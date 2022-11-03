Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Almost Called Off Her Wedding To Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence recently confessed to getting cold feet before her big day.

In an interview with the New York Times, Lawrence, who married her husband, Cooke Maroney, in 2019, revealed that she started having second thoughts.

Jennifer Lawrence explained how she was having commitment anxiety before marrying Cooke Maroney.

While the actress was filming her 2019 film "Causeway," she realized she was beginning to relate to her character's phobia of commitment.

"When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself,” Lawrence told the New York Times in an interview published on November 2. “And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?'”

The "Hunger Games" actress admitted that she wasn't "conscious of" her relationship fears and anxieties while filming the 2019 movie.

"Then I went back, and when I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed,” she gushed. "I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

Lawrence first met her husband in 2018.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actress first met Maroney in 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friends.

The two have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and just one year after meeting, Lawrence sparked engagement rumors after being spotted out wearing a large diamond ring.

In the months leading up to their wedding, Lawrence frequently spoke highly of her relationship with Maroney, who works as an art gallery director in New York City.

"He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better,” the actress raved during a June 2019 episode of “Naked with Catt Sadler."

She disclosed that after meeting Maroney, she initially wanted to take things slow.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

In October 2019, Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot.

The couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island, at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion.

Some of the celebrity guests in attendance were Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Adele, and Emma Stone.

October 19, 2019: Emma arriving at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island with her husband Dave pic.twitter.com/G6nIWSObq1 — emma stone throwbacks (@emmathrowbacks) October 19, 2021

In September 2021, news broke that Lawrence and Maroney were expecting their first child together, though the actress remained private about the matter until giving birth earlier this year.

During an interview with Vogue in September 2022, Lawrence revealed she and her husband had welcomed a boy, Cy.

"It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she said.

“If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad. … The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.