7 Ways Women Can Achieve Ultimate Wellness

It starts from within.

The ultimate women's wellness plan starts from within and having it will help reduce the stress in your life and helps you live longer.

So, it's important to make an investment in yourself.

Your mind and body will give you warning signs, but too often, when you're stressed out, you tend to ignore them. When you do this, you're ignoring the ultimate wellness inside you.

You shouldn't feel like you have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. And, you shouldn't be around people who make you feel that way.

You need to start to take responsibility for your own wellness, today, starting with preventive care. This means getting screening tests for early detection of disease.

Women are living longer these days, according to the World Health Organization. On average, women live to the age of 81.

When you take responsibility for your wellness, you're adding years to your life.

This means you'll be around longer for your family, which is what you want the most.

My mom was 82 when she passed away. Believe me, I would absolutely love it if she were still around today.

I know that nobody lives forever. But, when you have an effective wellness plan you will live happier and longer so you'll enjoy your time with your family and friends much more.

A wellness plan doesn't have to be complicated. There is more to wellness than taking care of your physical and mental well-being, although, these are important ones.

Remember, small steps lead to big steps.

Here are 7 strategies for an effective ultimate women's wellness plan.

1. Emotional wellness

Also known as mental wellness, the first step is being able to identify how you're feeling and why. Does this come from an internal or external force?

It also means being able to accept yourself — and your feelings — and have healthy coping strategies. Rather than smoking a few cigarettes to help you calm down, try going for a walk in the sunshine.

Unfortunately, there's still a lot of social stigma around conversations of emotional and mental wellness, especially, in the workforce. It's important to be in a workplace where you feel safe about sharing how you feel.

Ask yourself if your workplace supports emotional well-being. Do they offer mental health days, stress management programs/workshops, promoting services available in your community, and providing mindfulness training?

2. Spiritual Wellness

Studies have found that this goes hand-in-hand with emotional wellness. Spiritual wellness is about aligning your values with your actions, which will help you live in peace and harmony and feel fulfilled in life.

When your spiritual wellness is in check, you'll have a guiding set of beliefs, values, and principles, giving your life purpose and direction.

Make sure you have a plan. Go to yoga, meditation, make sure there is a quiet space in your office you can go to get away from work, and volunteer.

Studies have found that giving back is good for your mental health.

3. Social wellness

This means being able to relate and connect with people at work, home, and in your neighborhood. Work on building and maintaining positive relationships that add meaning and value to your life.

Start today by taking initiative for a social wellness plan. You can invite friends over for dinner or ask them to go on a hike. Have meaningful conversations. Connect with people you feel aligned with.

This will help make friendships and relationships for meaningful and you can do this at work and at home.

4. Physical wellness

This means taking care of your body, so your body can function optimally. Physical wellness has various components, like nutrition and movement. This doesn't mean extreme exercise.

But, you need to be able to get through your day without feeling physically or emotionally fatigued. This also means avoiding destructive habits such as drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and sedentary behavior.

Go for a walk, bike ride, organize a fitness challenge, take 15-minute activity breaks during the day, use the stairs, and get enough sleep.

5. Occupational wellness

This means feeling fulfilled with your work and your chosen career path. You shouldn't have to sacrifice work life balance to feel fulfilled with your work. Stress is the number one killer, and work creates a lot of this. It's important you work at a company that promotes occupational wellness. This means regular health risk assessments and promoting preventive health. Working in a smoke free office. Having a flexible work schedule and being involved in making decisions for the company.

6. Intellectual wellness

This means opening your mind up to new ideas and experiences that will benefit your personal and professional lives. When you are intellectually well you will have a desire to learn and apply new concepts. Make sure to take advantage of the resources available to you to expand your knowledge. This can be developed through taking classes, cultural involvement and hobbies. You can also host a book club. This will help your mind and will help you feel better.

7. Environmental wellness

This means being aware of your immediate surroundings, nature and environment. You want to protect yourself and others from environmental hazards. It's important to think about the land, air, water and how to protect it. Also, make sure you have plenty of natural light. You can also have plants at home and in the workplace. Make sure you are drinking filtered water and that air filters are cleaned regularly.

Start by picking one are of wellness to improve the quality of your life today. Develop a weekly plan. You can put it on your calendar. Start with small steps. If you'd like, you can have an accountability partner. This will help keep you on track.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Lianne Avila is a Marriage & Family Therapist helping people in San Mateo, CA who are looking to create a life that is happier and more fulfilling. Please subscribe to Lianne’s newsletter on Lessons for Love to learn more about her services and expertise.

This article was originally published at Lessons for Love. Reprinted with permission from the author.