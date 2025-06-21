Women Who Radiate Confidence Do These 7 Things On A Regular Basis

While some believe they can’t shake their lifelong low confidence, there are ways to raise self-esteem. All we need to do is look to the women who radiate confidence and coolness to see what habits helped them get there

If you struggle with self-confidence, there are plenty of ways for you to increase your pride in yourself. With these seven steps, you’re sure to develop the confidence you've alwayad admired in others.

Women who radiate confidence do these seven things regularly

1. They're active

While it seems like a small step, exercising can have tremendous power in your journey to self-confidence. People who don’t like their appearance think exercise will improve their confidence because of their looks. But exercise can help anyone, regardless of their relationship with their appearance.

Getting active helps stimulate your brain cells, which will give you that “can-do” feeling. Daily exercise will also motivate you to do self-care every day, which will help your confidence increase. After all, the things we practice can build a metaphorical "mental muscle" that helps us feel stronger.

A 2016 study of physical activity and self-esteem showed how being active "provides the opportunity to develop strength and muscle tone, and to improve flexibility, coordination, and balance." Those who feel more physically competent tend to feel more self-confident.

2. They wear clothes they love, not the latest trends

While it’s true you should be happy in your skin, making small adjustments to your wardrobe can also improve your self-confidence. A 2016 study of fashion and women’s self-concept explained how "Those with an insecure sense of self may exhibit fashion independence, using fashion to acquire social capital."

If you tend to dress in outfits that don’t truly make you happy, you send yourself the message that you aren’t worth the effort. So, pamper yourself with flattering clothes to get that confident glow.

3. They solve their own problems

While you may think that others have full control of your life, nothing could be further from the truth. No matter what other people in your life say, you’ll feel far more confident when you take control of your own life.

If you see something in your life that seems problematic, you are the top authority on how to solve the problem. Instead of letting others dictate your decisions, solve your problems, and you’ll come out on top!

4. They know who they are

You can’t live life confidently without knowing who you are. Take some time every day to look inside yourself and figure out what shapes your identity and who you want to become.

Journaling everything you feel each day can help you develop a strong sense of self. Read through those old journal entries from time to time to see what you’ve accomplished and how you’ve grown over time.

5. They let self-doubt float away

Oftentimes, when you’re developing your self-confidence, your ego will creep in and tell you that you’re not as good as ever. When you think this way, acknowledge that these thoughts exist, then throw them to the side.

Don’t let self-doubt wreak havoc on your self-confidence. After all, a negative attitude will only continue to bring you down.

The Handbook Of The Uncertain Self explained how self-doubt often operates as a defense mechanism driven by a sense of unworthiness and a loss of self-esteem. This creates a strategy of defensive pessimism.

6. They pay attention to their own body language

It may seem silly, but the way you carry yourself can make or break your self-confidence. When you sit up straight or stand up tall, you tell the world that you know who you are and are confident in what you do.

When you sit with your shoulders slouched and your head down, however, you give off a vibe that screams “insecure.” So, even if you don’t yet know who you are, stand tall and fake it ‘til you make it!

7. They set and work toward goals

For you to be sure of yourself, you need to know that you can achieve anything that you set your mind to.

The best way to persuade yourself that you are capable of success is to make a list of goals and work to achieve them. Your list should include both short and long-term goals, so that you always have something to work towards.

