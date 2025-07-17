CEO Caught Up In Cheating Allegations After Being Shown On The Jumbotron At A Coldplay Concert

Internet users quickly caught on to a CEO reportedly caught cheating while attending a Coldplay concert. When shown on the Jumbotron, the couple's strange reaction drew the attention of Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, and internet sleuths everywhere, who have identified them as two high-ranking employees at the company Astronomer.

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a company that launched Astro, technology that is described as “the industry-leading data orchestration and observability platform” on Astronomer’s website. The company’s Chief People Officer, or CPO, is Kristin Cabot. Apparently, the two are big Coldplay fans.

The British rock band is currently traveling across the U.S. on a sold-out tour, and Byron and Cabot decided to attend one of the recent shows. The catch? No one was probably supposed to see them together in public.

The CEO was caught embracing a woman on a Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert.

The CEO and CPO are evidently having an affair, and as such, value their privacy. They didn’t consider the fact that privacy is not something you're promised at a giant concert.

At some point during the show, the camera was turned on different fans in the crowd. It caught sight of Byron and Cabot, who had their arms wrapped around each other romantically. When they realized they were being projected on the arena’s Jumbotron, they quickly broke apart. Byron swiftly hunched over, while Cabot turned around and tried to hide her face.

Lead singer Chris Martin was onto them instantly. In a 15-second clip of the incident that was posted to TikTok by user @instaagraace, he could be heard saying, “Oh, look at these two. Alright, come on, you’re okay.” As Martin watched them panic and do everything they could not to be seen on screen, he added, “Uh oh, what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

It didn’t take long for internet users to identify the couple as Byron and Cabot.

While it’s not exactly clear what methods they used, photos of the two are available on Astronomer’s website with their names and LinkedIn profiles, along with those of other employees. Apparently, people were quick to make their opinions known in comments on Byron’s most recent LinkedIn post because he deleted it.

On X, a user who goes by the username @anuibi shared the video along with screenshots of Byron and Cabot’s headshots from the Astronomer website. According to her, “Wife’s Facebook has already been found and people [are] commenting on it.”

Naturally, the news also made it to Reddit, where users left hilarious comments on a post that shared the video, which has been viewed over 15 million times on TikTok alone. “Wonder if she sat down and filled out a workplace relationship form for herself,” one person said. Another added, “For a genius, he’s pretty dumb.” A third person said, “Chris Martin states facts!”

As many people pointed out, if they had just acted normally, it’s likely that none of this would have happened.

Multiple Redditors said that if Byron and Cabot had just kept their cool and laughed the moment off, no one would have known they were having an affair. Unfortunately, now the whole world knows. It looks like they have probably destroyed two marriages and possibly a cutting-edge technology company in the process.

Robert Weiss, PhD, LCSW, CSAT, who treats cheaters and their partners, noted that people often don’t cheat because they have a bad relationship. Instead, it could be due to something like insecurity, selfishness, or unrealistic expectations.

Whatever Byron and Cabot’s reasons were, their suspicious behavior led everyone to search out who they were. They won’t live this one down easily.

