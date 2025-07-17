People Who Do This One Thing At Work Are Considered Lazy & Incompetent — Despite Often Being Paid More

The way we work is constantly evolving. New technologies arrive, and we adapt. Did you know there used to be a job where someone would walk around tapping windows with a stick to wake people up? They were called “knocker-uppers,” basically human alarm clocks. You can probably guess what happened to that profession once actual alarms were invented.

Some jobs disappear when new tech enters the scene. Others adapt. A perfect modern example of this shift is Artificial Intelligence. It’s not here to steal everyone’s job, but it is changing how we work. And that’s where the tension starts.

Employees who use AI are frequently criticized, despite often earning more.

A recent study published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" found that people who rely on tools like AI to do their jobs are often judged negatively. That might sound strange, considering how much AI can boost productivity. But the reality is, many people still view AI users with judgmental eyes.

Tools like ChatGPT can be used for writing, analysis, creative tasks, image generation, coding, and more. While AI can expedite many work-related tasks, some believe relying on it makes you look lazy or even replaceable. The researchers behind the study argued that this judgment has deeper psychological roots. It’s similar to how people sometimes view asking for help as a sign of weakness. Many would rather struggle than ask for help, even if it would improve the outcome.

fizkes / Shutterstock

Researchers found that perceptions of AI use depend greatly on personal use.

The research included four separate experiments involving over 4,400 participants. In one part of the study, 497 participants were asked to imagine completing a work task using either a generative AI tool or more traditional tools. Then, they had to rate how they believed a manager would perceive them. The result? Many expected to be judged as lazy or less competent if they used AI.

Another portion of the study looked at how AI use played out in hiring. A group of 801 participants reported how often they used AI at work. Then, another group of 1,718 people acted as hiring managers, choosing between candidates who either used AI regularly or didn’t use it at all. Managers who didn’t use AI preferred candidates who also avoided it. Meanwhile, managers who did use AI were more likely to choose candidates who also used it.

The main takeaway seemed to be that how you feel about AI use and whether it's productive or a sign of laziness often depends on whether you use it yourself. Obviously, in workplaces where AI isn’t commonly used, relying on it isn't looked upon with ingenuity. In fact, employees often hide it out of worry that it might make them seem less diligent or even less skilled.

AI is here to stay.

According to Microsoft's 2024 Work Trend Index Report, 90% of employees who use AI said it saves them time. Another 87% said it helps them focus on more important work. Eighty-four percent said it fuels their creativity, and 83% said it actually helps them enjoy their jobs more.

Branislav Nenin / Shutterstock

The report also noted that about 75% of employees use AI at work in some way. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re opening ChatGPT every day; it could be as simple as using Microsoft Word or Excel, where AI features are already integrated. If you're using autocomplete, spell check, or smart recommendations, you're using AI too. And guess what all that increased productivity means? For most, it means higher earnings and the potential for career advancement through promotions.

It's important to keep in mind that this survey and report were conducted by Microsoft, a company that has invested heavily in AI. It behooves them to have a positive outlook toward the tech. That's not to say AI doesn't have its place. It absolutely does, but it's also important that we don't disregard the negative implications. AI, especially in its current application, is not infallible. It is a predictive language learning model. It is not an independently thinking program. Just like Google, it pulls information from the internet and quickly filters it to offer results, but those results aren't always correct, and it isn't a fortune teller in terms of the predictive data it provides.

Those who use it properly know it’s a tool, not a shortcut. If AI helps you work smarter, there’s no reason to feel ashamed. If you are relying on it without also using your brain, and it is replacing your role, that's another ball of wax, as they say. The key isn’t letting AI do your job for you; it's using it wisely as a polisher of your work.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.