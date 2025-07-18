Worker Shares His Shock About American Work Culture After 3 Years In Germany — 'We Deserve So Much Better'

Work culture in America can be brutal. Compared to developing countries, it may seem decent, offering better wages and a shot at a modest lifestyle. But when stacked against other developed nations, the cracks start to show: long hours, minimal time off, and a constant hustle mentality that leaves workers drained.

That’s one of the perks of traveling or living abroad. It gives you perspective. You see how other countries treat their workers, how their systems function, and how different life can be. For many Americans, it’s a wake-up call. That’s exactly what happened to one man. After working for three years in Germany, American work culture was truly shocking.

A man who worked in Germany said Americans deserve a better work culture.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

In a Reddit discussion, the worker shared his experience working in both Germany and the U.S. "I spent a few years living in Germany," he wrote, "before moving back to the U.S., and honestly, every day I'm here feels like I'm in some dark comedy where people have accepted suffering as normal."

The worker explained that Americans are conditioned to expect minimal time off for vacation or being sick.

The first point he raised was about vacation days. In Germany, he had 30 days of paid time off, plus holidays. In the U.S., however, he said people are terrified to take even a single day, often feeling guilty for using their PTO. And this isn’t just cultural; it’s backed by the law. In Germany, it's mandatory for full-time workers to receive at least 20 working days of paid leave, and many companies offer 25 to 30.

In the U.S., on the other hand, there is no federal law guaranteeing a single paid day off. While many companies do offer PTO as a benefit to stay competitive, they’re not required to, which leaves workers at the mercy of their employers.

Next, the worker brought up sick leave. "You get sick in Germany," he said, "you stay home, your pay continues and you rest without panic." In contrast, he argued, people in the U.S. often drag themselves to work sick simply because they can't afford to miss a day.

And they're not wrong. In the U.S., there are no federal laws requiring paid sick leave. Companies covered by the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) are required to offer unpaid leave, but that doesn’t help much when bills are still due. In fact, the worker pointed out, sick Americans often face a double hit: not only do they lose income while recovering, but they also rack up medical bills just trying to get healthy again.

Healthcare needs to improve in the U.S.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

"The healthcare system is the most dystopian part," he said. "In Germany, I paid a small percentage of my income for healthcare, and everything was covered." In the U.S., he said, people have to worry about going bankrupt just for seeing a doctor.

Data backed up his claim. The average cost of hospital services in the United States is 85% higher than the average in other countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). These nations include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and more.

The worker then made a final point about housing. He claimed that rent in the U.S. is double what he paid in Europe for a place half the size. When it comes to Germany, he's not wrong: rent prices there are 37.9% lower than in the United States. But that can't be said for all of Europe. The cost of rent in the U.S. is 19.9% lower than in Switzerland. But even then, the average after-tax salary in Switzerland can cover living expenses for 2.2 months in comparison to 1.8 months in the United States.

The overall takeaway is clear: U.S. work culture still has a long way to go. Workers deserve paid time off, fair wages, and a decent quality of life. If other developed countries can provide these basic benefits, there’s no reason the U.S. can’t. That said, America is still ahead of many nations and remains a dream for people in developing countries. But that shouldn’t halt progress. The key is to keep pushing for better, because settling for less shouldn’t be the norm.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.