11 Things Type B Moms Do That Would Make Type A Moms Lose Their Minds

A mom of twins named Emily Korte recently shared a video discussing her experience as a Type B mom. The video made quite an impression, and its comment section expanded the conversation about personality types and parenting.

The concept of Type A and Type B personalities has been around for a while, helping people better understand their general approach to life. It’s not a perfect science, but it works as a solid rule of thumb. Type A people tend to be organized, structured, and goal-driven. Type Bs are usually more laid-back and comfortable going with the flow.

So, does this apply to moms? Absolutely. Type A moms are the ones with color-coded calendars and strict schedules. Type B moms, on the other hand, lean into a more relaxed approach, letting life unfold naturally. And because of that, some of the things Type B moms do might just drive Type A moms totally crazy.

1. They don't always bring supplies

vorDa from Getty Images Signature | canva

Korte started her video sharing that she went out to dinner recently and planned to be back in 45 minutes. Naturally, as a self-proclaimed Type B mom, she said she didn’t bother bringing a diaper bag. If the babies had an accident or got dirty, she said, they could just drive home in five minutes and clean up. To her, it didn’t make sense to carry a huge bag just in case something happened.

Needless to say, the always prepared Type A moms took to the comment section in horror. Okay, it was good-natured teasing, but nonetheless, they were not on the same page. "Noooo ... diaper bag is needed I’ll leave it in the car if I don’t want to bring it in," one mom shared. Another tried logic, "ok i get its only a 5min drive but how is putting the kids in the car and driving home to change them more convenient than just having a diaper bag you could even leave the diaper bag in the car!!"

2. They don't follow tight schedules

"How?" Korte said, referring to moms who can keep their households running on a strict routine. She shared that her kids don't nap at a certain time; she just lets them do it whenever it works. She added that her brain functions as her calendar, and she just remembers things like doctor appointments as they come up.

Most Type A moms would agree this can work when they are babies, but as they grow up and get a whole lot busier, that kind of thinking isn't really possible. If this mom decides to have more kids in the future, it will become even more difficult to stay organized.

3. They don't keep close track of supplies

"I do not stay on top of how many diapers and wipes we have left," she admitted. Instead, Korte said she waits until they're almost out, then she realizes it's time to make a store run.

This is one of those lifestyle choices that definitely works for some people, and not all Type A moms were mad at it. One actually pointed out, "I stress too much I’m low key jealous of your chillness lol."

4. They're not quite timely

Because Type B moms are so go-with-the-flow, they're often running behind. Korte explained how she constantly underestimates how long it'll take to get the family out the door. "We're just not gonna be there on time," she said.

Although often lumped into a Type B trait, lateness is not actually definitive of the personality definition. Being flexible and adaptable, as well as lacking a sense of urgency when it comes to tasks, all Type B traits described by Medical News Today, are not the same as bad time management skills. There are plenty of Type A moms who are frequently late. In fact, perfectionists are often some of the worst offenders when it comes to tardiness, and is it any wonder? They are spending all that time planning and perfecting, that there's little time to get the kids out the door!

5. They're not tied to aesthetics

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

Type A moms might be the ones who have perfectly coordinated holiday outfits. Christmas pajamas in December, heart-themed shirts in February, and so on. Type B moms? Not so much. Korte said she buys oversized Christmas pajamas after the holidays when they’re on sale, and her kids wear them all year.

This makes sense because Type B moms don't stress the small stuff. That means having perfectly coordinated Christmas outfits for perfect cards made in September? Yeah, there's no need to put that extra task on the already stressful holiday list!

6. They don't stress about a mess

TikTok mom Chrys Marie shared a fun video highlighting what it's like visiting your Type B mom friend at their home. With over one million likes, the video was well received by all moms, including Type A's! The forgetful mom with a messy house, clothes, toys, and food scattered everywhere was heartwarming and real. The kids were happily playing, and it illustrated how Type B moms put their focus on more important things.

As one commenter put it, "I’m a type A mom but I loveeeeee type B momsthey keep it so real." Another said, "why are these types of houses [that] always make you feel at home tho."

7. They use their cars like closets

Another video posted by a Type B mom showcased how that mess sort of migrates to the mom car as well. Often filled with diapers, bags, toys, laundry, and more. It's less of a vehicle and more of a baby jungle. There may or may not be really old nuggets under those seats, but the Type B mom driving isn't spending her free time worrying about it or trying to tidy it up.

8. They shower with their babies

Type B mom Kylie shared her own list on TikTok, trying to make those Type A moms lose their minds, and one that stood out was sharing bathtime with her baby instead of showering alone. "It just makes it a lot easier," she said.

Considering many moms barely have time to even shower at all, but still prioritize bathtime for baby, this makes absolute sense! As one mom said, "Showering together is just so much more convenient."

9. They're more relaxed

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

A recent study found that Type A mothers exhibit a strong sense of urgency, which negatively impacts their well-being. The researchers concluded that these mothers experience shorter sleep, greater fatigue, and increased feelings of anger.

In contrast, Type B mothers tend to have little or no time urgency and generally do not face these negative effects. Basically, that go with the flow attitude is good for your overall mental health.

10. They don't feel the need to be the 'best mom'

Type A personality traits are often characterized by perfectionism, high achievement, and strong motivation. Because of these qualities, Type A moms frequently strive to be the “best mom” possible.

However, research has shown that this intense internal pressure can be unhealthy, increasing stress levels and contributing to parental burnout. There's no such thing as the perfect parent, and Type B moms don't strive to be more than what their kids need at any given time.

11. They don’t feel guilty if things go off track.

Type B moms tend to be relaxed and go with the flow, so they’re usually unbothered when things don’t go exactly according to plan. In contrast, Type A moms have a strong need for control and order, so when events don’t unfold as expected, they often feel frustrated and off kilter. Type B moms, on the other hand, have the uncanny ability to pivot and make the most out of change. It isn't always as expected, but everything works out in the end.

Whether you want your kid to wear holiday outfits only during the right season or you’re fine with them wearing whatever they want, whenever they want, that’s entirely your choice. As a mom, as long as you're looking after your child's well-being, you get to decide whether bedtime is strict or flexible. What matters most is that you feel good about motherhood and that your child is healthy, happy, and loved.

