their chores done as a kid or learning to balance family obligations and their career into adulthood, their mothers taught them the value of showing up, even when it wasn’t always easy.

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2. They understand that life isn’t always easy

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As a study from Psychological Science explains, people grow as individuals and learn to be better people by accepting and leaning into discomfort. It’s this adversity that builds resilience and learning opportunities, even if it’s not always easy to own up to making a mistake or asking for help.

Especially learning from hard-working mothers who regularly experience stress, discomfort, and challenging obligations, they had the perfect role model to teach them how to lean in instead of running away or avoiding it completely.

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3. They don’t rely on others for validation

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Instead of following social norms and seeking validation from being agreeable or conforming to the male gaze, women with hardworking, resilient mothers learned to craft their self-worth internally. They find motivation, discipline, ambition, and quiet confidence inside of themselves, instead of chasing external validation at the expense of their well-being.

They take pride in doing things on their own and achieving goals without reassurance. They can motivate themselves through discomfort and difficulty without relying on anyone else. They don’t have to be for attention or even be around other people to feel seen. They’re not waiting for someone to come “save” them.

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4. They’re reliable and supportive

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Considering their mothers modeled how to be reliable and supportive for them as kids, despite having a million things on their plate or an ambitious attitude, it’s not surprising that these daughters are more well-connected and grounded today. They know how to show up for their people and themselves, even when a lot is going on, and they’re better off because they do.

Especially during tumultuous times or amid an argument, their mother's ability to show up and be present taught them healthy conflict-resolution skills. They learned to manage their emotions. They found power in consistency, even when it was difficult and inconvenient.

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5. They can handle conflict and discomfort

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Especially if they had to fill their own time at home and manage their boredom, chances are living in a household with a hard-working mother taught their daughters how to handle conflict and discomfort. When their sibling was upset, or they had to work through an issue, they didn’t necessarily have a “gentle” parent to swoop in and solve it for them.

They’re emotionally stable and grounded in adulthood, and it’s this emotional intelligence that boosts their well-being every single day.

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6. They’re intentional with their effort

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Whether it’s in their personal relationships, at work, or simply spending time in their own company, women raised by great, resilient mothers learned how to be consistent with their effort. Especially if they’re busy like their mothers were growing up, they know it’s not worth wasting energy on someone or something that has no value.

They are consistent and show up when it matters, but they rarely let misguided social norms or people pressure them into wasting and draining their well-being.

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7. They’re independent

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Too much alone time or trauma from being parentified from a young age can often erupt into hyper-independence later in life, which is more of a coping mechanism than a superpower. However, women with healthy, hard-working mothers learned to rely on themselves in a more grounded way.

Of course, they’re protective of their time and energy, but they’re not defensive about clinging to control, power, or independence in the same way a person who grew up with controlling parents might. They do things for themselves, trust their instincts, and even make choices without resorting to another person for reassurance, and they have the quiet confidence of their mothers to thank.

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8. They’re incredibly resourceful

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Even if their mothers were working long hours and they had a lot of time to themselves, daughters who grew up with this kind of role model learned to be independent. They could figure things out themselves and solve problems, even without an overbearing parent who swooped in right away.

As adults, they’re more resourceful because of these experiences. They can make do, even when not everything is perfectly aligned, comfortable, or easy.

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9. They respect other people’s time

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Having learned how to manage time and balance a million responsibilities from simply watching their hard-working mothers, it’s no surprise that daughters in these families learn to respect other people’s time. More importantly, they learn to manage their own energy and protect their own time, despite what societal norms push women to do for others.

Whether it’s in the workplace or in their personal relationships, it’s this respect for people’s time that truly boosts performance, bonding, and well-being for everyone involved.

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10. They know how to handle obligations

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Instead of blaming kids for making mistakes and curating their lifestyles around ease and comfort, hard-working mothers both teach and model behaviors that allow their kids to be responsible. Especially for young women, who are often socialized to put their ambitions to the side and promote comfort at home, having a hard-working mother to aspire toward is a superpower.

Not only are they responsible and disciplined from learning to take care of their own obligations, but they’re also allowed to make and learn from mistakes. Especially from a mother who knows the power of accepting and embracing a challenge, these girls grow into capable, accountable women.

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11. They’re realists

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Women who were taught to manage responsibilities, while still showing up for themselves and in relationships, are more grounded in reality than others. They weren’t offered a fantasy version of life by their parents, but taught by hard-working mothers the reality of managing obligations, time, and well-being.

Their mothers modeled the true nature of resilience, without trying to cater to their kids' desires all the time or teaching them to expect special treatment. Ironically, the warmth and attention they were shown when their mothers were present allowed them to appreciate living in the present moment and being where their feet are.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.