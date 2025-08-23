If You Want To Be Instantly Respected, Start Practicing These 10 Simple Body Language Tricks

My name is Alex, and I specialize in being awkward. I was certainly awkward in my teens and twenties. I am still often awkward. But I’ve also learned a ton about what makes for powerful non-verbal communication. I’m a human behavior nerd because I was shy and needed to improve at it.

I learned that body language both reflects and signals self-respect. This, in turn, influences the degree of respect someone else has for you. Here’s how.

Advertisement

If you want to be instantly respected, start practicing these ten simple body language tricks:

1. Speak more slowly

I can often speak quickly, and I need to be conscious of slowing it down. When I do slow down, I think more clearly and tend to communicate more effectively. Talking fast can signal insecurity.

Research has indicated that speaking slightly slower in social interactions can make you appear more empathetic and caring. When you speak slowly and deliberately, it conveys that you are in control of your thoughts and words, suggesting expertise and a relaxed demeanor.

Advertisement

2. Keep yourself well-groomed

DexonDee / Shutterstock

Low-status people will denigrate the need to look good. They say it’s ‘shallow.’ But it’s the opposite. If you don’t have time to put on a clean shirt and trim your nails, how can you possibly give a moment for others? Those in a position to contribute are respected. And this starts with self-care.

3. Smile gently

Staring into my soul like you’re about to harm my pet parakeet doesn’t put me at ease. You might be nervous, but you can also disarm your tight facial muscles by allowing a soft smile to sprout. You’ll be the embodiment of self-respect.

Advertisement

An article by the University of West Alabama explained that individuals who smile during introductions are often remembered more positively and perceived as more confident and competent. This can be particularly beneficial in professional settings where a positive demeanor can influence how others perceive your capabilities.

4. Have a sense of humor

Humor is underrated. It shows intelligence, but demonstrates that you don’t take life so freaking seriously. It’s a breath of fresh air. It also permits others to relax. Be light-hearted, and you will find respect.

5. Stop fidgeting

I get it. Coffee and your ADHD make you fidget like a chimp on speed. I have been known to fidget. It seems to put me at ease. But relaxing my body and slowing down genuinely makes me feel better. It calms my mind. It is also higher status.

Advertisement

Minimizing fidgeting can help you project an image of composure and control, making you appear more respectable in the eyes of others. Studies suggest that open and expansive body language can boost feelings of confidence and reduce anxiety, potentially minimizing the urge to fidget.

6. Get comfortable with silence

An experienced communicator says more with less. You needn’t throw out the kitchen when a spoon will do. Leave some space for mystery. Don’t tell all; you’ll appear as ordinary as the next fool.

7. Move on when it's time

There’s a pretty sure way you can put people off: needing things to work out the way you want them. Not a mature look. Yes, have goals. But stop relying on any one interaction, sale, or event to go the way you’re desperate for it to go.

You must let go. If something doesn’t work out, smile and move on. People admire the crud out of this and will be more likely to make the deal or sale if you’re relaxed anyway.

Advertisement

Individuals with higher levels of emotional resilience are found to experience less distress and better mental health even when facing comparable stressful events. According to a 2019 study, this ability to navigate challenges with grace can be seen as a sign of strength and may garner respect.

8. Say what needs to be said

Most people dance around in the intense pursuit of conflict avoidance. No one dares to upset anyone else. And when someone does say something closer to the truth, they tend to meet the respect of others.

Life’s too short to tip-toe around the real matters. You’ll be a force if you prize truth and service over being nice and vanilla.

Advertisement

9. Show genuine interest in others

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Insecure people tend to believe the self-imposed lie that they need others’ approval. So they babble on about themselves to claw back some of that perceived lost self-worth.

Confident people don’t require any approval from anyone. They are overflowing with worth. So they’re far more curious about others.

Advertisement

10. Do the right thing even behind closed doors

It’s easy to put on a show in public while a slovenly mess behind closed doors. Those who get respect give off an aura rooted in self-love.

You can’t love yourself if you treat yourself like trash in the comfort of your home. Have good habits inside and outside — you won’t have to put on an act.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

Advertisement