The Kardashian/Jenner clan have definitely risen to stardom from not only their reality show, but also their individual businesses.

Of course, from an outsider's point of view, it's so easy to think the members of the Kardashian family are incredibly stuck-up and extremely materialistic. But, are they really like that? Or have people's perceived opinions of them made it seem as such?

Fortunately, there have been many ex-employees of the famous family who have spoken out about what it's actually like to work for them, and how they feel about them now that they are no longer employed with them.

Here is what it's like to work for the Kardashians, according to former staff members:

1. Their family bond is extremely rare.

The family's ex-assistant, Erica Mena, spoke out in an interview, saying that she has no ill feelings towards her former employers. In fact, Mena said that her time working for them were some of the best years of her life.

Mena, who ended up becoming a television personality herself, appearing on 'Love & Hip Hop: New York, and even ended up marrying Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, had been hired as a sales associate for the Kardashian's clothing store, Dash, according to Heavy.

In a 2014 interview, Mena shared her admiration for the family, saying, "they're damn good, not only at making money, but also having a family to do it with, and that's so rare!”

2. Working for the family is like being a part of a small tribe.

Kim Kardashian's former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, who had worked for the 'Skims' founder for five years, had compared her job to being in "one big extended family."

In an interview with Refinery29, Shepherd commended the family for their camaraderie, saying, "everyone who works for the Kardashian family is part of this little tribe, We get each other Christmas presents, we take care of all the kids like they’re our own kids.”

3. Kim Kardashian is "extremely humble and down-to-earth."

In an interview with InTouch, a former housekeeper for the family shared that their true personalities don't always match how they come off to the public.

The insider told the magazine that Kim Kardshian is one of the most lovable memebers of the famous family, labeling her as "extremely humble and down-to-earth," but also saying that she is extremely generous to the family's employees.

“Kim would sit and chat with them, and she was generous,” said the insider. “One time she gifted someone on her staff a computer for Christmas. It was awesome and so kind. She was the only one out of the three [sisters] to give anyone helping out any gifts.”

4. Scott Disick was "constantly drunk" and Kourtney Kardashian was the rudest.

A former housekeeper for the family continued to share their experience working with the family during an interview with InTouch, revealing that Scott Disick, at the time of working for them, had been "constantly drunk."

“[He] would leave empty bottles of alcohol all over the place,” the former employee said. “[He was] a complete and utter mess.”

The insider also explained that the eldest Kardashian sister was probably the most rude out of everyone else. "“[Kourtney Kardashian was] by far the most rude and unappreciative person in the family,” said the former housekeeper, labeling the her as a “neat freak” and “overprotective” when it came to her children.

“She always was asking the babysitter what they were up to and micromanaging them. I could tell it was hard for her to let them do their jobs."

5. Kim Kardashian would compare North West to Blue Ivy Carter.

According to International Business Times, a former employee of Kim Kardashian made allegations about the 'KKW' beauty founder that weren't so charming.

“Kim dresses her daughter in only neutral colors,” said the former employee, who also alleged that Kardashian insisted her entourage walk behind her in public. Apparently, it wasn't just the employees that she was hard on, but also her daughter, North West.

According to the former employee, Kardashian also allegedly enjoyed comparing her daughter, North, who was 1-years-old at the time, to her her alleged enemy, pop singer Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who was 3-years-old at the time. “She brags that Nori is cuter than Blue Ivy,” said the insider. “She loves it.”

6. There are no set hours while working for the Kardashians.

According to The Sun, Victoria Villarroel, who worked for Kris Jenner in 2015 before ending up working closely with Kylie Jenner, shared that she would have to be available at all times of the day.

“She’ll call me at 2am and I will answer, I don’t really have set hours. It’s pretty much whenever duty calls," Villarroel said. "You basically do scheduling, travel, events. Like the Met Gala, you have to coordinate everything. Or any appearance that she has, award shows, the stylists, booking all her appointments and keeping her calendar up to date.”

The 29-year-old model, who ended up quitting in 2019 but still remains close with Kylie Jenner, said that she "learned a lot from [Kris Jenner] and her family," adding that "they are inspiring."

7. A former nanny revealed that Kris Jenner had a temper.

In an interview with Daily News, Pam Behan opened up about working for Kris Jenner back in 1991, when Behan was only 19-years-old.

Behan, who was from a small town in Minnesota, worked for the family back when Kourtney Kardashian was 12, Kim was 10, Khloe was 6, and Robert was 4, having absolutely no idea that they would one day become the most famous family in the world.

"Kris wants what she wants, when she wants it, which is usually now!' " Behan, who was 41 at the time of the interview, said. "Especially as hired help, there were good times and bad times."

One bad time that Behan shares is when she forgot to buy broccoli at the grocery store, which ended up with Jenner yelling at her. "I can't believe you forgot the f---ing broccoli!"

"I had mentally started packing my bags — I was going to quit. And all this, over broccoli!" Behan said, but ultimately ended up staying for five more years before quitting to pursue her own dreams.

