5 Phrases Companies Use In Job Postings To Sound Desirable That Really Just Show They’re Out Of Touch

Based on the unemployment trends plaguing the current job market, there seems to be a disconnect between the people applying for jobs and the people hiring for them. Businesses feel that no one wants to work, while job seekers feel that no one wants to hire them. Computer software company Adobe surveyed over 1,000 job-seekers and employers to reveal exactly what makes job postings appealing (or not) to both candidates and hiring managers.

These are 5 phrases companies use to sound desirable that really just show they're out of touch:

1. 'Customer-obsessed'

This was one of the biggest turn-off phrases for survey participants, with 33% claiming it would deter them from applying. Nearly one in seven of the hiring managers surveyed admitted to still using this phrase when creating job postings, despite the fact that it doesn't really resonate with job seekers.

Adobe suggested abandoning overused phrases and focusing more on including candidate-friendly language. Instead of saying "customer-obsessed," it would be more effective to use something like "driven to provide meaningful experiences for customers." This helps to set clearer expectations for potential applicants.

2. 'Wear many hats'

Tied with 'customer-obsessed' for the top deterring phrase for applicants (33%), asking an employee to "wear many hats" basically implies that they'll be expected to do a lot more work than they're signing up for. Sure, it's great if a candidate has proven experience in multiple areas, but they shouldn't be expected to do the work of five people.

This phrase was particularly despised by job seekers in the healthcare industry (37%), which isn't really surprising considering this field is known for poor working conditions and chaotic environments. At a high risk for burnout, healthcare employers should be trying to make things better for employees, not asking them to take on additional responsibilities.

3. 'Rockstar'

Companies might think using this phrase makes them seem cool and hip, but 32% of job seekers feel otherwise. Buzzwords like these come across as cringy, especially to Gen X and boomers, with about 37% of participants from these generations claiming they would be deterred from a job posting that used this term.

Trying to incorporate trendy, casual language can sometimes come across as unprofessional. Job seekers want to know that they're applying to a legitimate, credible company. I see this phrase used frequently in the tech industry, as startups and growing companies want to attract young, high-performing workers who they can pay very little.

4. 'High sense of urgency'

When an employer asks for an applicant with a "high sense of urgency," they're looking for someone who can be a self-starter and complete tasks efficiently and effectively. It's understandable to want an employee who can meet deadlines and take initiative when necessary, but working in an environment with a "high sense of urgency" all the time can indicate a consistently stressful and overwhelming workload.

Workers may feel rushed, which often results in lower-quality work and increased mistakes. This kind of pressure isn't good for anyone, and it can often follow an employee outside of the workplace and disrupt their work-life balance. This is how burnout begins.

5. 'Fast-paced environment'

Some may see this phrase as an opportunity to adapt and perform, but many see it as a red flag. "Fast-paced environments" tend to be disorganized, stressful, and demanding (like hospitality, or even retail).

This isn't always a bad thing, however. It could simply mean that the business is just really busy, or is looking for someone who can move quickly and easily. I personally wouldn't see this phrase as a hard pass for a job, but rather as a sign to be cautious.

