Despite being known among her sisters as the one who keeps her life the most private, supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner definitely isn't afraid to spend her money in the same ways her family members do.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner, 26, is worth $45 million, which is thanks to being one of the highest-paid models in 2017 and 2018, making roughly $22.5 million during the latter, according to Forbes.

Jenner also makes a rather lucrative salary from appearing on the reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' as well as her many endorsements and paid Instagram posts.

Recently, Jenner launched her own award-winning tequila brand called '818,' which has been a big hit among not only her fans but also many of her superstar friends who will often post the alcohol brand on their social media, further prompting the company.

With millions in the bank, many people wonder what exactly Kendall Jenner spends most of her money on, and if it's as ridiculous as the purchases of her fellow Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

Here are 7 questionable (and expensive) things Kendall Jenner has spent her millions on.

1. She is known for chartering super yachts to hang out with her friends.

Photo: Instagram / Kendall Jenner

According to The Things, Jenner was once spotted in Miami soaking up the sun aboard a yacht called the S.S. Groot.

At the time, Jenner had been in the city to attend Art Basel, which is a for-profit, privately owned and managed, international art fair staged annually in Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach; Hong Kong, and from 2022, Paris.

While in Miami, Jenner decided she wanted some time to relax with some friends, and that specific yacht is a favorite for other high-profile celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The S.S. Groot is currently priced at $875,000 to own but to simply charter it likely cost between $10,000 and $20,000 just for the week.

And Jenner is no stranger to partying on yachts. She was also seen vacationing on one in Capri with her Phoenix Suns baller boyfriend, Devin Booker in August 2021.

2. She bought a $8.5 million dollar Beverly Hills home.

In 2017, Jenner made headlines after spending $8.5 million dollars on her home in Beverly Hills, California. The 6,625-square-foot Spanish-style home is located in Mulholland Estates, —a gated community with its own security, where stars like Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled have lived, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The house had once belonged to Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and before them had been owned by billionaire Detroit Piston's owner Tom Gores.

The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an immaculate yard, which is kept private with tall iron gates — a perfect fit for Jenner who prefers her privacy after her experience with a stalker in 2021 and a burglarized home back in 2017. There are also a plethora of amenities that make the house even more desirable (and expensive), including a pool, movie theater room, tennis courts, spa, and a playground.

Unfortunately, according to the Daily Mail, Jenner decided to leave her home in early 2021 because she didn't feel safe after a stalker threatened her and another person trespassed into her home and tried to swim sans clothes in her pool.

3. She rented an expensive Hollywood Hills home for the Summer.

Back in 2017 when Jenner had been dating NBA player Ben Simmons, the two had famously rented the perfect summer home in West Hollywood, California, which had cost them a whopping $25,000 a month.

According to Trulia, the home, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, was built in 2013 and had a rather inviting open floor plan, with high-end appliances, and a large backyard. The rental, which Jenner had purchased just a year after putting down a rather large sum of money for her home in Beverly Hills, even came with plenty of patio space, a fire pit, a pool, and even a spa.

4. She had a gold bathtub installed in her primary bathroom.

Photo: YouTube | Architectural Digest

While giving a tour of her home for Architectural Digest, Jenner showed off her gold bathtub, which she claimed to bathe in at least "three times a week," according to Daily Mail.

Of course, the bathtub immediately caught fans' attention — especially for the price which is a whopping $40,000. Jenner told Architectural Digest, "I get a lot of love for my gold tub."

It's definitely not a necessity, but when you're Kendall Jenner, and you're rolling around in millions, you can just afford to treat yourself with a luxurious gold bathtub if you want to.

5. She rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for her birthday.

Photo: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

It's no secret that the Kardashian/Jenner clan loves to go all-out when celebrating any occasion, especially birthdays.

In an interview with W Magazine, Jenner admitted that her favorite birthday memory was renting out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California for her 18th birthday.

Jenner spent her birthday riding roller coasters with about 40 to 50 of her friends and got to enjoy the entire amusement park to themselves. Apparently, Jenner is a massive fan of thrill rides and said her favorite roller coasters are Tatsu and X2.

It's estimated that the price for taking over the entire park just for one day is at least $100,000.

6. She treated herself to a five-figure sofa.

Back in 2016, Jenner decided to treat herself to a rather expensive couch to add to her Hollywood Hills mansion that she bought off of John actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her new piece of furniture cost approximately $52,000 and was designed by the Campana brothers. "[It's] all woven and a really groovy navy with purple shimmer. It works perfectly in the space!" Jenner said of her couch, according to Architectural Digest.

The knotted blue-and-purple Boa is described as "a large woven nest. A soft embrace. An invitation to explore different positions lying between its pillows."

7. She has an expensive (and extensive!) car collection.

Despite Jenner choosing to keep a low profile when it comes to her private life, that sentiment doesn't extend to the types of cars she's often spotted driving around Los Angeles.

According to The Things, Jenner has admitted that when she decides to splurge, she chooses to spend her money on purchasing a car. Of course, that declaration means it's not surprising to see Jenner out and about with her six-figure Lamborghini Urus.

The car has quite an extensive list of features that make the car worth the amount, including a powerful, turbocharged V-8 engine, along with a sleek black exterior. The base list price for a 2021 Lamborghini Urus is over $200,000, although Jenner probably paid more for an updated choice of features for the car.

In addition to the Urus, according to AutoBizz, Jenner owns many other cars — including a vintage 1965 Ford Mustang, a 1957 Corvette Stingray convertible, Range Rover, 1960 Cadillac Eldorado, a Ferrari 488 Spider worth over $300,000 and a Rolls Royce Wraith worth over $330,000.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.